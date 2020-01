FCSB // Liderul galeriei, Gheorghe Mustață, primele declarații după ce Peluza Nord a anunțat că revine: „Am vorbit cu jucătorii. Vrem să vadă asta!”

16:50

Un selfie făcut de un fan este, cel mai probabil, ultima fotografie în care Kobe Bryant a apărut, înainte de tragedia din 26 ianuarie 2020.13yo Brady Smigiel took these selfies @MambaSportsHQ on Saturday. Brady says as #KobeBryant was leaving the training facility, he promised to take a picture w/him & his friends on Sunday. Hear from Brady & young athletes from Mamba Sports Academy. It reopened today. @CBSLA 6pm pic.twitter. ...