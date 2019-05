Fitch a confirmat ratingul municipiului Oradea la ”BBB minus”, cu perspectivă stabilă

09:50

From 24 April to 26 May, fintechs from all over the world can apply for the third round of „Elevator Lab”, the fintech partnership program of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI). In addition to seven topics from the banking sector, there will be a joint search field with a company from the real economy for the first time. Together with the Kapsch Group, RBI is looking for fintechs to develop innovative solutions in payment transactions and transaction processing for mobility services. „Together with strong partners, we want to start cross-industry innovation projects in which fintech solutions can create real added value for the customer experience. I am particularly pleased that such a renowned technology leader and global player as Kapsch Group participates in our program,” said Maximilian Schausberger, Head of Fintech Partnerships at RBI. In addition, ten RBI network banks in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) support the group-wide program with their own fintech initiatives „Elevator Lab Challenges” and „Elevator Lab Bootcamps”. This supports local fintechs in the fintech ecosystems in Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Kosovo, Romania, Russia, Serbia and Slovakia. Elevator Lab’s reach makes the program the largest fintech network in the CEE region. The winners of the „Elevator Lab Challenges” will receive a wild card for the semi-final of the group-wide fintech partnership program and have therefore the chance to reach the final in Vienna in September 2019. „Elevator Lab Bootcamps” aimed at early-stage fintechs are new in this year’s Elevator Lab round. The network banks are thus responding to the need to support founders from the outset and identify business opportunities in the banking industry. A detailed description of Elevator Lab including the search fields and application deadlines can be found at www.elevator-lab.com. Post-ul „Elevator Lab” launches third round of international search for fintechs apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.