Sweden and UNDP provide grants up to US$50,000 to support agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river

TRB, 16 ianuarie 2021 16:30

Sweden and UNDP, within AdTrade project, launch a grants’ contest for agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river, who are willing to join their efforts to adopt innovative technologies while producing and processing agricultural products, to increase competitiveness and to access new markets. Applications may be submitted by business support organizations that need to form partnerships with at least two agricultural producers or one producer and one processor from both banks of the Nistru river, who commit themselves to merge and to create new jobs, especially for women and socially vulnerable persons. The selected project proposals will receive non-reimbursable financing up to $50,000 each for procuring equipment and machinery. The winning partnerships will benefit as well from consultancy in business development. The contest is open for project proposals covering production and processing of fruits, vegetables, and table grapes, production and processing of medicinal and essential oil plants, harnessing apiculture products, growing animals, processing milk-derived products, and other activities from horticulture, phyto-technical and livestock sectors. The project proposals should tackle innovative business ideas, including new technologies, reducing production costs, adapting productions and/or processing to the new market needs in COVID-19 context. The deadline for submitting the applications is 5 February 2021, 4:00 p.m. The application forms, contest participation conditions, as well as project proposals’ assessment criteria are available here. Over the next weeks, AdTrade project will conduct information sessions regarding the conditions of the contest. The non-reimbursable financial assistance provided by Sweden in the framework the UNDP “Advanced cross-river capacities for trade” project (AdTrade) will contribute to improving business environment, creating jobs and establishing partnerships, hence allowing the enterprises from both banks of the Nistru river to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic crisis, while the companies from the left bank of Nistru river would have the possibility to access the trade mechanisms available on the right bank, to increase their knowledge and skills, to raise sales and to diversify their sale market. Post-ul Sweden and UNDP provide grants up to US$50,000 to support agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de TRB

Acum 5 minute
16:50
Parlamentul de la Chișinău este asaltat cu tractoare TRB
Protestele agricultorilor moldoveni continuă la Chișinău și azi 16.12.2020, a doua zi de proteste, mai multe asociații din sectorul agroalimentar dezaprobând decizia Guvernului de a majora cota TVA de la 8% la 12%. În plus, nemulțumirile mai au la bază anumite nereguli ce țin de eliberarea incorectă a compensațiilor pentru cei afectați de intemperiile meteo din acest an. Argumentându-și revendicările, protestatarii au urcat astăzi cu tractoarele pe scările Parlamentului Republicii Moldova, pentru a-și exprima nemulțumirea față de politica statului în domeniul agriculturii. Deși, dis-de-dimineață, fermierii din Piața Marii Adunări Naționale au mers pașnic cu tractoarele la Parlament, aici protestul s-a lăsat cu îmbrânceli între mascați și manifestanți, iar poliția a aplicat gaze lacrimogene pentru a dispersa protestatarii. Temperatura evenimentului a revenit la normalitate o dată ce în fața protestatarilor au ieșit mai mulți reprezentanți ai opoziției parlamentare. Astfel, deputatul PAS, Mihai Popșoi, a ieșit anunând că PAS și Platforma DA vor depune astăzi moțiune de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Chicu. „Dragi agricultori, vreau să vă informez că astăzi PAS și Platforma DA vor depune moțiune de cenzură împotriva Guvernului Chicu. Căutăm semnături. Guvernul Chicu trebuia să-și dea demisia mai de mult. Chicu nu este aici, este în altă parte. Fac apel la calm”, a declarat Popșoi. Ulterior, deputatul Partidului Acțiune și Solidaritate a invitat șapte reprezentanți ai fermierilor la discuții cu fracțiunile parlamentare. Evenimentele au intrat în albia dialogului și mai mulți reprezentanți ai agricultorilor care protestează în centrul capitalei au avut negocieri de aproape o oră cu reprezentanții fracțiunilor parlamentare, în incinta Legislativului. Fermierii cer ca deputații să le îndeplinească revendicările. La întrevederea cu agricultorii au venit deputați din opoziție – Alexandru Slusari, Andrian Candu, Mihai Popșoi, Sergiu Litvinenco, Inga Grigoriu, Nicolae Ciubuc -, care i-au asigurat că le vor susține revendicările în plenul Parlamentul și în comisiile parlamentare de profil. La discuții a venit și un reprezentant al Partidului Șor, vicepreședintele Parlamentului – Vladimir Vitiuc. Acesta le-a spus fermierilor că va discuta cu fracțiunea din care face parte pentru a decide cum vor proceda. Totodată, la discuții a participat și un singur reprezentant al PSRM, președintele Comisiei parlamentare pentru Agricultură, Radu Mudreac. Discuțiile dintre agricultorii protestatari și deputați s-au finalizat, astăzi, cu decizia deputaților-negociatori de a merge la fracțiunile lor pentru a aborda solicitările agricultorilor, urmând că tot astăzi să le ofere fermierilor un răspuns. Până atunci, cei din urmă au anunțat că nu vor pleca acasă și că vor aștepta deciziile fracțiunilor parlamentare în incinta Parlamentului. Later edit… Spre seară, reprezentanții protestatarilor au ieșit din Parlament și au anunțat că demersurile lor nu au avut niciun rezultat palpabil. Aceștia a insistat că parlamentarii încearcă să-i fenteze, or producătorii agricoli au nevoie de pași și acțiuni concrete, în măsură să-i ajute pe producătorii agricoli din R. Moldova, afectați de intemperiile climatice ale anului agricol 2019-2020. până la Anul Nou, fermierii moldoveni s-au ales cu vorbe goale, iar protestele vor continua. Zilele următoare, tractorul este cu poporul! Balan Eduard Post-ul Parlamentul de la Chișinău este asaltat cu tractoare apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
Acum 30 minute
16:30
Sweden and UNDP provide grants up to US$50,000 to support agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river TRB
Sweden and UNDP, within AdTrade project, launch a grants’ contest for agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river, who are willing to join their efforts to adopt innovative technologies while producing and processing agricultural products, to increase competitiveness and to access new markets. Applications may be submitted by business support organizations that need to form partnerships with at least two agricultural producers or one producer and one processor from both banks of the Nistru river, who commit themselves to merge and to create new jobs, especially for women and socially vulnerable persons. The selected project proposals will receive non-reimbursable financing up to $50,000 each for procuring equipment and machinery. The winning partnerships will benefit as well from consultancy in business development. The contest is open for project proposals covering production and processing of fruits, vegetables, and table grapes, production and processing of medicinal and essential oil plants, harnessing apiculture products, growing animals, processing milk-derived products, and other activities from horticulture, phyto-technical and livestock sectors. The project proposals should tackle innovative business ideas, including new technologies, reducing production costs, adapting productions and/or processing to the new market needs in COVID-19 context. The deadline for submitting the applications is 5 February 2021, 4:00 p.m. The application forms, contest participation conditions, as well as project proposals’ assessment criteria are available here. Over the next weeks, AdTrade project will conduct information sessions regarding the conditions of the contest. The non-reimbursable financial assistance provided by Sweden in the framework the UNDP “Advanced cross-river capacities for trade” project (AdTrade) will contribute to improving business environment, creating jobs and establishing partnerships, hence allowing the enterprises from both banks of the Nistru river to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic crisis, while the companies from the left bank of Nistru river would have the possibility to access the trade mechanisms available on the right bank, to increase their knowledge and skills, to raise sales and to diversify their sale market. Post-ul Sweden and UNDP provide grants up to US$50,000 to support agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Când ar trebui să aibă loc alegerile anticipate în R. Moldova pentru ca situația bugetar-fiscală să fie una stabilă TRB
