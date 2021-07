Nicole Cherry, taxată dur de internauți, după ce le-a arătat un semn obscen: ”Pentru cei care nu pot să doarmă că am rămas gravidă la 22 de ani”

12:10

Outrageous photos! The famous, producer, singer and composer, Black Coffee gets back to the hotel, with two bottles of Armand de Brignac in his hand, after a wild night and his great mixing performance at […] The post Famous DJ, Black Coffee, visited in the room by a “crazy romanian girl”! Ralu, Ralu, what have you done to him! We have the film of the incendiary events appeared first on Cancan.