Rusia a atacat cu rachete centrul istoric al Odesei: Șapte răniți

12:30

Two suspects have been arrested and European prosecutors carried out searches and seizures in an investigation into a €166,000 fraud involving EU funds intended to hire persons in a vulnerable situation. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Timișoara, said between 2020 and 2023, eleven suspects applied for five projects mainly funded from the European Social […] Articolul Eleven probed in Romania over €166 000 fraud involving employment funds apare prima dată în Universul.net.