Premierul în exercițiu, Ion Chicu, consideră, la fel ca și Igor Dodon, că alegerile parlamentare anticipate ar trebui să aibă loc în luna mai 2021, iar până la 1 iulie să fie învestit un nou Guvern. Astfel, situația bugetar-fiscală va fi stabilă, fără riscuri majore. Declarația a fost făcută astăzi, după ce fostul ministru de Interne, Alexandru Jizdan, l-a acuzat pe Ion Chicu că ar fi dat foc R. Moldova, iar acum urmărește dintr-o parte cine va reuși să stingă incendiul. „O astfel de situație politică în R. Moldova nu a mai fost, iar starea lucrurilor este destul de alarmantă. Când nu există guvern, țara este aidoma unei case de unde au plecat părinții, iar copiii au rămas „de capul lor”. În crizele politice, nesiguranța tinde să se transforme în ceva obișnuit. Se pare că R. Moldova va fi fără guvernare încă mult timp. Fără bani, fără siguranța în ziua de mâine, fără oameni stataliști. Cineva a dat focul acestei țări și urmărește dintr-o parte cine va reuși să stângă acest incendiu. În această situație, doar „pompierii voluntari” pot salva statul nostru. Când este incendiată o casă, toți sar în ajutor, iar ulterior poliția îi găsește pe cei care au făcut acest lucru și-i pune la pușcărie. Mai devreme sau mai târziu”, a scris Jizdan într-o postare pe Facebook. Premierul în exercițiu Ion Chicu s-a simțit vizat și a venit cu o replică la adresa fostului său coleg din Guvernul Filip. „Atest că tot mai mulți politicieni, inclusiv foști colegi miniștri (care știu despre activitatea guvernului mult mai multe decât un Litvinenco sau un Grosu) vin cu scenarii apocaliptice privind situația în țară, care ar urma să fie până la alegerile parlamentare anticipate din mai. Stimați politicieni, vă rog mult să nu induceți oamenii în eroare și nu isterizați societatea. Activitatea cotidiană și administrarea lucrurilor pe domeniile de responsabilitate o asigură oamenii din ministere și instituții. Plecarea unui prim-ministru sau a unui ministru nu înseamnă blocarea activității ministerului/instituției. Anume un asemenea model am încercat să implementăm pe durata mandatului și sunt absolut sigur că am reușit. Ministerele rămân totalmente funcționale și cu oameni foarte responsabili. Lăsați specialiștii de acolo să lucreze și nu panicați societatea – asta voturi suplimentare la alegeri n-o să vă aducă”, a declarat Ion Chicu. Sursa citată subliniază că toate instituțiile guvernamentale vor funcționa la capacitate maximă, după ce dânsul va renunța definitiv la funcția de premier pe 31 decembrie curent. „Dacă alegerile parlamentare vor avea loc în luna mai și un guvern nou va fi instalat până la 1 iulie 2021, situația bugetar-fiscală va fi una stabilă, fără riscuri majore. Bineînțeles, dacă oamenii din ministere vor fi lăsați să muncească și nu vor fi „cărați cu caravana” prin campanii electorale, ca altădată. Vă rog, manifestați respect față de specialiștii din ministere și nu speriați lumea, stimați politicieni”, a conchis Ion Chicu. Post-ul Când ar trebui să aibă loc alegerile anticipate în R. Moldova pentru ca situația bugetar-fiscală să fie una stabilă apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Chatbot-ul Raul de la BT ajuta antreprenorii cu afaceri mici sa aplice online pentru un credit la BT Mic TRB
Antreprenorii cu afaceri mici pot aplica rapid pentru un credit la BT Mic prin chatbot-ul Raul de la BT pentru a incepe sau a creste o afacere. Acesta poate fi accesat pe site-ul BT Mic, prin telefon, tableta sau calculator. Dezvoltarea anuntata astazi a fost realizata de echipele Bancii Transilvania si BT Mic, in colaborare cu DRUID si Namirial. Este a doua noutate cu care vine Raul de la inceputul pandemiei pentru cei 11.500 de clienti activi BT Mic, pe langa lansarea chatbot-ului pe WhatsApp (0757 080 006). Prin intermediul acestuia, clientii pot afla detalii despre imprumuturile pe care le au, cum ar fi valoarea si scandenta ratei, respectiv suma care mai trebuie platita pana la finalul perioadei de creditare. “Prin intermediul chatbotilor ne propunem sa crestem tot mai mult zona de suport online oferit in timp real clientilor nostri. Clientii au libertatea sa verifice oricand si de oriunde informatii despre produse si facilitati, dar si sa solicite anumite servicii. In ziua de azi, cand accesul rapid la informatii este esential, chatbot-ul Raul de la BT va oferi clientilor BT Mic inclusiv optiunea de a aplica pentru finantari” – declara Marius Flore, Director Digital Banking, Banca Transilvania. Optiuni pentru antreprenorii care vor sa aplice pentru un credit la BT Mic, prin Raul: Semnarea electronica a documentatiei necesare pentru a demara evaluarea unei solicitari de finantare: Cerere de credit, Acord pentru consultarea bazei de date a Centralei Riscului de Credit si Informare privind prelucrarea datelor personale in sistemul Biroului de credit. Optiunea este valabila pentru clientii BT. Incarcare documente: permite trimiterea documentelor financiare care ajuta echipa BT Mic sa analizeze cat mai eficient aplicatia, iar creditul sa fie acordat mai repede atat pentru clienti, cat si pentru cei care nu lucreaza in prezent cu BT. Simulari de credit in mod flexibil: pe baza mentionarii sumei care poate fi platita lunar, antreprenorii afla suma pe care o pot imprumuta de la BT Mic si pe ce perioada. Optiunea este valabila inclusiv pentru antreprenorii care nu sunt clienti BT. In ciuda pandemiei si a schimbarii de trend-uri, BT Mic a finantat in ultimele 6 luni peste 1.700 de companii mici si a pastrat termenele de finantare maxime, sumele si garantiile flexibile, dar si timpul de raspuns de 4 zile. De asemenea, a lansat pe Blogul BT Mic initiativa Cumpara de la o afacere mica pentru a impulsiona cat mai multe persoane sa aleaga sa cumpere de la firme aflate la inceput de drum, de la business-uri mici, de familie. Povestile acestor afaceri pot fi urmarite pe blog, iar oamenii pot cumpara de la ei facil, avand in vedere ca fiecare articol contine informatiile de contact ale firmei – site, profilul din social media sau adresa. Banca Transilvania are 6 chatboti pentru comunicarea cu clientii si angajatii, iar acestia au oferit 20 de milioane de raspunsuri in primele noua luni ale anului. Mai multe detalii despre bankingul conversational, in whitepaperul Chatbots of BT. Post-ul Chatbot-ul Raul de la BT ajuta antreprenorii cu afaceri mici sa aplice online pentru un credit la BT Mic apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Potrivit unui studiu, există diferenţe semnificative între regiunile României în ceea ce priveşte creditele şi depozitele bancare TRB
Potrivit unui studiu publicat recent de site-ul statistic Erdélystat.ro, regiunile României arată o imagine foarte diferită în ceea ce priveşte creditele acordate populaţiei şi depozitele bancare. Studiul arată că România se situează pe ultimul loc în Uniunea Europeană în clasamentul creditelor acordate populaţiei şi în ce priveşte depozitele bancare. În ianuarie 2020, valoarea pe cap de locuitor a creditelor acordate populaţiei a fost, în România, de 1 555 de euro, ceea ce reprezintă sub 10% din media UE (15 561 de euro). Astfel, România se clasează pe ultimul loc şi în clasamentul ţărilor din Europa Centrală şi de Est, după Ungaria (2 177 euro) şi Bulgaria (1 770 euro). Depozitele bancare ale populaţiei pe cap de locuitor s-au ridicat la 2 420 de euro, puţin peste o optime din media UE, acest lucru plasează România pe ultimul loc şi în clasamentul statelor membre, după Letonia (3 975 euro) şi Ungaria (3 135 euro). Potrivit studiului, acest lucru se întâmplă în pofida faptului că, în perioada 2008-2020, economiile în România au crescut treptat şi semnificativ. Volumul creditelor – pe lângă creşterea constantă a creditelor imobiliare şi uşoara scădere a creditelor pentru nevoi personale – a crescut, de asemenea, cu mult peste inflaţie în ultimii 13 ani. După cum arată datele defalcate la nivel regional, în Bucureşti şi în imediata apropiere a capitalei volumul creditelor acordate populaţiei este de peste trei ori mai mare decât media naţională. Transilvania se situează uşor sub media naţională. În timp ce în România valoarea medie a creditelor pe cap de locuitor este de 1 555 de euro, în Transilvania aceasta este de 1 367 euro, iar în Ţinutul Secuiesc este de doar 497 de euro. În Transilvania, nivelul creditelor bancare pe cap de locuitor este remarcabil în Transilvania Centrală, la fel şi în Banat. În ianuarie 2020, în Transilvania, proporţia creditelor neperformante a fost cea mai mare în judeţele din vest (Partium) (3,8%) şi în sudul Transilvaniei (3,4%), iar cea mai mică în Ţinutul Secuiesc (1,5%). Media economiilor bancare este cea mai ridicată în Bucureşti şi în imediata apropiere a capitalei, unde depozitele pe cap de locuitor depăşesc de două ori media naţională. Transilvania se situează, de asemenea, uşor în urmă faţă de media naţională în statisticile economiilor bancare. În ianuarie 2020, în Transilvania, depozitele bancare pe cap de locuitor au fost de 2 156 de euro. În Transilvania Centrală această medie a fost de 3 015 euro, în Transilvania de Sud de 2 290 euro, în Banat de 2 127 euro, în Partium de 1 732 euro, în Transilvania de Nord de 1 572 euro, iar în Ţinutul Secuiesc de 1 453 euro. Deşi, în perioada 2008-2020, în fiecare dintre regiunile Transilvaniei valoarea medie a depozitelor a crescut de aproximativ trei ori, în termeni absoluţi, se observă o creştere suplimentară a avantajului pentru regiunile cu economii mai puternice. Pe când media economiilor pentru un locuitor din Transilvania Centrală a crescut cu 2114 euro, cea a unei persoane din Ţinutul Secuiesc a crescut cu doar 972 euro. Studiul complet poate fi găsit pe site-ul Erdelystat.ro. Post-ul Potrivit unui studiu, există diferenţe semnificative între regiunile României în ceea ce priveşte creditele şi depozitele bancare apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Previziuni PwC: Economia globală va reveni la nivelul pre pandemie până la începutul lui 2022, înregistrând în anul curent o creștere record pentru acest secol 21 TRB
Economia globală va avansa în 2021 cu aproximativ 5%, fiind cea mai rapidă rată de creștere înregistrată în secolul 21, urmând să revină la nivelul dinainte de pandemie până la finalul anului curent sau, cel târziu, până la începutul anului viitor, arată raportul PwC Global Economic Watch 2021. Deși economia globală în ansamblu își va reveni la nivelul dinainte de criza sanitară, revenirea va fi inegală între țări, sectoare economice și venituri personale. Redresarea va depinde de reușita campaniilor de vaccinare, precum și de condițiile fiscale, monetare și financiare ale fiecărui stat în parte. ”Previziunile optimiste la nivel global dau încredere că recuperarea pierderilor suferite în ultimul an se va face mai rapid decât se credea la începutul pandemiei. România urmează tendința globală, având în vedere că estimările Comisiei Naționale de Prognoză indică o creștere de 4,5% în acest an, după declinul de 4,2% din 2020. Sunt vești bune pentru mediul de afaceri care va avea nevoie, totuși, în continuare de sprijinul guvernamental. Pe măsură ce pandemia va fi controlată prin vaccinare, ar fi bine ca guvernul să ia măsuri pentru o creștere durabilă, cu accent pe investiții și crearea de locuri de muncă. La rândul lor, companiile trebuie să se concentreze pe strategii de dezvoltare și investiții, inclusiv în forța de muncă, pentru a face față atât problemelor cauzate de pandemie, cât și schimbărilor de durată pe care aceasta le-a impus deja în economie și în societate”, a spus Ionuț Simion, Country Managing Partner PwC România. Creșterea va reveni, dar va fi inegală Potrivit Global Economic Watch 2021, economia Chinei este deja mai mare decât înainte de pandemie, dar alte economii avansate, în special cele puternic bazate pe servicii, precum cele din Marea Britanie, Franța și Spania, sau cele axate pe exportul de bunuri de capital, precum Germania și Japonia, au o probabilitate mai mică de a reveni la nivelurile ante criză, până la sfârșitul anului 2021. Previziunile