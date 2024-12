Serbia. Autoritățile au decis închiderea școlilor pentru vacanța de iarnă cu o săptămâna mai devreme decât era planificat, pe măsură ce guvernul încearcă să oprească extinderea protestelor anticorupție.

19:20

Brazil – Small Plane Crashes in Tourist City, Killing at Least 10 A small plane crashed into shops in Gramado, southern Brazil, killing all 10 on board. The fire from the crash injured 15, with many suffering from smoke inhalation. The aircraft that left the city of Canela, 4.3… pic.twitter.com/koJNXoNg4B — GeoTrends (@geotrendsx) December 22, […]