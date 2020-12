Luminițele de Crăciun au contribuit la avântul pieței locale de instalații electrice în 2019

14:40

Youth opportunities in the Republic of Moldova will be the central theme of an online conference organised by the EU4Youth programme over three days from 30 November to 2 December. The event is aimed at local, national and international stakeholders in youth policy. It will raise awareness, share best practices and discuss new opportunities to strengthen youth employment, entrepreneurship and participation in Moldova. The conference is organised by the EU-funded EU4Youth Programme, in partnership with the EU Delegation to the Republic of Moldova and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Research of the Republic of Moldova. In the format of a round-table discussion, the three days will focus on the EU Youth Dialogue, the EU Youth Guarantee scheme and support for Youth Social Entrepreneurship in Moldova under the EU4Youth programme. The agenda includes presentations by EU and Moldovan officials, EU4Youth programme teams, and organisations specialised in youth policy and advocacy. Participants of the conference include policy makers, organisations and practitioners in youth affairs, including youth policy representatives from public institutions, the National Youth Council, the EU Delegation and EU Member States, as well as EU4Youth grant holders, related EU bilateral and regional projects, selected international development partners, youth policy experts and researchers, invited youth and education practitioners, and youth organisations. The meeting is expected to bring increased understanding of the youth strategy and initiatives being developed and implemented in Moldova with the support of the European Union. Input from stakeholders will shape further opportunities for cooperation and best practices. The event will bring together key stakeholders working on youth policy in Moldova to coordinate and collaborate on future EU4Youth activities. The EU4Youth programme was launched by the European Union in 2017 to empower young people in the Eastern partner countries. As part of the Eastern Partnership, EU4Youth fosters the active participation of young people in society and their employability, by developing youth leadership and entrepreneurship through a variety of actions, including capacity building, fellowships, and support to policy dialogue, as well as by providing grants to organisations active in these areas.