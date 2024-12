Mohammed al-Bashir, figură susţinută de rebeli, a preluat funcţia de prim-ministru în Siria

11:40

Open information regarding casualties is relatively rare. But now, President Zelensky has decided to reveal that roughly 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. In a post on social media, he said 370,000 injuries had been reported (although this figure included multiple wounds from the same soldier).