Ungaria: salariile vor avea o creștere ușoară în 2020

13:50

Young people from the six Eastern Neighbourhood countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine) are invited to apply to become a member of the EU4Youth Alumni Network. The network will unite beneficiaries of EU mobility programmes in these countries as well as of existing youth networks: for example the Young European Ambassadors (YEAs), Eastern Partnership (EaP) Civil Society Fellows (both from EaP Civil Society Facility and EU4Youth programmes), EU4Youth Component 1 and Component 2 project beneficiaries, beneficiaries of the Erasmus+ Youth in Action programme and the European Solidarity Corps programme. Initially, the network will unite 60 young people (10 from each of the Eastern partner countries), who will be chosen through open selection process. Applications will be open until 19 January 2020and can be made by filling out the form here. Those seeking membership in the network should fulfill the following criteria: aged 18-30; legally residing in one of the six countries: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the Republic of Moldova, Georgia or Ukraine; has taken part and/or coordinated project(s) in the framework of one of the EU-funded initiatives such as: Erasmus+ Youth in Action, European Solidarity Corps, EU4Youth, YEAs, Civil Society Fellowships; is willing to commit time and effort to voluntarily support EU4Youth Alumni Network activities in his/her local community for a period of 10 months (February-November 2020). The main objective of the EU4Youth Alumni Network is to strengthen the inclusion of disadvantaged youth groups from the Eastern Neighbourhood in accessing and benefiting from the opportunities offered to youth for mobility or other forms of civic engagement, by the EU as well as by other donors or local initiatives. The EU4Youth Alumni Network will be managed by the EU4Youth Coordination and Support team, in close cooperation with the Young European Ambassadors (part of the ‘EU Neighbours East’ project) and SALTO Eastern European and Caucasus Resource Centre and its network of information centres for Erasmus+ Youth in Action and the European Solidarity Corps. Post-ul Call for applications: Be part of the Eastern Neighbourhood EU4Youth Alumni Network! apare prima dată în www.trb.ro - Evita riscul in business!.