avertizează că următoarele trei până la șase luni vor continua să aibă multe provocări, în special pentru țările din emisfera nordică care trec prin lunile de iarnă și ar putea fi forțate să impună blocaje parțiale sau totale ale economiei, aplicate în prezent în Germania și Marea Britanie. Astfel, aceste economii s-ar putea contracta în primul trimestru și să revină pe creștere probabil în a doua jumătate a anului, când este de așteptat ca cel puțin două treimi din populația lor să fie vaccinată. În economii precum Marea Britanie, Franța, Spania și Germania se preconizează că nivelurile de producție încă scăzute vor duce la creșterea ratelor șomajului, majoritatea locurilor de muncă afectate fiind cele din partea de jos a distribuției câștigurilor, agravând astfel inegalitățile de venituri. În 2021, un accent important se va pune pe mediu, investiții semnificative și schimbări de politici legate de Acordul climatic de la Paris fiind așteptate în principalele blocuri comerciale, inclusiv SUA, China și Uniunea Europeană. În acest context, valoarea emisiunilor globale de obligațiuni verzi ar putea depăși pentru prima dată 500 de miliarde de dolari, având în vedere creșterea apetitului investitorilor pentru fondurile de mediu, social și de guvernanță (ESG). Fondurile destinate ESG ar putea ajunge astfel la o pondere de până la 57% din totalul fondurilor mutuale europene, până în 2025. Obligațiunile verzi sunt utilizate pentru finanțarea directă a proiectelor de mediu și reprezintă în prezent mai puțin de 5% din piața mondială de venituri fixe. Alte previziuni pentru 2021 În ediția anterioară a raportului Global Economic Watch, Olanda era creditată cu cele mai mari șanse să câștige campionatul Euro 2020, care din cauza pandemiei a fost amânat pentru 2021. Între timp, forma echipei olandeze a scăzut și Franța are acum cele mai mari șanse să câștige. Prețul mediu anual al petrolului va rămâne sub 60 dolari pe baril, dar probabil va crește în a doua jumătate a anului. Italia ar putea reveni în clubul țărilor cu PIB de peste 2.000 miliarde dolari. Nivelul total al datoriei publice a țărilor G7 va depăși 57 trilioane dolari. Mai multe detalii din raportul PwC Global Economy Watch găsiți aici. Post-ul Previziuni PwC: Economia globală va reveni la nivelul pre pandemie până la începutul lui 2022, înregistrând în anul curent o creștere record pentru acest secol 21 apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Investiţii de peste 4,6 miliarde de euro au intrat în Ungaria de la izbucnirea pandemiei TRB
În decursul anului trecut, sistemul ungar de promovare a investiţiilor publice a gestionat 1 433 de investiţii, cifră fără precedent până acum, care, la rândul lor, au adus 1 676 de miliarde de forinţi (4,6 miliarde euro) în Ungaria, iar toate aceste investiţii au avut loc în timpul pandemiei, a declarat, duminică, Péter Szijjártó, ministrul ungar al Afacerilor Externe şi al Comerţului Exterior, la postul bulic de radio „Kossuth”, în cadrul emisiunii „Vasárnapi Újság”. Péter Szijjártó a adăugat că, înainte de investiţii, companiile au luat în considerare aspecte precum forţa de muncă, stabilitatea politică, aspectul financiar, problemele de logistică şi infrastructură. Potrivit ministrului, din acest punct de vedere, este important faptul că Ungaria are, la nivel european, o stabilitate politică unică, întrucât o forţă politică, cu un mandat democratic, guvernează cu o majoritate de două treimi, precum şi faptul că aici se plăteşte cel mai mic impozit forfetar pe venit şi cel mai mic impozit forfetar pe profit din Europa. Politicianul a subliniat că Ungaria şi-a consolidat poziţia în toate cele patru privinţe, acest lucru este demonstrat de faptul că revista americană de investiţii “Site Selection” a ales Ungaria, pentru a treia oară consecutiv, ca una dintre cele mai populare 10 destinaţii de investiţii din lume. În plus, acesta a menţionat că strategia de deschidere a Ungariei către Est a fost, de asemenea, corectă: similar cu anul 2019, în 2020 majoritatea investiţiilor au venit în Ungaria nu dintr-o ţară occidentală, ci dintr-o ţară estică, în 2019 din Coreea, iar în 2020 deja din China. Potrivit ministrului, programele de stimulare a marilor investiţii au oferit sprijin pentru achiziţionarea de noi utilaje, linii de producţie şi introducerea de noi tehnologii, astfel, companiile din Ungaria pot satisface acum cererea pieţei care s-a format datorită schimbărilor apărute în economia mondială şi datorită închiderii sau reducerii anumitor capacităţi ale unor companii. În al doilea trimestru, în cifrele care indică starea economiei ungare ar trebui să se resimtă deja impactul marilor investiţii care au fost realizate până în prezent sau care vor fi realizate ca urmare a programelor de stimulare a marilor investiţii, a explicat şeful diplomaţiei ungare, care a indicat, de asemenea, că Ungaria concurează în prezent pentru investiţii mari în valoare de 13 miliarde de euro, cu scopul de a le atrage în Ungaria. Moderatorul emisiunii l-a întrebat pe ministru şi despre evenimentele din America, iar acesta i-a răspuns în felul următor: “noi ne bazăm în politica externă pe respectul reciproc, iar parte a acestui respect reciproc este că nu comentăm relaţiile politice interne ale altor ţări (…), ne bucurăm şi strângem pumnii pentru ca fiecare ţară să îşi poată gestiona cât mai bine propriile probleme interne, strângem pumnii ca fiecare ţară să-şi poată depăşi dificultăţile existente. Este în interesul nostru să menţinem buna cooperare pe care am avut-o până acum cu Statele Unite ale Americii”. Post-ul Investiţii de peste 4,6 miliarde de euro au intrat în Ungaria de la izbucnirea pandemiei apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Manifestări culturale sub genericul ”Ziua Culturii Naționale” TRB
Centrul Județean pentru Conservarea și Promovarea Culturii Tradiționale Satu Mare cu sprijinul Consiliului Județean Satu Mare, în colaborare cu Cenaclul Cronograf, Colegiul Național ,,Mihai Eminescu’’ Satu Mare și în parteneriat cu Muzeul Județean Satu Mare, organizează vineri 15 ianuarie 2021, o serie de activități culturale cu prilejul Zilei Culturii Naționale. De la ora 11:30 vor avea loc depuneri de jerbe la bustul poetului național din fața Colegiului Național „Mihai Eminescu”, și la Monumentul Limbii Române, cu momente artistice, după care la ora 12:00 la secția de Artă a Muzeului Județean Satu Mare va avea loc vernisarea expoziției artiștilor: Vasile Mic și Vasile Cioră. Cu acest prilej Centrul Județean pentru Conservarea și Promovarea Culturii Tradiționale Satu Mare în parteneriat cu Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Satu Mare va publica o broșură „Eminescu, semne în timp”, în cadrul proiectului județean „IDENTITATE NAȚIONALĂ ÎN CREAȚIA EMINEASCIANĂ” (2021). Post-ul Manifestări culturale sub genericul ”Ziua Culturii Naționale” apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Tranzactii totale de aproape 4 miliarde euro realizate prin bursa romaneasca in 2020 TRB
Piata de capital din Romania a incheiat anul 2020 cu o crestere de 3,4% prin prisma indicelui BET-TR, care include si dividendele, ceea ce reprezinta o performanta intr-un context dominat de incertitudinile generate de pandemia de coronavirus. Record absolut de tranzactionare realizat in 2020 la Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB): investitorii prezenti pe bursa romaneasca au tranzactionat instrumente financiare in valoare totala de 18,3 miliarde lei, echivalentul a 3,77 miliarde euro. Este cea mai mare valoare inregistrata vreodata pe segmentul principal al bursei romanesti si a depasit cu aproape 25% recordul anterior consemnat in anul 2007. Atunci, valoarea tranzactiilor cu toate tipurile de instrumente financiare a fost de 14,7 miliarde lei. Valori record de tranzactionare au fost realizate pe segmentul principal in 2020 si in ceea ce priveste lichiditatea medie zilnica. Astfel, media zilnica de tranzactionare cu toate tipurile de instrumente financiare (actiuni, instrumente cu venit fix, produse structurate, unitati de fond, ETF) a ajuns la 73,36 milioane lei, echivalentul a 15,15 milioane euro, cu 54% peste nivelul din 2019 si cu 24,9% peste nivelul de 58,72 milioane lei realizat in 2007.  Piata de capital din Romania a incheiat anul 2020 cu o crestere de 3,4% prin prisma indicelui BET-TR, care include si dividendele, ceea ce reprezinta o performanta intr-un context dominat de incertitudinile generate de pandemia de coronavirus. Mai mult, indicele BET-TR a incheiat anul 2020 la un nivel de peste 16.500 de puncte, ceea ce reprezinta un nou maxim istoric. „Piata de capital a demonstrat, in poate cel mai complicat an din istoria recenta, de ce este o sursa de oportunitati atat pentru companii, cat si pentru investitorii interesati sa-si sporeasca bunastarea. Investitorii individuali au gasit la BVB oportunitati de tranzactionare excelente care sa corespunda profilului lor de risc. In acelasi timp, companiile au putut apela cu incredere la mecasnismele oferite de piata de capital, iar statul roman a putut accesa, rapid si eficient, lichiditatile de care avea nevoie intr-un context extrem de dificil. In 2020, la BVB au avut loc 3 listari de pachete de actiuni, 6 emisiuni de titluri de stat si 11 emisiuni de obligatiuni, ceea ce a dus totalul finantarilor realizate prin intermediul pietei de capital la 5,4 miliarde lei sau 1,1 miliarde euro. Obiectivul nostru este sa crestem lichiditatea si acest lucru ne-a reusit pentru ca anul trecut am avut parte de cel mai bun an de tranzactionare din istoria BVB. Prin urmare, nu mai este cazul sa ne uitam la 2007 ca la un reper pentru ca deja am depasit acel nivel. Nu putem conduce bursa daca ne uitam tot timpul in oglinda retrovizoare. Ne concentram pe ceea ce avem de facut pentru dezvoltarea bursei noastre,” a declarat Radu Hanga, Presedintele Consiliului de Administratie al Bursei de Valori Bucuresti. „Privim cu incredere la 2021 cand bursa va continua sa-si consolideze pozitia de principal canal de finantare pentru companiile romanesti si de principala sursa de acumulare de capital pentru investitori. Vrem sa ducem BVB cat mai aproape de clientii de retail si exploram toate canalele care ne ajuta sa ne atingem acest obiectiv. Anul 2021 a avut un inceput puternic pozitiv pe majoritatea burselor, iar masurile de protejare a sanatatii publice adoptate de diferite state, precum si aparitia si distributia vaccinurilor semnalizeaza ca actuala criza sanitara