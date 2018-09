Anatomia unui stat bolnav sau despre protestele din ultima perioadă de la Chișinău

13:40

On 17-18 October, the Moldovan capital of Chisinau will host the third Eastern Partnership E-Infrastructure Conference (EaPEC 2018). The event will bring together policy makers, research managers and experts on networking and high performance computing for research and education from the EU, its Eastern Partner countries and all over the world. The conference aims to serve as a platform for collaboration on policy and research and supports community building in e-infrastructures between the Eastern Partnership region and the EU Member States. The two-day event will focus on e-infrastructures for Open Science in Europe. Speakers will lead interactive discussions about Open Science and foster the exchange of ideas in research areas such as physics and seismology, biomedical sciences, robotics, high performance computing and data analytics, climate and ecology. The EaPEC 2018 conference is organised by the EU-funded Eastern Partnership Connect (EaPConnect) project. Post-ul Moldova to host third Eastern Partnership e-infrastructure conference apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.