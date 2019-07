Techcelerator from Romania joins EIT Digital, and will actively scout local tech companies with more than €500,000 in annual revenue

Following a national selection, Techcelerator was elected to collaborate in Romania with EIT Digital, a leading European organization driving Europe’s digital transformation. In this capacity, Techcelerator will look for, and connect to EIT Digital, Romanian start-ups with high growth potential (scale-ups). Techcelerator will actively scout local tech companies with more than €500,000 in annual revenue, preferably €3-5M, developing innovative products and services included in one of the following verticals: Digital Infrastructure: Cybersecurity, Big data for manufacturing, Networking optimization, Customer segments / sales strategies Digital Industry: Smart manufacturing, Logistics, Retail, Customer segments / sales strategies Digital Wellbeing: Rehabilitation, Occupational health Digital Cities: City mobility, City resilience, City information, Customer segments / sales strategies Digital Finance: Cybersecurity, Big data, Future of Retail banking, Customer segments The digital companies introduced by Techcelerator will be further evaluated by the members of the ARISE Europe, EIT Digital’s program designed to stimulate regional growth in EU countries, for inclusion in EIT Digital’s Accelerator. All companies interested in such opportunity can contact Techcelerator at info@techcelerator.ro for more details. About Techcelerator Techcelerator is an acceleration program targeting Romanian technology startups. Headquartered in Bucharest and Cluj-Napoca, two important centers of Romanian innovation, Techcelerator is the first accelerator in Romania to allocate funds for the development of companies in the (pre)acceleration phase. Thanks to the strategic partnership with GapMinder Venture Partners, are targeted for acceleration and investments young innovative companies with high potential for international development and expansion in growing industries such as: software, cyber security, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, IT solutions for health, FinTech and others. About EIT Digital EIT Digital is a leading European digital innovation and entrepreneurial education organization driving Europe’s digital transformation. EIT Digital delivers breakthrough digital innovations to the market and breeds entrepreneurial talent for economic growth and improved quality of life in Europe. It does this by mobilizing a pan-European ecosystem of more than 200 top European corporations, SMEs, start-ups, universities and research institutes. As a Knowledge and Innovation Community of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology, EIT Digital is focused on entrepreneurship and is at the forefront of integrating education, research and business by bringing together students, researchers, engineers, business developers and entrepreneurs. This is done in our pan-European network of co- location centers in Berlin, Eindhoven, Helsinki, London, Paris, Stockholm, Trento, as well as in Budapest and Madrid. It also has a hub in Silicon Valley. EIT Digital’s annual Conference and Partner Event is held in Brussels 10-11 September 2019, learn more about the digital innovators and the companies shaping the future of a strong digital Europe! About ARISE Europe ARISE Europe, part of the EIT Regional Innovation Scheme (RIS), is a program of EIT Digital designed to stimulate regional growth in EU countries where EIT Digital is not present with one of its Node. ARISE Europe mission is to: a) Connect the most innovative local ecosystems to EIT Digital pan-European network of global companies, leading research centers and top ranked universities; b) Strengthen local innovation actors capabilities, linking them to EIT Digital’s Innovation & Entrepreneurship and c) foster entrepreneurial skill development by connecting local talents and educators to EIT Digital Academy. Post-ul Techcelerator from Romania joins EIT Digital, and will actively scout local tech companies with more than €500,000 in annual revenue apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.

