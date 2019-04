Ucraina: alt președinte, aceeași opțiune geopolitică

15:50

This event is a unique chance to hear and discuss about recent and future priorities for cluster policies and developments to support an innovative, sustainable industrial modernisation and interregional cooperation, with the spotlight on building bridges among the different actors of the cluster community. This year's interactive, participatory conference is dedicated and will focus on topics such as digitalisation and skills gap, circular economy, shared value and social impact. The 6th edition of the European Cluster Conference will bring together 400 cluster policy-makers, cluster managers, practitioners and other stakeholders. The event is organised by the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs together with Romania, under the Romanian Presidency of the Council of the EU. The European Cluster Conference 2019 is an opportunity for you to: have your say about the main cluster-related policy developments at EU, national and regional level; listen to feedback from EU Cluster Weeks events and comment on current and upcoming challenges and opportunities; exchange ideas and best practices on how these challenges can be tackled; vote the European Cluster Manager of the Year and hear about the European Strategic Cluster Partnerships of the Year and team up with others by networking during the conference and engaging in the pre-conference EU matchmaking event. Participation in the conference will be free of charge. Early registration is advised to ensure participation. For the first time the cluster community has the possibility to co-create the agenda of the European Cluster Conference! We invite you, as member of this community, to share your interest in trending topics important for the future cluster development. Tell us what themes you would like to address and discuss with cluster peers in an open space facilitated by the European Cluster Conference in Bucharest on Day Two (15 May). Could you suggest a speaker or would you rather prefer to make a short presentation yourself? What would be the issues to be addressed in such a presentation? Grasp this opportunity and answer to all these questions in a quick and easy manner by clicking here before 31 March! The owners of the best idea will be contacted by the European Cluster Collaboration team.