Nordic Festival, premiere in Bucharest

The first edition of the Nordic Festival, a multidisciplinary event that explores and celebrates the culture of the Nordic countries, through a program of award-winning films, debates with special guests, literary events, concerts and many other surprises, will take place in Bucharest, from February 13 to 16.

