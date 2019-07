Târgul ,,Produs de Cluj şi Maramureş” la Baia Mare

10:40

The U.S. Embassy Belgrade has announced an open competition for individuals and/or organizations to submit applications to carry out a program in Serbia. The U.S. Embassy's Public Affairs Section has set aside funds for the Alumni Small Grants Program specifically designated for use by past participants of U.S. Government (USG)-sponsored exchange programs. The Alumni Small Grants Program allows alumni to take their ideas on how to give back to their home community, or Serbian society more generally, and make those a reality. These projects will allow alumni to showcase their leadership and organizational skills, their creativity and innovative approaches to solving problems, and their ability to network and work with allies to achieve their goals. Funding Information Length of performance period: up to 18 months Award amounts: awards may range from $1,000 to a maximum of $20,000 (smaller grants preferred) Themes The following list represents the project themes that will receive preferential treatment during the Alumni Small Grants Program committee's review of submitted proposals: Rule of law, legal reform, and transparency in government. Combat corruption, in the workplace, in education, in the delivery of healthcare, in the legal system, in government offices, etc. Combating brain drain, promoting entrepreneurship, developing Serbia's market economy Countering violent extremism and radicalism in Serbia and the region. Promoting gender equality and women empowerment. Promoting tolerance of and equality for vulnerable populations, including the disabled, ethnic and religious minorities, the LGBT community, etc. Conflict resolution efforts, within Serbia and within the region Capacity-building efforts focused on the strengthening of civil society organizations, the media, and educational institutions. Promotion of media literacy and critical thinking Eligible Applicants To be eligible for consideration, applicants must have participated in a USG-sponsored exchange program. Alumni can submit proposals either as individuals or as a part of NGOs and institutions registered in Serbia. They do encourage Serbian applicants to work with counterparts in other countries. How to Apply All application materials must be submitted by email at the address given on the website. For more information, please visit https://www.grants.gov/web/grants/view-opportunity.html?oppId=313974