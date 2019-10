Târgul de toamnă Produs de Cluj și Bucovina

15:40

Ukrainian officials will travel to Georgia for a study visit to Tbilisi on 8-10 October, organised by EU4Youth, with the aim of learning from the Georgian experience on Vocational Education Training (VET). The visit gives Georgian and Ukrainian counterparts an opportunity to deepen their strategic partnership over youth education, employment and entrepreneurship issues. The event will enable participants to acquire knowledge about the VET systems in Georgia with special attention to the dual VET model, examples of cooperation with the private sector and VET support programmes for IDPs, including IDP youth implemented by the LEPL Livelihood Agency. The three-day study visit includes meetings with representatives of the Ministry of Education, Science, Sports and Culture of Georgia, Ministry for IDPs from Occupied Territories, Labour, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia (MOILHSA), its LEPL Livelihoods Agency and LEPL Social Service Agency, as well as site visits to successful VET colleges, namely 'Mermisi' in Tbilisi and 'Aisi' in the Kakheti region. Special attention will be paid to the research findings derived from the study on good practices of youth employment, labour market and entrepreneurship based on the experiences of Poland, Estonia and the UK. The respective recommendations developed for Georgia and Ukraine will be extensively discussed by the participants. Talking points also include the possibilities of applying good practices in both Georgia and Ukraine. The study visit is organised in the framework of the EU4Youth project on 'Enhancing Youth Education, Employment and Participation in Conflict-affected Areas in Georgia and Ukraine' implemented by the Danish Refugee Council in cooperation with the Education Development and Employment Centre and the Mariupol Youth Union. The project is funded by the European Union. The project aims at widening education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for internally displaced and conflict-affected youth and encourages their participation in society.