Studenţii UBB pot învaţa marketing online de la specialiştii Google

International standards, definitions and methods for producing entrepreneurship statistics were discussed a recent workshop in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. The workshop was organised as part of the EU-funded project on 'Improving SME Statistics in Ukraine', implemented by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). The workshop was attended by key stakeholders involved in the production and use of business statistics, including the country's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, the Cabinet of Ministers, the State Statistics Service and the National Bank. Representatives from the EU Delegation to Ukraine, the Forbiz Ukraine team and the policy research community also attended the event. The participants heard from OECD experts about the importance of measuring the performance of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for policy design, and measuring key variables of interest for statistical analysis and examples of cross-country analysis. They were also introduced to definitions and methodologies to produce business demography indicators. The need to enhance the quality of SME statistics has been highlighted by the latest Small Business Act for Europe (SBA) assessment as a main priority to improve the institutional framework for SME support in Ukraine. Building on this finding, the EU-supported project on 'Improving SME Statistics in Ukraine' aims to promote an established methodology to compile key indicators of business statistics that are internationally comparable and increase capacity among Ukrainian policymakers to collect, harmonise, analyse, publish and disseminate official information measuring the performance of the SME sector in Ukraine.