Trump cere Ucrainei să garanteze livrările de armament americane cu zăcămintele de “minerale rare” pe care le-ar avea. Aparent, acesta este și planul lui Zelenski. SUA au întrerupt pentru scurt timp livrarea de armament către Ucraina, după instalarea lui Trump la Casa Albă.

14:00

Ukraine obliterated a Russian plant that produces gasoline and diesel. Volgograd, Russia’s refinery was also attacked. The city is in a blackout. War’s have consequences. Don’t invade your neighbors. pic.twitter.com/Y7qFZ3jlDI — Jason Jay Smart (@officejjsmart) February 3, 2025 Ministerul rus al Apărării susține că apărarea antiaeriană a distrus, peste noapte, 70 de […]