Primul Ministru Ion Chicu: despre deficitul bugetar, gaze, reforma justiției și viitorul Republicii Moldova

15:30

On 17 December, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, together with the EU Delegation to Ukraine and the National Erasmus+ Office in Ukraine, organised a press conference on the opportunities, results and impact of the EU’s Erasmus+ programme as one of the main EU instruments to support education reform in Ukraine. „Education plays a key role in managing change and building sustainable, resilient and fair societies,” underlined Ambassador Matti Maasikas, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine. “The Erasmus+ programme is the EU’s main instrument to support the education sector, fostering education reforms, enhancing internationalisation, promoting employability and competence development and driving innovation.” Svitlana Shytikova, Coordinator of the National Erasmus+ Office in Ukraine, outlined the individual and organisational opportunities available to Ukrainians under the programme, the benefits of additional funding within the 2020 call for proposals and future opportunities of the next generation of the Erasmus programme (2021-2027). Erasmus+ is the EU programme for education, training, youth and sport for the period 2014-2020, with a budget of €14.7 billion. It funds academic mobility and cooperation projects that involve partners from European countries and partner countries throughout the world. Ukraine joined the programme as a partner country in 2014. Post-ul Erasmus+ programme: One of the main EU instruments to support education reform in Ukraine apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.