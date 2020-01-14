OSCAR 2020 - Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Marele favorit al celei de-a 92-a ediţii a premiilor Oscar este filmul "Joker", în regia lui Todd Phillips, care a fost nominalizat la 11 categorii, printre care şi cel mai bun film, regie şi actor în rol principal.Tot printre favorite se numără şi producţiile "The Irishman", "1917" şi "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" care au primit câte 10 nominalizări fiecare.Lista completă a nominalizărilor:- Cel mai bun film:"Ford v Ferrari""The Irishman""Jojo Rabbit""Joker""Little Women""Marriage Story""1917""Once Upon a Time in Hollywood""Parasite"- Actor în rol principal:Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")- Actriţă în rol principal:Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")Renee Zellweger ("Judy")- Actor în rol secundar:Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")Al Pacino ("The Irishman")Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")- Actriţă în rol secundar:Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")Scarlett Johannson ("Jojo Rabbit")Florence Pugh ("Little Women")Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")- Regie:Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")Todd Phillips ("Joker")Sam Mendes ("1917")Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")- Lungmetraj animaţie:"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Dean DeBlois)"I Lost My Body" (Jeremy Clapin)"Klaus" (Sergio Pablos)"Missing Link" (Chris Butler)"Toy Story 4" (Josh Cooley)- Scurtmetraj animaţie:"Dcera" (Daria Kashcheeva)"Hair Love" (Matthew A. Cherry)"Kitbull" (Rosana Sullivan)"Memorable" (Bruno Collet)"Sister" (Siqi Song)- Scenariu adaptare:"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian)"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi)"Joker" (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)"Just Mercy" (Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham)"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig)"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten)- Scenariu original:"Knives Out" (Rian Johnson)"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach)"1917" (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)"Parasite" (Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han)- Imagine:"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto)"Joker" (Lawrence Sher)"The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke)"1917" (Roger Deakins)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson)- Documentar lungmetraj:"American Factory" (Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar)"The Cave" (Feras Fayyad)"The Edge of Democracy" (Petra Costa)"For Sama" (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)"Honeyland" (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)- Documentar scurtmetraj:"In the Absence" (Seung-jun Yi)"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone" (Carol Dysinger)"Life Overtakes Me" (Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas)"St. Louis Superman" (Sami Khan, Smriti Mundhra)"Walk Run Cha-Cha" (Laura Nix)- Scurtmetraj:"Brotherhood" (Meryam Joobeur)"Nefta Football Club" (Yves Piat)"The Neighbors' Window" (Marshall Curry)"Saria" (Bryan Buckley)"A Sister" (Delphine Girard)- Film străin:"Corpus Christi" (Jan Komasa)"Honeyland" (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)"Les Miserables" (Ladj Ly)"Pain and Glory" (Pedro Almodovar)"Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho)- Montaj:"Ford v Ferrari" (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker)"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles)"Joker" (Jeff Groth)"Parasite" (Jinmo Yang)- Montaj sunet:"Ford v Ferrari" (Don Sylvester)"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray)"1917" (Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman)"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker" (Matthew Wood, David Acord)- Mixaj sunet:"Ad Astra""Ford v Ferrari""Joker""1917""Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"- Scenografie:"The Irishman" (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)"Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova)"1917" (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)"Parasite" (Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, Cho Hee)- Coloană sonoră:"Joker" (Hildur Guonadóttir)"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat)"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman)"1917" (Thomas Newman)"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams*"The King," Nicholas Britell)- Melodie originală:"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" ("Toy Story 4")"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")"I'm Standing With You" ("Breakthrough")"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2")"Stand Up" ("Harriet")- Machiaj şi coafuri:"Bombshell""Joker""Judy""Maleficent: Mistress of Evil""1917"- Costume:"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo)"Joker" (Mark Bridges)"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips)- Efecte speciale:"Avengers Endgame""The Irishman""1917""The Lion King""Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"Cea de-a 92-a ceremonie de acordare a premiilor Academiei americane de Film va avea loc la 9 februarie (dimineaţa zilei de 10 februarie în România), la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood, Los Angeles.AGERPRES/(AS - editor: Codruţ Bălu, editor online: Ada Vîlceanu) Sursa foto: The Academy/Facebook.com

