„Vom supraviețui!” Un muzeu al culturii LGBT se deschide la Sankt Petersburg

A gay-rights activist and historian has opened Russia's first museum of LGBT culture in St. Petersburg. But the exhibition will become illegal if, as expected, the government approves a draconian new law against sharing information about so-called "nontraditional" lifestyles in the coming days.

