Binecuvântarea pedepsei cu moartea: De ce retorica Patriarhului Kiril al Rusiei se abate tot mai mult de la valorile creștine

17:30

Once-divinized celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have reached the end of their bitter divorce dealings. Although original reasons eight years ago aimed towards discretion, with Jolie filing for irreconcilable differences, recent court documents show Pitt being verbally and physically abusive both to Jolie and some of their children, of which there are six. […] Articolul Brangelina reach divorce deal apare prima dată în Universul.net.