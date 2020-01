2019 – Cel mai bun an pentru ecosistemul de startup-uri din România

16:00

The Visegrad Fund is launching the first call for applications for Visegrad, Visegrad+ and Strategic grants in 2020. With grants, Visegrad Fund supports cross-border and transnational regional projects in Visegrad region, Eastern Partnership and Western Balkans countries. The Visegrad Foundation is providing funding to a diverse range of activities in all areas of life. From small cross-border projects that strive to improve mutual understanding in the border areas to multilateral initiatives with potential to benefit people across the whole region. ELIGIBILITY Organizations that aim to share knowledge, enhance innovation and engage citizens in the Visegrad region and across Central and Eastern Europe are encouraged to apply. If you are a small civic group focused on the local community, or an experienced, nation-wide organization feel free to apply! Five basic criteria to assess the quality of project proposals are applied. In addition, it is also considered the relative strength of the application compared to other applications received for the same focus area and geographical balance of the supported projects. The evaluation of applications is advisory and not of a decision-making nature. The decisions on support are made by the Council of Ambassadors. The Visegrad and the Visegrad+ Grants Visegrad grants support regional partnerships among NGOs and civil society organizations, public institutions and municipalities, private companies and nonprofit organizations as well as education and research centers that contribute to cooperation in the Visegrad region. Visegrad+ Grants support projects which contribute to the democratization and transformation processes in selected countries and regions, especially non-EU member states in the Western Balkans and the Eastern Partnership countries. To apply for Visegrad or Visegrad+ Grants, your project must address one of the objectives of the grant program from one of seven focus areas eligible for funding: Culture and Common Identity Education and Capacity Building Innovation, R&D, Entrepreneurship Democratic Values and the Media Public Policy and Institutional Partnership Regional Development, Environment and Tourism Social Development To read more about the conditions for applying for Visegrad Grant click here. For Visegrad+ Grant, please check out this page. Strategic Grants Strategic Grants support project addressing annual strategic priorities of the Visegrad Group. Strategic priorities are announced annually by the V4 country holding the rotating presidency over the group, which from July 2019 to June 2020 is Czechia. The three main strategic priorities are: Returning to the Roots – Projects focusing on emphasizing cooperation of all V4 members in the Visegrad region, also in the context of the 20. anniversary of the IVF's establishment Small Things Matter – Projects focusing on cooperation at the local level aiming to enhance already established contacts as well as developing new initiatives. Also projects enhancing the IVF's visibility at the local level 30 Years after the Fall of the Iron Curtain – Civil Society Matters – Projects focusing on the importance of development and cooperation of civil societies within V4 and the neighbouring regions EaP and WB6 Learn more about the conditions for applying for Strategic Grant here.