Riscurile politice și de mediu – principalele amenințări cu care se vor confrunta companiile în 2020

On 30 and 31 January 2020, the Secretariat hosted an EU4Energy capacity building workshop on energy related legal developments in Ukraine and next steps in the harmonization with the Energy Community acquis. The workshop was attended by experts of the Secretariat of Committee on Energy, Housing and Utilities Services of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. The topics presented and discussed included the activities of the Secretariat of the Committee, the implementation of the REMIT Regulation in the Energy Community, legal requirements for and functioning of the Ukrainian electricity market, implementation of the rules on energy efficiency and oil stocks, the establishment of a Ukrainian gas exchange and outstanding infringement cases. The workshop enabled an open and in-depth exchange of views and facilitated the participants’ understanding of the ongoing issues. Director Janez Kopac pointed out: “We welcome and encourage the cooperation between the services of the Verkhovna Rada and the Secretariat, which is essential in ensuring that Ukrainian legislative acts are developed according to high quality standards and in compliance with the European acquis.” Post-ul EU4Energy holds capacity building workshop on energy related legal developments in Ukraine apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.