Maia Sandu i-a interzis ministrului apărării de la Chișinău de a avea o întrevedere oficială cu ministrul apărării al Federației Ruse, Serghei Șoigu

More than 55 countries, including Ukraine, will participate this year in the world's biggest competition for green business ideas, Climate Launchpad. This year, Ukraine will be represented by three companies, each winners of a national competition, at the global event, which takes place on 14–15 November in Amsterdam. The prize for the winner is €10,000 and participation in the Climate-KIC acceleration programme, supported by the EU. The preparatory stage for the finalists includes participating in a so-called "Boot Camp" – a two-day national training that will be conducted by one of the organisers of the ClimateLaunchpad, Ron Bloemers, in Kyiv on 23–24 July. Bloemers, who is training the Ukrainian start-ups for the third year in a row, underlined the progress achieved by Ukraine in the field of green business ideas. "All the participants have great projects and I am sure that Ukraine will be represented by very strong competitors in Amsterdam this year", he said. The Greencubator is responsible for the national stage of the ClimateLaunchpad competition in Ukraine, which will announce its winners on 21 September. ClimateLaunchpad competition is organised with financial support from the Green for Growth Fund Technical Assistance Facility and is co-financed by the EU in the framework of the EU4Energy initiative.