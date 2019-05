Un europarlamentar ALDE, atac dur la adresa lui Cioloş: În lipsa unor răspunsuri, Cioloş rămâne cel mai populist produs al politicii româneşti

10:10

Namgyal: 'Sir, I found it...' Me: 'Where?' Namgyal: 'He is right on the rock in that ridge...' Me: 'Which rock?' Namgyal: 'Besides that snow patch.' Me: 'Which snow patch, there is snow all around...!' Namgyal: 'at 4 O'clock from the top of that big rock.' Me: 'All the rocks are big that side, Namgyal!' Namgyal: 'No no, there is a small rock at 4 O'clock besides the biggest rock.' Me: 'There are many small rocks all around the big rock and by the way which big rock?' Namgyal: 'Can you see the ri...