poate fi depasita. Traim in continuare intr-un mediu marcat de dobanzi scazute si exces de lichiditate, ceea ce va sustine pretul actiunilor,” a mai spus Presedintele BVB. „Anul 2020 cu siguranta va ramane in istoria pietei de capital ca un reper pentru dezvoltarea viitoare a bursei. Promovarea la statutul de Piata Emergenta, initierea proiectului de Contraparte Centrala si demararea unui parteneriat pentru implementarea de solutii tehnologice la nivelul grupului BVB sunt elementele-cheie menite sa transforme fundamental piata de capital romaneasca,” a afirmat Adrian Tanase, Directorul General al BVB. „Prioritatea numarul unu pentru 2021 este cresterea numarului de investitori si cresterea participarii voluntare la piata de capital. In continuare este esential sa avem un parteneriat cu autoritatile pentru dezvoltarea pietei de capital si ne dorim sa vedem cat mai multe companii de stat la cota bursei pentru ca prin listarea unor pachete minoritare pe bursa se eficientizeaza activitatea acestor companii prin regulile impuse de piata de capital. Este foarte important ca Guvernul sa utilizeze intensiv piata de capital, am vazut acest lucru in 2020 prin emisiuni de titluri de stat, si ne dorim ca in perioada urmatoare sa vedem si decizii privind reluarea listarilor pentru ca este in beneficiul Romaniei sa aiba companii transparente si performante. Suntem optimisti cu privire la 2021, ne dorim sa avem decizii consistente in ceea ce priveste dezoltarea economica a Romaniei si, odata ce se vor dilua riscurile generate de pandemie, sunt toate premisele sa avem un an mai bun decat 2020. In plus, pentru 2021, ne asteptam ca reprezentativitatea Romaniei in indicii Pietelor Emergente sa creasca prin includerea altor companii in structura acestora,” a afirmat Directorul General al BVB. Piata de capital din Romania a fost inclusa, incepand cu septembrie 2020, in randul pietelor emergente potrivit clasificarii realizate de furnizorul global de indici FTSE Russell. Promovarea Romaniei la statutul de piata emergenta a fost posibila odata ce doua companii romanesti – Banca Transilvania si Nuclearelectrica – au indeplinit criteriile necesare upgradarii. Post-ul Tranzactii totale de aproape 4 miliarde euro realizate prin bursa romaneasca in 2020 apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Gomag Virtual Summit 2021: primul eveniment online despre eCommerce al anului are loc pe 8-12 februarie TRB
Au inceput inscrierile la Gomag Virtual Summit 2021. Evenimentul organizat de catre echipa din spatele platformei Gomag este 100% online si are loc in perioada 8-12 februarie, sub forma unor sesiuni video live accesibile pentru cei inregistrati. Ajuns la cea de-a cincea editie, in acest an evenimentul este organizat pe parcursul a 5 zile, cu un concept captivant la ora actuala: antreprenoriatul in 2021 si cum e recomandat sa se adapteze oamenii de afaceri la conditiile de piata si comportamentul cumparatorilor in acest an. Primul eveniment online despre marketing si eCommerce din acest an – Gomag Virtual Summit 2021 (8-12 februarie) Inscrierile si participarea la sesiunile video live sunt gratuite. In schimb, inregistrarile si materiale suplimentare create pe baza summit-ului vor fi disponibile doar sub forma unui curs video premium, in Academia de eCommerce. Cine vorbeste la Gomag Virtual Summit 2021 Pe scena virtuala a summit-ului vom vedea peste 20 de speakeri, oameni talentati si specialisti in domeniile lor de activitate, care sunt pregatiti sa impartaseasca din experienta lor cu cei peste 2000 de participanti asteptati live la eveniment (numar aproximat de catre echipa Gomag, dupa datele din anii anteriori). Lista speakerilor este in curs de actualizare, insa dintre numele anuntate pana acum se numara Marian Esanu (Marketing Strategist & Consultant), Mircea Bravo (Entertainer & Content Creator), Paul Melinte (Antreprenor & Autor), George Raschitor (CEO & Founder Sinaps.ro), Rares Banescu (CEO & Founder Retargeting.BIZ), Marius Morra (CEO & Co-Founder LDV Crypto Exchange), Mihai Vinatoru (CEO &  Co-Founder DWF), Vlad Nita (Founder DoAds), Andrei Radu (CEO & Founder GPeC) si multi altii. Subiectele abordate de speakerii prezenti variaza de la cum folosesti Social Media in mod organic pentru a-ti creste startup-ul, pana la tips & tricks de Local SEO, branding personal in business, cum sa comunici ca antreprenor pe timp de criza, strategii Facebook Ads si Google Ads si criptomonedele pentru incepatori. Sesiunile video sunt moderate de catre Cosmin Daraban, CEO si Co-Fondator Gomag. Inscrierile la evenimentul live sunt gratuite, iar participantii sunt incurajati sa vina pregatiti cu intrebari si provocari din propriile lor business-uri, astfel incat sa primeasca raspunsuri personalizate de la speakerii invitati. Programul Gomag Virtual Summit 2021 In perioada 8-12 februarie, in dimineata fiecarei zi de summit, participantii vor primi cate un email cu link-ul de acces si orarul definitiv al sesiunilor live. Echipa Gomag preconizeaza ca vor avea loc 4 sesiuni in fiecare zi, insa programul nu este inca batut in cuie. Ceea ce inseamna ca participantii la eveniment vor avea acces la +20 de sesiuni video din care sa asimileze noi informatii pentru propriile lor afaceri sau pentru cresterea business-urilor cu care colaboreaza. La eveniment sunt asteptati proprietari de afaceri si magazine online, viitori antreprenori in cautare de informatii la zi, angajati ai magazinelor online, specialisti si agentii de marketing, bloggeri, freelanceri, studenti, precum si oricine este pasionat de strategii de marketing si eCommerce care functioneaza acum, in Romania. Doar in prima zi dupa deschiderea inscrierilor, la eveniment s-au inregistrat peste 200 de oameni. Cauti si tu strategii de marketing si comert online care functioneaza? Sau vrei sa iti duci afacerea din offline in online? Participa la Gomag Virtual Summit 2021! Organizatori Gomag este una dintre cele mai populare platforme eCommerce autohtone, platforma pe care vand aproape 2000 de magazine online din toate industriile. Printre clientii acesteia se numara MindBlower.ro, ProduseCosmetice.ro, PentruAnimale, MagazinTraditional, Polti, SportPartner, DualStore, Aqualine, Boromir, Photosetup, e-acumulatori si multi altii.   Platforma se diferentiaza de concurenta prin functionalitati native exclusive pentru piata romaneasca, precum modulul de creare landing page & blog direct in platforma, pop-up-uri, GoBots (automatizare), CRM, configurator tema si +140 de aplicatii presetate. Inregistreaza-te acum summit.gomag.ro. Post-ul Gomag Virtual Summit 2021: primul eveniment online despre eCommerce al anului are loc pe 8-12 februarie apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:30
Preşedinţii parlamentelor V4: trebuie susţinute opoziţia din Belarus şi integrarea în UE a Balcanilor de Vest TRB
Sprijinirea opoziţiei din Belarus şi integrarea în UE a Balcanilor de Vest au fost cele două subiecte asupra cărora au convenit, marţi, preşedinţii parlamentelor statelor membre ale Grupului de la Visegrád (V4), potrivit informaţiilor oferite de preşedinţii Camerei inferioare şi celei superioare ale Parlamentului polonez, Polonia deţinând preşedinţia rotativă. În cadrul întâlnirii desfăşurată online, din cauza epidemiei de coronavirus, preşedinţii Parlamentului ceh, polonez, ungar şi slovac au abordat problema epidemiei de coronavirus, au purtat discuţii despre politica internaţională, despre migraţie şi politica climatică a Uniunii Europene (UE). După întâlnire, Elzbieta Witek, preşedintele Camerei inferioare a Parlamentului polonez, a declarat, la conferinţa de presă din Varşovia, că, în ceea ce priveşte politica internaţională, au discutat despre sprijinul oferit pentru opoziţia din Belarus şi despre dezvoltarea relaţiilor dintre UE şi SUA, după alegerile prezidenţiale din SUA. Potrivit declaraţiei sale, V4 au convenit asupra necesităţii de a sprijini integrarea în UE a ţărilor din Balcanii de Vest. Potrivit lui Tomasz Grodzki, preşedintele Camerei superioare a Parlamentului polonez, numitorul comun al discuţiilor de marţi a fost convingerea că aspiraţiile pentru libertate ale naţiunii din Belarus trebuie susţinute. În acest sens, “Polonia are cea mai mare responsabilitate, dar putem conta pe sprijinul celor din V4”, a afirmat acesta. Potrivit lui Elzbieta Witek, rolul din ce în ce mai important al V4 pe scena internaţională va fi abordat şi în declaraţia comună de la Visegrád, al cărei proiect a fost prezentat de preşedinţia poloneză şi care urmează a fi adoptată de parlamentele naţionale ale statelor membre, cu ocazia aniversării a 30 de ani de la înfiinţarea Grupului V4. Tomasz Grodzki a afirmat că în proiectul declaraţiei se specifică şi faptul că V4 nu este doar o comunitate bună bazată pe o istorie comună, uneori dificilă, ci un grup de ţări legate, în primul rând, de un viitor comun. Potrivit Preşedintelui Camerei superioare, Polonia a iniţiat, de asemenea, înfiinţarea unui forum parlamentar al statelor V4 cu ţările din regiune. Un astfel de forum comun, compus din preşedinţii parlamentelor naţionale şi delegaţiile de deputaţi, a fost creat anterior de Polonia împreună cu Lituania şi Ucraina şi este, de asemenea, operaţional forumul parlamentar tripartit polono-lituaniano-ucrainean, a amintit acesta. Post-ul Preşedinţii parlamentelor V4: trebuie susţinute opoziţia din Belarus şi integrarea în UE a Balcanilor de Vest apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
Mai mult de 2 zile în urmă
16:30
Preşedinţii parlamentelor V4: trebuie susţinute opoziţia din Belarus şi integrarea în UE a Balcanilor de Vest TRB
