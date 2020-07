Igor Munteanu trage un semnal de alarmă

14:10

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has launched a Civil Solidarity Prize, dedicated to the fight against the coronavirus. The Civil Solidarity Prize will honour creative and effective initiatives by individuals, civil society organisations and privately owned companies that have made an outstanding contribution to tackling the COVID-19 emergency and its grave and manifold consequences, thereby strengthening European solidarity and helping to create a European identity based on common EU values. Aim & Objectives The aim of this prize, which is launched in 2020 as a one-off edition instead of the annual EESC Civil Society Prize, is to reward not-for-profit initiatives by natural persons and/or private law bodies that have made a significant contribution to tackling the emergency situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic. The overall objective of the prize is thus to raise awareness and increase visibility of the contribution that natural persons and/or private law bodies have made or are making to creating a European identity and solidarity in a way that underpins the common values that are the foundation of European integration. Theme A one-off award with the specific theme of "Civil society against COVID-19", which this year will be replacing its flagship annual Civil Society Prize. Prize Information The EESC will be awarding up to 29 prizes, for the amount of EUR 10 000 each, to initiatives carried out in the territory of the EU or the United Kingdom. 27 prizes are available for projects implemented in Member States, one for a UK entry and one for a project with a cross-border or European focus. Eligibility Criteria For UK candidates: Following the entry into force of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement on 1 February 20203 and in particular Articles 127(6), 137 and 138, the references here below to natural or legal persons residing or established in a Member State of the EU are to be understood as including natural or legal persons residing or established in the United Kingdom. UK residents and entities are therefore eligible to submit an entry. Natural persons: For the purposes of this prize, natural persons are individuals or groups of individuals acting jointly without contractual ties. EU citizens are eligible, regardless of their country of residence. Third-country nationals are also eligible, provided they are legally resident in the territory of the EU. Groups of individuals must designate one of the natural persons as a point of contact (the leader) for the administrative and financial aspects of the prize. EESC members, CCMI delegates, staff of EU institutions and other EU bodies, members of the evaluation committee and their relatives are not eligible to submit an entry. Private law bodies Civil society organisations (hereafter: "CSOs") officially registered within the European Union and acting at local, national, regional or European level are eligible. For the purposes of this prize, CSOs as defined in the EESC opinion on the role and contribution of civil society organisations in the building of Europe are "organisational structures whose members have objectives and responsibilities Agreement on the withdrawal of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland from the European Union and the European Atomic Energy Community (OJ L 29, 31.1.2020, p. 7). EESC-2020-02798-00-02-INFO-TRA (EN) 4/11 that are of general interest and who also act as mediators between the public authorities and citizens. For the purposes of this prize, "companies or firms" means profit-making entities constituted under civil or commercial law, including cooperative societies, and other legal persons governed by private law. Companies or firms are eligible if they are formed in accordance with the law of a Member State and have their registered office, central administration or principal place of business on the territory of the EU. Companies or firms: For the purposes of this prize, "companies or firms" means profit-making entities constituted under civil or commercial law, including cooperative societies, and other legal persons governed by private law. Companies or firms are eligible if they are formed in accordance with the law of a Member State and have their registered office, central administration or principal place of business on the territory of the EU. For more information, visit https://www.eesc.europa.eu/en/news-media/press-releases/im-einsatz-gegen-covid-19-bewerbungen-fur-den-ewsa-preis-der-zivilgesellschaftlichen-solidaritat-ab-jetzt-moglich