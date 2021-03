Ungaria: un grup din ce în ce mai mare de companii este capabil să investească în străinătate

13:00

I4MS initiative works with top research organisations across Europe to offer funding, easy to access platforms and service for digital transformation to manufacturing SMEs. I4MS projects offer solutions to improve SMEs production processes, products or business models with digital technologies. During this session, participants will be informed about the available opportunities and get practical information on how to benefit from I4MS support. I4MS initiative is supporting EU funded projects that are developing solutions that may be of interest to any company for their digital transformation, in any region in Europe especially those lagging behind. Event agenda 9:30 – Event presentation and I4MS introduction, Marta Portalés, European Project Coordinator at Mobile World Capital and Project Manager of I4MS.9:45 – Keynote speech by Ambassador in the importance of Digital Transformation.10:00 – I4MS Activities and how to get involved, Maria Roca, I4Ms Project Manager at FudingBox.10:15 – Interactive session to learn more about the audience.10:30 – I4MS Innovation Actions (4-6 presentation of available opportunities, services and tools)11:30 – Interview with an SME to share the experience participating in I4MS initiative.11:40 – Break11:50 – Parallel sessions to get further information on each project.12:15 – End of the session As an SME or a mid-cap, you can apply for technological and financial support to experiment with different technologies and services that might help you in digitising your business Join the I4MS Community to learn more!