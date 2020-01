Care este starea militarilor şi cetăţenilor români din Irak, după atacurile Iranului / Aurescu: Am putut confirma prin consulatul României

11:50

Another Sootie update as requested. First of all I would like to explain the nappy. When you have 4 badly burnt feet that are susceptible to infection the last thing you need is to be toddling around in poo and wee. So therefore the nappy keeps that away from the burnt areas. Now the mittens are brilliant, and thank you to everyone who is kindly making them and sending them to us. After you put the burn cream on the mittens go over the top and stops the medication from being rubbed off and keeps...