Festivalul Uniunii Teatrelor din Europa se va redeschide la Cluj-Napoca

15:20

The EU organised a special event within the RE:THINK Mariupol Investment Forum – an event in Ukraine between 28 and 29 October. The ‘Entrepreneurial Journey across EU4Business Programmes’ special event gathered over a hundred aspiring and emerging entrepreneurs to learn about business development and support opportunities offered by the EU. “The EU is committed to supporting entrepreneurship development and improvement of [the] business climate in Ukraine,” said Head of EU Delegation, Ambassador Matti Maasikas. “Our EU4Business initiative also provides information and funding for the small and medium-sized enterprises – we want to make sure that aspiring entrepreneurs in Azov Sea region are aware and benefit from these opportunities.” According to the EU, it was one of the key events in the region within the 2019 European SME (small and medium-sized enterprises) Week in Ukraine. Post-ul EU organises special event to promote business opportunities at ‘RE:THINK Mariupol Investment Forum’ in Ukraine apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.