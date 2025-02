Pentagonul elaborează scenarii pentru o retragere totală din Siria

11:00

Gheorghe Hagi, star Romanian footballer and the undisputed "King" of Romanian football, on Wednesday celebrated his 60th birthday on Wednesday. Former Romanian captain and coach, played a record 223 matches, scoring 141 goals, and won three championship titles and three Romanian Cups during his career.