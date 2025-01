Sprijinul AUR pentru Călin Georgescu nu poate fi considerat ireversibil. Cinci întrebări imposibile la care trebuie să răspundă acum George Simion

11:00

Netflix has announced its intention to raise its prices. Nearly 19 million new subscribers joined at the end of last year, spurred by Squid Game and live sporting performances, finishing 2024 with over 300 million Netflix subscribers. Subscription costs will ruse in the USA, Canada, Argentina and Portugal. New prices are as follows: Standard subscription, […] Articolul Netflix subscription cost goes up apare prima dată în Universul.net.