Sprijinirea opoziţiei din Belarus şi integrarea în UE a Balcanilor de Vest au fost cele două subiecte asupra cărora au convenit, marţi, preşedinţii parlamentelor statelor membre ale Grupului de la Visegrád (V4), potrivit informaţiilor oferite de preşedinţii Camerei inferioare şi celei superioare ale Parlamentului polonez, Polonia deţinând preşedinţia rotativă. În cadrul întâlnirii desfăşurată online, din cauza epidemiei de coronavirus, preşedinţii Parlamentului ceh, polonez, ungar şi slovac au abordat problema epidemiei de coronavirus, au purtat discuţii despre politica internaţională, despre migraţie şi politica climatică a Uniunii Europene (UE). După întâlnire, Elzbieta Witek, preşedintele Camerei inferioare a Parlamentului polonez, a declarat, la conferinţa de presă din Varşovia, că, în ceea ce priveşte politica internaţională, au discutat despre sprijinul oferit pentru opoziţia din Belarus şi despre dezvoltarea relaţiilor dintre UE şi SUA, după alegerile prezidenţiale din SUA. Potrivit declaraţiei sale, V4 au convenit asupra necesităţii de a sprijini integrarea în UE a ţărilor din Balcanii de Vest. Potrivit lui Tomasz Grodzki, preşedintele Camerei superioare a Parlamentului polonez, numitorul comun al discuţiilor de marţi a fost convingerea că aspiraţiile pentru libertate ale naţiunii din Belarus trebuie susţinute. În acest sens, “Polonia are cea mai mare responsabilitate, dar putem conta pe sprijinul celor din V4”, a afirmat acesta. Potrivit lui Elzbieta Witek, rolul din ce în ce mai important al V4 pe scena internaţională va fi abordat şi în declaraţia comună de la Visegrád, al cărei proiect a fost prezentat de preşedinţia poloneză şi care urmează a fi adoptată de parlamentele naţionale ale statelor membre, cu ocazia aniversării a 30 de ani de la înfiinţarea Grupului V4. Tomasz Grodzki a afirmat că în proiectul declaraţiei se specifică şi faptul că V4 nu este doar o comunitate bună bazată pe o istorie comună, uneori dificilă, ci un grup de ţări legate, în primul rând, de un viitor comun. Potrivit Preşedintelui Camerei superioare, Polonia a iniţiat, de asemenea, înfiinţarea unui forum parlamentar al statelor V4 cu ţările din regiune. Un astfel de forum comun, compus din preşedinţii parlamentelor naţionale şi delegaţiile de deputaţi, a fost creat anterior de Polonia împreună cu Lituania şi Ucraina şi este, de asemenea, operaţional forumul parlamentar tripartit polono-lituaniano-ucrainean, a amintit acesta. Post-ul Preşedinţii parlamentelor V4: trebuie susţinute opoziţia din Belarus şi integrarea în UE a Balcanilor de Vest apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:20
Gomag Virtual Summit 2021: primul eveniment online despre eCommerce al anului are loc pe 8-12 februarie TRB
Au inceput inscrierile la Gomag Virtual Summit 2021. Evenimentul organizat de catre echipa din spatele platformei Gomag este 100% online si are loc in perioada 8-12 februarie, sub forma unor sesiuni video live accesibile pentru cei inregistrati. Ajuns la cea de-a cincea editie, in acest an evenimentul este organizat pe parcursul a 5 zile, cu un concept captivant la ora actuala: antreprenoriatul in 2021 si cum e recomandat sa se adapteze oamenii de afaceri la conditiile de piata si comportamentul cumparatorilor in acest an. Primul eveniment online despre marketing si eCommerce din acest an – Gomag Virtual Summit 2021 (8-12 februarie) Inscrierile si participarea la sesiunile video live sunt gratuite. In schimb, inregistrarile si materiale suplimentare create pe baza summit-ului vor fi disponibile doar sub forma unui curs video premium, in Academia de eCommerce. Cine vorbeste la Gomag Virtual Summit 2021 Pe scena virtuala a summit-ului vom vedea peste 20 de speakeri, oameni talentati si specialisti in domeniile lor de activitate, care sunt pregatiti sa impartaseasca din experienta lor cu cei peste 2000 de participanti asteptati live la eveniment (numar aproximat de catre echipa Gomag, dupa datele din anii anteriori). Lista speakerilor este in curs de actualizare, insa dintre numele anuntate pana acum se numara Marian Esanu (Marketing Strategist & Consultant), Mircea Bravo (Entertainer & Content Creator), Paul Melinte (Antreprenor & Autor), George Raschitor (CEO & Founder Sinaps.ro), Rares Banescu (CEO & Founder Retargeting.BIZ), Marius Morra (CEO & Co-Founder LDV Crypto Exchange), Mihai Vinatoru (CEO &  Co-Founder DWF), Vlad Nita (Founder DoAds), Andrei Radu (CEO & Founder GPeC) si multi altii. Subiectele abordate de speakerii prezenti variaza de la cum folosesti Social Media in mod organic pentru a-ti creste startup-ul, pana la tips & tricks de Local SEO, branding personal in business, cum sa comunici ca antreprenor pe timp de criza, strategii Facebook Ads si Google Ads si criptomonedele pentru incepatori. Sesiunile video sunt moderate de catre Cosmin Daraban, CEO si Co-Fondator Gomag. Inscrierile la evenimentul live sunt gratuite, iar participantii sunt incurajati sa vina pregatiti cu intrebari si provocari din propriile lor business-uri, astfel incat sa primeasca raspunsuri personalizate de la speakerii invitati. Programul Gomag Virtual Summit 2021 In perioada 8-12 februarie, in dimineata fiecarei zi de summit, participantii vor primi cate un email cu link-ul de acces si orarul definitiv al sesiunilor live. Echipa Gomag preconizeaza ca vor avea loc 4 sesiuni in fiecare zi, insa programul nu este inca batut in cuie. Ceea ce inseamna ca participantii la eveniment vor avea acces la +20 de sesiuni video din care sa asimileze noi informatii pentru propriile lor afaceri sau pentru cresterea business-urilor cu care colaboreaza. La eveniment sunt asteptati proprietari de afaceri si magazine online, viitori antreprenori in cautare de informatii la zi, angajati ai magazinelor online, specialisti si agentii de marketing, bloggeri, freelanceri, studenti, precum si oricine este pasionat de strategii de marketing si eCommerce care functioneaza acum, in Romania. Doar in prima zi dupa deschiderea inscrierilor, la eveniment s-au inregistrat peste 200 de oameni. Cauti si tu strategii de marketing si comert online care functioneaza? Sau vrei sa iti duci afacerea din offline in online? Participa la Gomag Virtual Summit 2021! Organizatori Gomag este una dintre cele mai populare platforme eCommerce autohtone, platforma pe care vand aproape 2000 de magazine online din toate industriile. Printre clientii acesteia se numara MindBlower.ro, ProduseCosmetice.ro, PentruAnimale, MagazinTraditional, Polti, SportPartner, DualStore, Aqualine, Boromir, Photosetup, e-acumulatori si multi altii.   Platforma se diferentiaza de concurenta prin functionalitati native exclusive pentru piata romaneasca, precum modulul de creare landing page & blog direct in platforma, pop-up-uri, GoBots (automatizare), CRM, configurator tema si +140 de aplicatii presetate. Inregistreaza-te acum summit.gomag.ro. Post-ul Gomag Virtual Summit 2021: primul eveniment online despre eCommerce al anului are loc pe 8-12 februarie apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:10
Manifestări culturale sub genericul ”Ziua Culturii Naționale” TRB
Centrul Județean pentru Conservarea și Promovarea Culturii Tradiționale Satu Mare cu sprijinul Consiliului Județean Satu Mare, în colaborare cu Cenaclul Cronograf, Colegiul Național ,,Mihai Eminescu’’ Satu Mare și în parteneriat cu Muzeul Județean Satu Mare, organizează vineri 15 ianuarie 2021, o serie de activități culturale cu prilejul Zilei Culturii Naționale. De la ora 11:30 vor avea loc depuneri de jerbe la bustul poetului național din fața Colegiului Național „Mihai Eminescu”, și la Monumentul Limbii Române, cu momente artistice, după care la ora 12:00 la secția de Artă a Muzeului Județean Satu Mare va avea loc vernisarea expoziției artiștilor: Vasile Mic și Vasile Cioră. Cu acest prilej Centrul Județean pentru Conservarea și Promovarea Culturii Tradiționale Satu Mare în parteneriat cu Inspectoratul Școlar Județean Satu Mare va publica o broșură „Eminescu, semne în timp”, în cadrul proiectului județean „IDENTITATE NAȚIONALĂ ÎN CREAȚIA EMINEASCIANĂ” (2021). Post-ul Manifestări culturale sub genericul ”Ziua Culturii Naționale” apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16:10
Tranzactii totale de aproape 4 miliarde euro realizate prin bursa romaneasca in 2020 TRB
Piata de capital din Romania a incheiat anul 2020 cu o crestere de 3,4% prin prisma indicelui BET-TR, care include si dividendele, ceea ce reprezinta o performanta intr-un context dominat de incertitudinile generate de pandemia de coronavirus. Record absolut de tranzactionare realizat in 2020 la Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (BVB): investitorii prezenti pe bursa romaneasca au tranzactionat instrumente financiare in valoare totala de 18,3 miliarde lei, echivalentul a 3,77 miliarde euro. Este cea mai mare valoare inregistrata vreodata pe segmentul principal al bursei romanesti si a depasit cu aproape 25% recordul anterior consemnat in anul 2007. Atunci, valoarea tranzactiilor cu toate tipurile de instrumente financiare a fost de 14,7 miliarde lei. Valori record de tranzactionare au fost realizate pe segmentul principal in 2020 si in ceea ce priveste lichiditatea medie zilnica. Astfel, media zilnica de tranzactionare cu toate tipurile de instrumente financiare (actiuni, instrumente cu venit fix, produse structurate, unitati de fond, ETF) a ajuns la 73,36 milioane lei, echivalentul a 15,15 milioane euro, cu 54% peste nivelul din 2019 si cu 24,9% peste nivelul de 58,72 milioane lei realizat in 2007.  Piata de capital din Romania a incheiat anul 2020 cu o crestere de 3,4% prin prisma indicelui BET-TR, care include si dividendele, ceea ce reprezinta o performanta intr-un context dominat de incertitudinile generate de pandemia de coronavirus. Mai mult, indicele BET-TR a incheiat anul 2020 la un nivel de peste 16.500 de puncte, ceea ce reprezinta un nou maxim istoric. „Piata de capital a demonstrat, in poate cel mai complicat an din istoria recenta, de ce este o sursa de oportunitati atat pentru companii, cat si pentru investitorii interesati sa-si sporeasca bunastarea. Investitorii individuali au gasit la BVB oportunitati de tranzactionare excelente care sa corespunda profilului lor de risc. In acelasi timp, companiile au putut apela cu incredere la mecasnismele oferite de piata de capital, iar statul roman a putut accesa, rapid si eficient, lichiditatile de care avea nevoie intr-un context extrem de dificil. In 2020, la BVB au avut loc 3 listari de pachete de actiuni, 6 emisiuni de titluri de stat si 11 emisiuni de obligatiuni, ceea ce a dus totalul finantarilor realizate prin intermediul pietei de capital la 5,4 miliarde lei sau 1,1 miliarde euro. Obiectivul nostru este sa crestem lichiditatea si acest lucru ne-a reusit pentru ca anul trecut am avut parte de cel mai bun an de tranzactionare din istoria BVB. Prin urmare, nu mai este cazul sa ne uitam la 2007 ca la un reper pentru ca deja am depasit acel nivel. Nu putem conduce bursa daca ne uitam tot timpul in oglinda retrovizoare. Ne concentram pe ceea ce avem de facut pentru dezvoltarea bursei noastre,” a declarat Radu Hanga, Presedintele Consiliului de Administratie al Bursei de Valori Bucuresti. „Privim cu incredere la 2021 cand bursa va continua sa-si consolideze pozitia de principal canal de finantare pentru companiile