Ion Ceban a câștigat alegerile pentru Primăria Chișinăului

On 22-23 October, experts from several EU countries will visit Ukraine to participate in a workshop on regulatory obligations and dispute settlement in service-specific telecom markets. The aim of the event is to provide guidance and share the experience and best practice of EU Member States on the application of common EU rules on monitoring the implementation of regulatory obligations imposed on Significant Market Powers operators. The workshop will also be an opportunity to discuss the impact of the regulatory obligations on competition in the wholesale and retail markets for specific telecom services, as well as of dispute settlement between telecom operators on economic conditions for interconnection, mutual payments and access to telecom networks, including access for Mobile Virtual Network operators. The event was organised by the European Commission's Technical Assistance and Information Exchange Instrument (TAIEX) in cooperation with Ukraine's National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications and Information.