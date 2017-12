Zborul MH17: Rudele victimelor denunţă 'lipsa de respect' faţă de rămăşiţele pământeşti descoperite

13:10

Prime minister Mihai Tudose announced on Saturday night that he accepts the meeting forwarded by as many as 43 civic organisations, active in the street protests regarding the proposals to amending the Laws of Justice and the criminal codes."In connection with a possible meeting, I am open to dialogue. In this respect, I propose the day of 27 December. I'm positive we could communicate efficiently in Romania's benefit and in the benefit of the Romanians, and this is not possible but with tolerance and openness to opposite opinions. I wish you Merry Christmas" the Premier wrote on the Facebook account of the Corruption Kills' online community.The 43 organisations say, in an open letter to PM Tudose, that major dialogue and consultation deficiencies existed between the legislator and society overall as regards the adoption of the Laws of Justice and in talks regarding the criminal codes' amendment."Moreover, the dialogue cleavage between the legislator and the state's independent bodies, among the legislator and the European bodies, between the legislator and our EU, NATO partners puts in major, imminent threat the separation of the powers in the state, our role and credibility throughout the world, respectively. We risk a unprecedented sideslip from the democratic values and our path alongside the free world, endangering our future as a nation. We know that the Prime Minister portfolio assumes responsibility and the weight of the decisions regarding each Romania's life. They must be assumed and this is an individual decision, that is up to you. We assert our availability to contribute according to our powers to dialogue, consultation and solutions so to observing the democratic principles, the rule of law principles and the fundamental rights. This is a proposition of honest, free people who beyond any personal sympathy or dislike, are genuinely preoccupied with Romania's future," says the open letter to Premier Tudose.Among the organisations that have signed the letter to the Premier are: Initiativa Romania, Coruptia Ucide (Corruption Kills), Group for Social Dialogue (GDS), #activAG Pitesti, Actiunea Civica Galati (Civic Action Galati), National Alliance of Student Organisations in Romania (ANOSR), Romanian Centre for European Policies (CRPE), Youth in Romania Council, Aradul Civic Association, ProFest Civic Association, We Clean Galati, France Diaspora solidary with Romania, Evolution in Institution, Geeks for Democracy, #Insist Civic Group, Timisoara Initiative (10 NGOs' federation), Civic Oradea, Civic Radauti, Resist Birmingham WMW, Resist Dublin, Resist in Bacau, #Resist Liguria, #Resist Milan, Resist Münich, Resist Ramnicu Valcea, #Resist in Paris too, Resist Zürich, #REZISTENTA, Romania As We Want It - Milan, Living Romania, Save Montana-New York, EU Flag's Relay, Valea Jiului Society are among the organisatiosn that have signed the letter to the Premier.