romanesti si de principala sursa de acumulare de capital pentru investitori. Vrem sa ducem BVB cat mai aproape de clientii de retail si exploram toate canalele care ne ajuta sa ne atingem acest obiectiv. Anul 2021 a avut un inceput puternic pozitiv pe majoritatea burselor, iar masurile de protejare a sanatatii publice adoptate de diferite state, precum si aparitia si distributia vaccinurilor semnalizeaza ca actuala criza sanitara poate fi depasita. Traim in continuare intr-un mediu marcat de dobanzi scazute si exces de lichiditate, ceea ce va sustine pretul actiunilor,” a mai spus Presedintele BVB. „Anul 2020 cu siguranta va ramane in istoria pietei de capital ca un reper pentru dezvoltarea viitoare a bursei. Promovarea la statutul de Piata Emergenta, initierea proiectului de Contraparte Centrala si demararea unui parteneriat pentru implementarea de solutii tehnologice la nivelul grupului BVB sunt elementele-cheie menite sa transforme fundamental piata de capital romaneasca,” a afirmat Adrian Tanase, Directorul General al BVB. „Prioritatea numarul unu pentru 2021 este cresterea numarului de investitori si cresterea participarii voluntare la piata de capital. In continuare este esential sa avem un parteneriat cu autoritatile pentru dezvoltarea pietei de capital si ne dorim sa vedem cat mai multe companii de stat la cota bursei pentru ca prin listarea unor pachete minoritare pe bursa se eficientizeaza activitatea acestor companii prin regulile impuse de piata de capital. Este foarte important ca Guvernul sa utilizeze intensiv piata de capital, am vazut acest lucru in 2020 prin emisiuni de titluri de stat, si ne dorim ca in perioada urmatoare sa vedem si decizii privind reluarea listarilor pentru ca este in beneficiul Romaniei sa aiba companii transparente si performante. Suntem optimisti cu privire la 2021, ne dorim sa avem decizii consistente in ceea ce priveste dezoltarea economica a Romaniei si, odata ce se vor dilua riscurile generate de pandemie, sunt toate premisele sa avem un an mai bun decat 2020. In plus, pentru 2021, ne asteptam ca reprezentativitatea Romaniei in indicii Pietelor Emergente sa creasca prin includerea altor companii in structura acestora,” a afirmat Directorul General al BVB. Piata de capital din Romania a fost inclusa, incepand cu septembrie 2020, in randul pietelor emergente potrivit clasificarii realizate de furnizorul global de indici FTSE Russell. Promovarea Romaniei la statutul de piata emergenta a fost posibila odata ce doua companii romanesti – Banca Transilvania si Nuclearelectrica – au indeplinit criteriile necesare upgradarii. Post-ul Tranzactii totale de aproape 4 miliarde euro realizate prin bursa romaneasca in 2020 apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
11 ianuarie 2021
15:40
Investiţii de peste 4,6 miliarde de euro au intrat în Ungaria de la izbucnirea pandemiei TRB
În decursul anului trecut, sistemul ungar de promovare a investiţiilor publice a gestionat 1 433 de investiţii, cifră fără precedent până acum, care, la rândul lor, au adus 1 676 de miliarde de forinţi (4,6 miliarde euro) în Ungaria, iar toate aceste investiţii au avut loc în timpul pandemiei, a declarat, duminică, Péter Szijjártó, ministrul ungar al Afacerilor Externe şi al Comerţului Exterior, la postul bulic de radio „Kossuth”, în cadrul emisiunii „Vasárnapi Újság”. Péter Szijjártó a adăugat că, înainte de investiţii, companiile au luat în considerare aspecte precum forţa de muncă, stabilitatea politică, aspectul financiar, problemele de logistică şi infrastructură. Potrivit ministrului, din acest punct de vedere, este important faptul că Ungaria are, la nivel european, o stabilitate politică unică, întrucât o forţă politică, cu un mandat democratic, guvernează cu o majoritate de două treimi, precum şi faptul că aici se plăteşte cel mai mic impozit forfetar pe venit şi cel mai mic impozit forfetar pe profit din Europa. Politicianul a subliniat că Ungaria şi-a consolidat poziţia în toate cele patru privinţe, acest lucru este demonstrat de faptul că revista americană de investiţii “Site Selection” a ales Ungaria, pentru a treia oară consecutiv, ca una dintre cele mai populare 10 destinaţii de investiţii din lume. În plus, acesta a menţionat că strategia de deschidere a Ungariei către Est a fost, de asemenea, corectă: similar cu anul 2019, în 2020 majoritatea investiţiilor au venit în Ungaria nu dintr-o ţară occidentală, ci dintr-o ţară estică, în 2019 din Coreea, iar în 2020 deja din China. Potrivit ministrului, programele de stimulare a marilor investiţii au oferit sprijin pentru achiziţionarea de noi utilaje, linii de producţie şi introducerea de noi tehnologii, astfel, companiile din Ungaria pot satisface acum cererea pieţei care s-a format datorită schimbărilor apărute în economia mondială şi datorită închiderii sau reducerii anumitor capacităţi ale unor companii. În al doilea trimestru, în cifrele care indică starea economiei ungare ar trebui să se resimtă deja impactul marilor investiţii care au fost realizate până în prezent sau care vor fi realizate ca urmare a programelor de stimulare a marilor investiţii, a explicat şeful diplomaţiei ungare, care a indicat, de asemenea, că Ungaria concurează în prezent pentru investiţii mari în valoare de 13 miliarde de euro, cu scopul de a le atrage în Ungaria. Moderatorul emisiunii l-a întrebat pe ministru şi despre evenimentele din America, iar acesta i-a răspuns în felul următor: “noi ne bazăm în politica externă pe respectul reciproc, iar parte a acestui respect reciproc este că nu comentăm relaţiile politice interne ale altor ţări (…), ne bucurăm şi strângem pumnii pentru ca fiecare ţară să îşi poată gestiona cât mai bine propriile probleme interne, strângem pumnii ca fiecare ţară să-şi poată depăşi dificultăţile existente. Este în interesul nostru să menţinem buna cooperare pe care am avut-o până acum cu Statele Unite ale Americii”. Post-ul Investiţii de peste 4,6 miliarde de euro au intrat în Ungaria de la izbucnirea pandemiei apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
15:30
Previziuni PwC: Economia globală va reveni la nivelul pre pandemie până la începutul lui 2022, înregistrând în anul curent o creștere record pentru acest secol 21 TRB
Economia globală va avansa în 2021 cu aproximativ 5%, fiind cea mai rapidă rată de creștere înregistrată în secolul 21, urmând să revină la nivelul dinainte de pandemie până la finalul anului curent sau, cel târziu, până la începutul anului viitor, arată raportul PwC Global Economic Watch 2021. Deși economia globală în ansamblu își va reveni la nivelul dinainte de criza sanitară, revenirea va fi inegală între țări, sectoare economice și venituri personale. Redresarea va depinde de reușita campaniilor de vaccinare, precum și de condițiile fiscale, monetare și financiare ale fiecărui stat în parte. ”Previziunile optimiste la nivel global dau încredere că recuperarea pierderilor suferite în ultimul an se va face mai rapid decât se credea la începutul pandemiei. România urmează tendința globală, având în vedere că estimările Comisiei Naționale de Prognoză indică o creștere de 4,5% în acest an, după declinul de 4,2% din 2020. Sunt vești bune pentru mediul de afaceri care va avea nevoie, totuși, în continuare de sprijinul guvernamental. Pe măsură ce pandemia va fi controlată prin vaccinare, ar fi bine ca guvernul să ia măsuri pentru o creștere durabilă, cu accent pe investiții și crearea de locuri de muncă. La rândul lor, companiile trebuie să se concentreze pe strategii de dezvoltare și investiții, inclusiv în forța de muncă, pentru a face față atât problemelor cauzate de pandemie, cât și schimbărilor de durată pe care aceasta le-a impus deja în economie și în societate”, a spus Ionuț Simion, Country Managing Partner PwC România. Creșterea va reveni, dar va fi inegală Potrivit Global Economic Watch 2021, economia Chinei este deja mai mare decât înainte de pandemie, dar alte economii avansate, în special cele puternic bazate pe servicii, precum cele din Marea Britanie, Franța și Spania, sau cele axate pe exportul de bunuri de capital, precum Germania și Japonia, au o probabilitate mai mică de a reveni la nivelurile ante criză, până la sfârșitul anului 2021. Previziunile avertizează că următoarele trei până la șase luni vor continua să aibă multe provocări, în special pentru țările din emisfera nordică care trec prin lunile de iarnă și ar putea fi forțate să impună blocaje parțiale sau totale ale economiei, aplicate în prezent în Germania și Marea Britanie. Astfel, aceste economii s-ar putea contracta în primul trimestru și să revină pe creștere probabil în a doua jumătate a anului, când este de așteptat ca cel puțin două treimi din populația lor să fie vaccinată. În economii precum Marea Britanie, Franța, Spania și Germania se preconizează că nivelurile de producție încă scăzute vor duce la creșterea ratelor șomajului, majoritatea locurilor de muncă afectate fiind cele din partea de jos a distribuției câștigurilor, agravând astfel inegalitățile de venituri. În 2021, un accent important se va pune pe mediu, investiții semnificative și schimbări de politici legate de Acordul climatic de la Paris fiind așteptate în principalele blocuri comerciale, inclusiv SUA, China și Uniunea Europeană. În acest context, valoarea emisiunilor globale de obligațiuni verzi ar putea depăși pentru prima dată 500 de miliarde de dolari, având în vedere creșterea apetitului investitorilor pentru fondurile de mediu, social și de guvernanță (ESG). Fondurile destinate ESG ar putea ajunge astfel la o pondere de până la 57% din totalul fondurilor mutuale europene, până în 2025. Obligațiunile verzi sunt utilizate pentru finanțarea directă a proiectelor de mediu și reprezintă în prezent mai puțin de 5% din piața mondială de venituri fixe. Alte previziuni pentru 2021 În ediția anterioară a raportului Global Economic Watch, Olanda era creditată cu cele mai mari șanse să câștige campionatul Euro 2020, care din cauza pandemiei a fost amânat pentru 2021. Între timp, forma echipei olandeze a scăzut și Franța are acum cele mai mari șanse să câștige. Prețul mediu anual al petrolului va rămâne sub 60 dolari pe baril, dar probabil va crește în a doua jumătate a anului. Italia ar putea reveni în clubul țărilor cu PIB de peste 2.000 miliarde dolari. Nivelul total al datoriei publice a țărilor G7 va depăși 57 trilioane dolari. Mai multe detalii din raportul PwC Global Economy Watch găsiți aici. Post-ul Previziuni PwC: Economia globală va reveni la nivelul pre pandemie până la începutul lui 2022, înregistrând în anul curent o creștere record pentru acest secol 21 apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
