Care va fi scăderea pieței locale de servicii de resurse umane?

In order to provide a targeted response to the global outbreak caused by COVID-19, the CEI is glad to launch the COVID-19 Extraordinary Call for Proposals 2020. The call purposely aims at addressing quickly the specific needs of communities in CEI Member States. A total budget of EUR 600.000 -supported by all CEI Member States through the CEI Cooperation Fund and by Italy through the Know-how Exchange Programme under the CEI Fund at the EBRD – will be allocated for granting proposals in three areas of intervention: Healthcare and telemedicine (MED) Education and e-learning/distance learning (EDU) Support to Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) Eligibility:All public and private entities, NGOs based and registered in a CEI Member State as well as international/regional organisations can apply for a CEI grant up to 100% of the value of their project, and up to a maximum amount of 40.000,00 EUR. We will pay particular attention to non-EU CEI countries. Due to the extraordinary nature of this call, we will only accept applications received by 9 April 2020.