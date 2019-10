Péter Szijjártó: relaţiile economice cu Rusia se dezvoltă în conformitate cu interesele maghiare

09:10

On 2 October the EU launched a new programme to support the digital economy and society in the Republic of Moldova. Named EU4Digital, the programme also covers other countries in the Eastern Neighbourhood region: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia and Ukraine. It aims to extend the benefits of the EU's digital single market to the Republic of Moldova and the other Eastern partner countries, in order to boost economic growth and jobs, improve people's lives and support business. During the launch event in Moldova, a new EU4Digital website (www.eufordigital.eu) was presented. "We are proud to present the EU4Digital facility that we expect to improve not only the work of government institutions, but the life of Moldovan citizens as well," EU Ambassador to the country Peter Michalko said. "It is an area with great potential for social and economic development, as well as for the creation of growth and jobs." The programme supports national governments, regulatory bodies and agencies active in the development of the digital sector, as well as economic actors and stakeholders in innovation, training and the development of skills. Ultimately, the business community and citizens at large will benefit from the development of effective, safe and well-regulated electronic networks through access to better services and increased growth potential. Through the programme, the EU supports Eastern partner countries with reducing roaming tariffs, developing high-speed broadband to boost economies and expanding e-services, harmonising digital frameworks across society, in areas ranging from logistics to health, building cyber security and developing digital skills.