29 decembrie 2020
18:00
Chatbot-ul Raul de la BT ajuta antreprenorii cu afaceri mici sa aplice online pentru un credit la BT Mic TRB
Antreprenorii cu afaceri mici pot aplica rapid pentru un credit la BT Mic prin chatbot-ul Raul de la BT pentru a incepe sau a creste o afacere. Acesta poate fi accesat pe site-ul BT Mic, prin telefon, tableta sau calculator. Dezvoltarea anuntata astazi a fost realizata de echipele Bancii Transilvania si BT Mic, in colaborare cu DRUID si Namirial. Este a doua noutate cu care vine Raul de la inceputul pandemiei pentru cei 11.500 de clienti activi BT Mic, pe langa lansarea chatbot-ului pe WhatsApp (0757 080 006). Prin intermediul acestuia, clientii pot afla detalii despre imprumuturile pe care le au, cum ar fi valoarea si scandenta ratei, respectiv suma care mai trebuie platita pana la finalul perioadei de creditare. “Prin intermediul chatbotilor ne propunem sa crestem tot mai mult zona de suport online oferit in timp real clientilor nostri. Clientii au libertatea sa verifice oricand si de oriunde informatii despre produse si facilitati, dar si sa solicite anumite servicii. In ziua de azi, cand accesul rapid la informatii este esential, chatbot-ul Raul de la BT va oferi clientilor BT Mic inclusiv optiunea de a aplica pentru finantari” – declara Marius Flore, Director Digital Banking, Banca Transilvania. Optiuni pentru antreprenorii care vor sa aplice pentru un credit la BT Mic, prin Raul: Semnarea electronica a documentatiei necesare pentru a demara evaluarea unei solicitari de finantare: Cerere de credit, Acord pentru consultarea bazei de date a Centralei Riscului de Credit si Informare privind prelucrarea datelor personale in sistemul Biroului de credit. Optiunea este valabila pentru clientii BT. Incarcare documente: permite trimiterea documentelor financiare care ajuta echipa BT Mic sa analizeze cat mai eficient aplicatia, iar creditul sa fie acordat mai repede atat pentru clienti, cat si pentru cei care nu lucreaza in prezent cu BT. Simulari de credit in mod flexibil: pe baza mentionarii sumei care poate fi platita lunar, antreprenorii afla suma pe care o pot imprumuta de la BT Mic si pe ce perioada. Optiunea este valabila inclusiv pentru antreprenorii care nu sunt clienti BT. In ciuda pandemiei si a schimbarii de trend-uri, BT Mic a finantat in ultimele 6 luni peste 1.700 de companii mici si a pastrat termenele de finantare maxime, sumele si garantiile flexibile, dar si timpul de raspuns de 4 zile. De asemenea, a lansat pe Blogul BT Mic initiativa Cumpara de la o afacere mica pentru a impulsiona cat mai multe persoane sa aleaga sa cumpere de la firme aflate la inceput de drum, de la business-uri mici, de familie. Povestile acestor afaceri pot fi urmarite pe blog, iar oamenii pot cumpara de la ei facil, avand in vedere ca fiecare articol contine informatiile de contact ale firmei – site, profilul din social media sau adresa. Banca Transilvania are 6 chatboti pentru comunicarea cu clientii si angajatii, iar acestia au oferit 20 de milioane de raspunsuri in primele noua luni ale anului. Mai multe detalii despre bankingul conversational, in whitepaperul Chatbots of BT. Post-ul Chatbot-ul Raul de la BT ajuta antreprenorii cu afaceri mici sa aplice online pentru un credit la BT Mic apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
18:00
Potrivit unui studiu, există diferenţe semnificative între regiunile României în ceea ce priveşte creditele şi depozitele bancare TRB
Potrivit unui studiu publicat recent de site-ul statistic Erdélystat.ro, regiunile României arată o imagine foarte diferită în ceea ce priveşte creditele acordate populaţiei şi depozitele bancare. Studiul arată că România se situează pe ultimul loc în Uniunea Europeană în clasamentul creditelor acordate populaţiei şi în ce priveşte depozitele bancare. În ianuarie 2020, valoarea pe cap de locuitor a creditelor acordate populaţiei a fost, în România, de 1 555 de euro, ceea ce reprezintă sub 10% din media UE (15 561 de euro). Astfel, România se clasează pe ultimul loc şi în clasamentul ţărilor din Europa Centrală şi de Est, după Ungaria (2 177 euro) şi Bulgaria (1 770 euro). Depozitele bancare ale populaţiei pe cap de locuitor s-au ridicat la 2 420 de euro, puţin peste o optime din media UE, acest lucru plasează România pe ultimul loc şi în clasamentul statelor membre, după Letonia (3 975 euro) şi Ungaria (3 135 euro). Potrivit studiului, acest lucru se întâmplă în pofida faptului că, în perioada 2008-2020, economiile în România au crescut treptat şi semnificativ. Volumul creditelor – pe lângă creşterea constantă a creditelor imobiliare şi uşoara scădere a creditelor pentru nevoi personale – a crescut, de asemenea, cu mult peste inflaţie în ultimii 13 ani. După cum arată datele defalcate la nivel regional, în Bucureşti şi în imediata apropiere a capitalei volumul creditelor acordate populaţiei este de peste trei ori mai mare decât media naţională. Transilvania se situează uşor sub media naţională. În timp ce în România valoarea medie a creditelor pe cap de locuitor este de 1 555 de euro, în Transilvania aceasta este de 1 367 euro, iar în Ţinutul Secuiesc este de doar 497 de euro. În Transilvania, nivelul creditelor bancare pe cap de locuitor este remarcabil în Transilvania Centrală, la fel şi în Banat. În ianuarie 2020, în Transilvania, proporţia creditelor neperformante a fost cea mai mare în judeţele din vest (Partium) (3,8%) şi în sudul Transilvaniei (3,4%), iar cea mai mică în Ţinutul Secuiesc (1,5%). Media economiilor bancare este cea mai ridicată în Bucureşti şi în imediata apropiere a capitalei, unde depozitele pe cap de locuitor depăşesc de două ori media naţională. Transilvania se situează, de asemenea, uşor în urmă faţă de media naţională în statisticile economiilor bancare. În ianuarie 2020, în Transilvania, depozitele bancare pe cap de locuitor au fost de 2 156 de euro. În Transilvania Centrală această medie a fost de 3 015 euro, în Transilvania de Sud de 2 290 euro, în Banat de 2 127 euro, în Partium de 1 732 euro, în Transilvania de Nord de 1 572 euro, iar în Ţinutul Secuiesc de 1 453 euro. Deşi, în perioada 2008-2020, în fiecare dintre regiunile Transilvaniei valoarea medie a depozitelor a crescut de aproximativ trei ori, în termeni absoluţi, se observă o creştere suplimentară a avantajului pentru regiunile cu economii mai puternice. Pe când media economiilor pentru un locuitor din Transilvania Centrală a crescut cu 2114 euro, cea a unei persoane din Ţinutul Secuiesc a crescut cu doar 972 euro. Studiul complet poate fi găsit pe site-ul Erdelystat.ro. Post-ul Potrivit unui studiu, există diferenţe semnificative între regiunile României în ceea ce priveşte creditele şi depozitele bancare apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
17:50
Când ar trebui să aibă loc alegerile anticipate în R. Moldova pentru ca situația bugetar-fiscală să fie una stabilă TRB
Premierul în exercițiu, Ion Chicu, consideră, la fel ca și Igor Dodon, că alegerile parlamentare anticipate ar trebui să aibă loc în luna mai 2021, iar până la 1 iulie să fie învestit un nou Guvern. Astfel, situația bugetar-fiscală va fi stabilă, fără riscuri majore. Declarația a fost făcută astăzi, după ce fostul ministru de Interne, Alexandru Jizdan, l-a acuzat pe Ion Chicu că ar fi dat foc R. Moldova, iar acum urmărește dintr-o parte cine va reuși să stingă incendiul. „O astfel de situație politică în R. Moldova nu a mai fost, iar starea lucrurilor este destul de alarmantă. Când nu există guvern, țara este aidoma unei case de unde au plecat părinții, iar copiii au rămas „de capul lor”. În crizele politice, nesiguranța tinde să se transforme în ceva obișnuit. Se pare că R. Moldova va fi fără guvernare încă mult timp. Fără bani, fără siguranța în ziua de mâine, fără oameni stataliști. Cineva a dat focul acestei țări și urmărește dintr-o parte cine va reuși să stângă acest incendiu. În această situație, doar „pompierii voluntari” pot salva statul nostru. Când este incendiată o casă, toți sar în ajutor, iar ulterior poliția îi găsește pe cei care au făcut acest lucru și-i pune la pușcărie. Mai devreme sau mai târziu”, a scris Jizdan într-o postare pe Facebook. Premierul în exercițiu Ion Chicu s-a simțit vizat și a venit cu o replică la adresa fostului său coleg din Guvernul Filip. „Atest că tot mai mulți politicieni, inclusiv foști colegi miniștri (care știu despre activitatea guvernului mult mai multe decât un Litvinenco sau un Grosu) vin cu scenarii apocaliptice privind situația în țară, care ar urma să fie până la alegerile parlamentare anticipate din mai. Stimați politicieni, vă rog mult să nu induceți oamenii în eroare și nu isterizați societatea. Activitatea cotidiană și administrarea lucrurilor pe domeniile de responsabilitate o asigură oamenii din ministere și instituții. Plecarea unui prim-ministru sau a unui ministru nu înseamnă blocarea activității ministerului/instituției. Anume un asemenea model am încercat să implementăm pe durata mandatului și sunt absolut sigur că am reușit. Ministerele rămân totalmente funcționale și cu oameni foarte responsabili. Lăsați specialiștii de acolo să lucreze și nu panicați societatea – asta voturi suplimentare la alegeri n-o să vă aducă”, a declarat Ion Chicu. Sursa citată subliniază că toate instituțiile guvernamentale vor funcționa la capacitate maximă, după ce dânsul va renunța definitiv la funcția de premier pe 31 decembrie curent. „Dacă alegerile parlamentare vor avea loc în luna mai și un guvern nou va fi instalat până la 1 iulie 2021, situația bugetar-fiscală va fi una stabilă, fără riscuri majore. Bineînțeles, dacă oamenii din ministere vor fi lăsați să muncească și nu vor fi „cărați cu caravana” prin campanii electorale, ca altădată. Vă rog, manifestați respect față de specialiștii din ministere și nu speriați lumea, stimați politicieni”, a conchis Ion Chicu. Post-ul Când ar trebui să aibă loc alegerile anticipate în R. Moldova pentru ca situația bugetar-fiscală să fie una stabilă apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
17:40
Sweden and UNDP provide grants up to US$50,000 to support agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river TRB
