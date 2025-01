SUA. Stare de urgență în șapte state de pe Coasta de Est, din cauza viscolului puternic și a vremii severe. Peste 1.300 de zboruri au fost anulate, cele mai multe în Washington DC, unde stratul de zăpadă este de aproape jumătate de metru. 

09:40

An armored Ukrainian BMP-2 equipped with an electronic warfare system was destroyed by a strike from an FPV drone using fiber optics near the village of Chunishino, on the southern outskirts of Pokrovsk. The successful hit caused the vehicle’s ammunition to detonate, resulting… pic.twitter.com/Zl0C7tfjjz — Venik (@venik44) January 2, 2025 Potrivit analiștilor militari ucraineni de […]