Accidentare înfiorător la Europene. Haltera s-a prăbușit peste ea

20:10

Shocking reveal made by the lawyer Ingrid Mocanu on her Facebook page. Everything started from „Iulius Filip case’’, the dissident that Augustin Lazăr denied his release from Aiud penitentiary back in the 80’s. The lawyer Ingrid Mocanu sustains that the dissident Iulius Filip was „snitched’’ in prison by Gheorghe Mușat. Only that he’s not just […] The post How did Iohannis’ lawyer snitch the dissident Iulius Filip appeared first on Cancan.ro.