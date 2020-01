Anchetă a Consiliul Concurenţei. 11 licitaţii, pentru servicii de salubritate, ar fi fost trucate în Mureş

15:40

Actriţă în rol secundar • Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell) Laura Dern (Marriage Story) Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit) Florence Pugh (Little Women) Margot Robbie (Bombshell) Actor în rol secundar • Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes) Al Pacino (The Irishman) Joe Pesci (The Irishman) Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) Costume • Jojo Rabbit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood The Irishman Joker Little Women Mixaj de sunet • 1917 Ad Astra Ford v Ferrari Jok...