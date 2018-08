Extinderea internațională accelerează creșterea companiilor mijlocii europene

11:10

How can research and education networks connect musicians in different countries so that they can rehearse and perform together? Around 20 network and sound specialists and musicians from four Eastern Partner and three EU countries met at the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre (EAMT) in July to learn about setting up network connectivity with the low latency audiovisual streaming system (LoLa). During a four-day training, the EAMT experts provided training on leadership and technical support to the participants, based on the rich experience of LoLa that it gained through the 2017 'Music Without Borders' concert, organised by the EU-funded Eastern Partnership Connect (EaPConnect) project. Split into two teams, the participants simulated being in different countries by setting up network and LoLa connections from two rooms. During this creative, technical process, they also discussed potential future collaboration to support music masterclasses and lectures. Each day of training was followed by a rehearsal, with the week culminating in a real example of LoLa use through 'Remote Transitions', a concert with a live connection between Tallinn and two locations in Italy. The EaPConnect project aims to create a regional research and education network in the EU's Eastern Partner countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. The overall objective is to decrease the digital divide, improve intra-regional connectivity and facilitate the participation of local scientists, students and academics in global research and education collaborations.