Vreme rece în acest weekend: Bucureștiul și alte șapte județe, sub cod portocaliu de ploi. La munte, ninge

Dan Adamescu, the owner of the first democratic newspaper and founder of the largest Romanian insurance company suspiciously lost his life in the custody of the Romanian State on 24 January 2017. Nine months later, on 25 th of September Mirincea Judge from the Bucharest Court of Appeal decides to send him into trial. In the meantime, the causes of Dan Adamescu’s death are yet unclear and the autopsy report is kept secret. ...