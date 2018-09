Workshop on EU measures, national legislation and best practices for cultural and creative industries

On 18 September, experts from Austria, Belgium and Spain will visit Ukraine to present the EU approach to developing policies related to the area of cultural and creative industries. The event will be attended by representatives of the country's Ministry of Culture, public institutions, faculties, higher education schools and university departments specialising in creative industries, and national organisations. During the workshop, they will discuss the EU measures and national legislative acts implemented in the EU Member States and development and support practices for cultural and creative industries, as well as how these could be implemented in Ukraine. The workshop is organised by the European Commission's Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX), in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. TAIEX is a demand-driven tool that supports partner countries with the adaptation of national laws, regulations and quality standards to match those of EU Member States in the framework of Cooperation or Association Agreements signed with the EU. In the Eastern Neighbourhood, TAIEX works with Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

