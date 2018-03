Evoluţia lucrărilor de construcţii la începutul anului 2018

16:20

Cultural organisations from Ukraine and the EU interested in attending conferences, networking events, and participating in other cultural activities now have the chance to apply for mobility grants provided through the EU-supported "Culture Bridges" programme in Ukraine. The grants are available to cultural and creative organisations located in the EU and Ukraine. The maximum grant amount available per mobility is €2,250 (for visits of between one and two weeks) and €4,000 (for visits of between three and four weeks). This can be used for international and local travel, visas, accommodation and meals. The deadline for submission of applications for international mobility grants is 12 April 2018. Application forms may be submitted in English, Ukrainian or Russian. Grants are available for periods of up to four weeks and must be utilised within six months of the notification of grant award (by 17 December 2018). More information on eligibility criteria and how to apply can be found here.