Sweden and UNDP, within AdTrade project, launch a grants’ contest for agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river, who are willing to join their efforts to adopt innovative technologies while producing and processing agricultural products, to increase competitiveness and to access new markets. Applications may be submitted by business support organizations that need to form partnerships with at least two agricultural producers or one producer and one processor from both banks of the Nistru river, who commit themselves to merge and to create new jobs, especially for women and socially vulnerable persons. The selected project proposals will receive non-reimbursable financing up to $50,000 each for procuring equipment and machinery. The winning partnerships will benefit as well from consultancy in business development. The contest is open for project proposals covering production and processing of fruits, vegetables, and table grapes, production and processing of medicinal and essential oil plants, harnessing apiculture products, growing animals, processing milk-derived products, and other activities from horticulture, phyto-technical and livestock sectors. The project proposals should tackle innovative business ideas, including new technologies, reducing production costs, adapting productions and/or processing to the new market needs in COVID-19 context. The deadline for submitting the applications is 5 February 2021, 4:00 p.m. The application forms, contest participation conditions, as well as project proposals’ assessment criteria are available here. Over the next weeks, AdTrade project will conduct information sessions regarding the conditions of the contest. The non-reimbursable financial assistance provided by Sweden in the framework the UNDP “Advanced cross-river capacities for trade” project (AdTrade) will contribute to improving business environment, creating jobs and establishing partnerships, hence allowing the enterprises from both banks of the Nistru river to overcome the negative impact of the pandemic crisis, while the companies from the left bank of Nistru river would have the possibility to access the trade mechanisms available on the right bank, to increase their knowledge and skills, to raise sales and to diversify their sale market. Post-ul Sweden and UNDP provide grants up to US$50,000 to support agricultural producers and processors from both banks of Nistru river apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
16 decembrie 2020
17:10
Fintech-ul românesc Instant Factoring se extinde în Serbia TRB
La doi ani de la lansare, Instant Factoring, primul fintech românesc ce oferă factoring online antreprenorilor români, a închis o rundă de finanțare de tip equity în valoare de 750.000 euro, din care 350.000 euro vor fi investiți pentru deschiderea unei filiale în Serbia, potrivit unui comunicat al companiei. Noua investiție vine din partea acționarilor Instant Factoring și are scopul de a dinamiza expansiunea rapidă a startup-ului. ,,Am ales Serbia ca primă piață externă de expansiune, în primul rând datorită similarității cu piața românească de profil. Lipsa soluțiilor alternative de finanțare pentru întreprinderile mici și mijlocii în afara sistemului bancar, dimensiunea pieței, dar și stabilitatea politică au fost factori care ne-au determinat să o luăm în considerare ca variantă optimă. Nu în ultimul rând, echipa locală de management are experiență vastă în credit risk management și factoring, fiind constituită din profesioniști de top”, a spus Cristian Ionescu, CEO și Co-fondator Instant Factoring. Managementul din Serbia va implementa modelul de business propriu Instant Factoring, iar obiectivul pe piață în 2021 este atingerea unui volum de finanțări de aproximativ 5 milioane de euro. 400.000 euro investiție pentru extinderea capacității de finanțare pentru IMM-urile românești Peste 50% din inputul de capital va fi folosit pentru creșterea capacității de finanțare a IMM-urilor românești prin atragerea de fonduri suplimentare de tip împrumut. Instant Factoring România va putea astfel asigura un volum de finanțare anual pe factoring de aproximativ 200 de milioane de lei pentru a sprijini dezvoltarea a 1.500 de companii mici și microîntreprinderi. ”Pandemia a accentuat nevoia de lichidități a companiilor mici și mijlocii din România, iar factoring-ul online a constituit o soluție pentru ca acestea să-și poată asigura cash-flow-ul necesar continuării activității într-o perioadă atât de dificilă. Astfel, volumul finanțărilor pe care le-am acordat în ultimele luni a crescut constant, cu un maxim istoric atins în octombrie, de 10 milioane de lei. Această rundă de capital ne va ajuta să ne continuăm misiunea noastră de a susține cât mai multe companii mici românești și antreprenori locali prin accesul la finanțări rapide și flexibile”, a adăugat Cristian Ionescu, CEO și Co-fondator Instant Factoring. Soluțiile de finanțare online oferite de Instant Factoring se adresează companiilor mici și mijlocii. Platforma permite analiza într-un interval de două ore pentru facturi de până la 10.000 de lei și 24 de ore pentru cele de până la 250.000 de lei, iar în maxim 24 de ore clientul primește banii în cont. Instant Factoring este prima companie fintech de factoring online din România care sprijină dezvoltarea companiilor mici și microîntreprinderilor prin soluții de finanțare rapidă. Compania este membru al Asociației Europene de companii Fintech Innovate Finance, cu sediul la Londra, și dublul câștigător al premiului Central European Startup Awards „Startup of the Year” și „Best Fintech Startup” în 2018. Post-ul Fintech-ul românesc Instant Factoring se extinde în Serbia apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
17:00
Luminițele de Crăciun au contribuit la avântul pieței locale de instalații electrice în 2019 TRB
Piața locală de instalații electrice a crescut cu aproximativ 12,6% în 2019, în comparație cu 2018, iar în 2020 se va îndrepta spre 9,5 miliarde lei, potrivit estimărilor specialiștilor KeysFin. La avântul pieței au contribuit atât investițiile în infrastructura locală, printre care se numără și proiectele de smart cities, cât și zona de iluminat public, din care fac parte și instalațiile de Crăciun, dar și construcțiile noi. Mai mult, în comparație cu 2015, creșterea la nivel de 2019 este de 23%, iar ceea ce este important de avut în vedere este structura diferită a companiilor din top 10, care au în portofoliu proiecte diferite de instalații electrice, atât în mediul public, cât și în cel privat. „În ultimii ani, târgurile de Crăciun au devenit o tradiție în multe orașe din România, iar iluminatul festiv a contribuit la creșterea acestei piețe. Cu toate acestea, situația din acest final de an, când instituțiile locale au avut alte priorități pe ordinea de zi, a demonstrat că o dezvoltare sănătoasă și durabilă a acestui sector ar trebui să țină cont, în primul rând, de implementarea de tehnologii noi în domenii cheie precum smart cities sau eficiența energetică”,a declarat Roxana Popescu, Managing Director al KeysFin, unul din cei mai importanți furnizori de soluții de business information din România. Piața locală de instalații electrice a însumat 6,4 mii de companii în 2019, cu 4,5% mai multe față de 2018 și cu 14,8% peste nivelul din 2015, dintre care: 5,6 mii companii micro, 726 companii mici, 87 companii medii și 4 companii mari. Cea mai mare pondere din cifra de afaceri a fost generată de companiile mici, cu 38,6% din total. Pe de altă parte, peste 1,2 mii de companii (19% din total) au avut cifra de afaceri egală cu 0 în 2019. Potrivit analizei KeysFin, în topul județelor cu cea mai mare cifră de afaceri din piața locală de instalații electrice conduce Capitala, cu o cifră de afaceri de 2,6 miliarde de lei (32% din total), urmată de județele Cluj (9,4% din total), Ilfov (4,9% din total), Timiș (4,1% din total) și Brașov (4% din total). Împreună, primele 5 județe au generat aproape 55% din cifra de afaceri a pieței lucrărilor de instalații electrice în 2019. TOP COMPANII INSTALAȚII ELECTRICE DIN ROMÂNIA Cea mai mare companie de instalații electrice din România a fost, în 2019, IMSAT SA, cu o cifră de afaceri de peste 257 milioane lei (3,2% din total). Clasamentul este completat de TIAB SA (252 milioane lei), ELECTROGRUP SA (226 milioane lei), LUXTEN LIGTHING COMPANY SA (139 milioane lei) și SCHINDLER ROMÂNIA SRL (138 milioane lei). Cele mai mari 10 companii din această piață au cumulat afaceri de aproximativ 1,4 miliarde lei, reprezentând 17,8% din total. De asemenea, din top 10, 2 companii au printre ariile de activitate și iluminatul festiv: LUXTEN LIGTHING COMPANY SA, ocupanta locului 4, și FLASH LIGHTING SERVICES SA, ocupanta locului 7. Cât despre profitul net al companiilor din domeniu, acesta a crescut cu 9,2% față de 2018 și cu 92,5% peste nivelul din 2015, ajungând la puțin peste 1 miliard de lei în 2019. Mai mult, din cele 6,4 mii de companii analizate, 4,1 mii (64,5%) au înregistrat profit, 1,6 mii (24,5%) au fost pe pierdere, iar restul au avut un rezultat nul în 2019. O PIAȚĂ ÎN CONTINUĂ SCHIMBARE Tehnologiile care compun instalațiile electrice au avansat enorm în ultimii ani, iar firmele din domeniu au câștigat în măsura în care au ținut pasul cu aceste schimbări. Dacă în domeniul construcțiilor, conceptul de smarthome a început să fie aplicat din ce în ce mai des în cazul ansamblurilor rezidențiale noi, în domeniul infrastructurii electrice publice sau private, cerințele au avut în vedere eficientizarea consumului energetic, dar și gradul crescut de siguranță pentru angajații implicați în gestionarea acestor sisteme complexe. Cât despre iluminatul public, în anii dinaintea pandemiei, târgurile de Crăciun au luat o amploare din ce în ce mai mare în multe orașe din România. Astfel, potrivit unui studiu Infocons, primăriile din România au cheltuit, în perioada 2018-2019, cu 53,1% mai mult pentru iluminatul festiv, în comparație cu media achitată în perioada 2017-2018. *Notă: Analiza KeysFin are la bază datele financiare anuale, neajustate, agregate, raportate de companii la Ministerul Finanțelor (la sfârșitul perioadei) care au ca domeniu principal de activitate codul CAEN 4321 : Lucrări de instalații electrice în 2019. Post-ul Luminițele de Crăciun au contribuit la avântul pieței locale de instalații electrice în 2019 apare prima dată în Transilvania Regional Business.
Mai multe ştiri
©2004—2021 News.yam.md. Toate titlurile si continutul stirilor apartin surselor respective.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.