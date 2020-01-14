OSCAR 2020 - Lista completă a nominalizărilor

Agerpres, 14 ianuarie 2020 09:20

Marele favorit al celei de-a 92-a ediţii a premiilor Oscar este filmul "Joker", în regia lui Todd Phillips, care a fost nominalizat la 11 categorii, printre care şi cel mai bun film, regie şi actor în rol principal.Tot printre favorite se numără şi producţiile "The Irishman", "1917" şi "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" care au primit câte 10 nominalizări fiecare.Lista completă a nominalizărilor:- Cel mai bun film:"Ford v Ferrari""The Irishman""Jojo Rabbit""Joker""Little Women""Marriage Story""1917""Once Upon a Time in Hollywood""Parasite"- Actor în rol principal:Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory")Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")- Actriţă în rol principal:Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")Renee Zellweger ("Judy")- Actor în rol secundar:Tom Hanks ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood")Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")Al Pacino ("The Irishman")Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")Brad Pitt ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")- Actriţă în rol secundar:Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")Scarlett Johannson ("Jojo Rabbit")Florence Pugh ("Little Women")Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")- Regie:Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")Todd Phillips ("Joker")Sam Mendes ("1917")Quentin Tarantino ("Once Upon a Time in Hollywood")Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")- Lungmetraj animaţie:"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Dean DeBlois)"I Lost My Body" (Jeremy Clapin)"Klaus" (Sergio Pablos)"Missing Link" (Chris Butler)"Toy Story 4" (Josh Cooley)- Scurtmetraj animaţie:"Dcera" (Daria Kashcheeva)"Hair Love" (Matthew A. Cherry)"Kitbull" (Rosana Sullivan)"Memorable" (Bruno Collet)"Sister" (Siqi Song)- Scenariu adaptare:"The Irishman" (Steven Zaillian)"Jojo Rabbit" (Taika Waititi)"Joker" (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)"Just Mercy" (Destin Daniel Cretton, Andrew Lanham)"Little Women" (Greta Gerwig)"The Two Popes" (Anthony McCarten)- Scenariu original:"Knives Out" (Rian Johnson)"Marriage Story" (Noah Baumbach)"1917" (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Quentin Tarantino)"Parasite" (Bong Joon-ho, Jin Won Han)- Imagine:"The Irishman" (Rodrigo Prieto)"Joker" (Lawrence Sher)"The Lighthouse" (Jarin Blaschke)"1917" (Roger Deakins)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Robert Richardson)- Documentar lungmetraj:"American Factory" (Julia Rieichert, Steven Bognar)"The Cave" (Feras Fayyad)"The Edge of Democracy" (Petra Costa)"For Sama" (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)"Honeyland" (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)- Documentar scurtmetraj:"In the Absence" (Seung-jun Yi)"Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone" (Carol Dysinger)"Life Overtakes Me" (Kristine Samuelson, John Haptas)"St. Louis Superman" (Sami Khan, Smriti Mundhra)"Walk Run Cha-Cha" (Laura Nix)- Scurtmetraj:"Brotherhood" (Meryam Joobeur)"Nefta Football Club" (Yves Piat)"The Neighbors' Window" (Marshall Curry)"Saria" (Bryan Buckley)"A Sister" (Delphine Girard)- Film străin:"Corpus Christi" (Jan Komasa)"Honeyland" (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)"Les Miserables" (Ladj Ly)"Pain and Glory" (Pedro Almodovar)"Parasite" (Bong Joon Ho)- Montaj:"Ford v Ferrari" (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)"The Irishman" (Thelma Schoonmaker)"Jojo Rabbit" (Tom Eagles)"Joker" (Jeff Groth)"Parasite" (Jinmo Yang)- Montaj sunet:"Ford v Ferrari" (Don Sylvester)"Joker" (Alan Robert Murray)"1917" (Oliver Tarney, Rachel Tate)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Wylie Stateman)"Star Wars: The Rise of SkyWalker" (Matthew Wood, David Acord)- Mixaj sunet:"Ad Astra""Ford v Ferrari""Joker""1917""Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"- Scenografie:"The Irishman" (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)"Jojo Rabbit" (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopkova)"1917" (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)"Parasite" (Lee Ha-Jun, Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, Cho Hee)- Coloană sonoră:"Joker" (Hildur Guonadóttir)"Little Women" (Alexandre Desplat)"Marriage Story" (Randy Newman)"1917" (Thomas Newman)"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" (John Williams*"The King," Nicholas Britell)- Melodie originală:"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" ("Toy Story 4")"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" ("Rocketman")"I'm Standing With You" ("Breakthrough")"Into the Unknown" ("Frozen 2")"Stand Up" ("Harriet")- Machiaj şi coafuri:"Bombshell""Joker""Judy""Maleficent: Mistress of Evil""1917"- Costume:"The Irishman" (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)"Jojo Rabbit" (Mayes C. Rubeo)"Joker" (Mark Bridges)"Little Women" (Jacqueline Durran)"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Arianne Phillips)- Efecte speciale:"Avengers Endgame""The Irishman""1917""The Lion King""Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"Cea de-a 92-a ceremonie de acordare a premiilor Academiei americane de Film va avea loc la 9 februarie (dimineaţa zilei de 10 februarie în România), la Dolby Theatre din Hollywood, Los Angeles.AGERPRES/(AS - editor: Codruţ Bălu, editor online: Ada Vîlceanu) Sursa foto: The Academy/Facebook.com

Ministrul Educaţiei anunţă măsurile primei etape de debirocratizare a procesului didactic: Am trimis o notă inspectoratelor şcolare Agerpres
Ministrul Educaţiei, Monica Anisie, a anunţat măsurile primei etape pentru debirocratizarea procesului didactic, care se aplică începând de luni, o notă în acest sens fiind trimisă inspectoratelor şcolare.''Începem semestrul al doilea cu o veste bună: prima etapă pentru debirocratizarea procesului didactic cuprinde următoarele măsuri care se vor aplica chiar de astăzi, 13 ianuarie. (...) Am trimis o notă inspectoratelor şcolare prin care am cerut aplicarea acestor măsuri imediat!'', a scris ministrul pe Facebook.Monica Anisie a prezentat măsurile avute în vedere.* Portofoliul profesorului conţine, în format digital sau/şi letric, doar planificările calendaristice anuale ale materiei, un proiect al unităţilor de învăţare şi instrumente de evaluare. Este exceptat de la această precizare portofoliul profesional reglementat de Metodologia-cadru de organizare şi desfăşurare a examenului naţional de definitivare în învăţământ, aprobată prin OMEN nr. 5211/2018;* Procesele verbale care nu necesită probarea modului de luare a deciziei, de la activităţile cadrelor didactice sau din cadrul anumitor activităţi cu părinţii, nu sunt obligatorii şi pot fi înlocuite cu liste de prezenţă;* Rapoartele şi statisticile solicitate de instituţii ierarhic superioare sau alte instituţii din afara sistemului educaţional, care nu sunt prevăzute în mod expres în acte normative, nu se întocmesc la nivelul unităţii de învăţământ preuniversitar prin implicarea cadrelor didactice. Extragerea datelor statistice necesare se face prin interogarea Sistemului Informatic Integrat al Învăţământului din România (SIIIR) sau a altor aplicaţii specifice;* Aplicarea testelor iniţiale nu este obligatorie pentru niciun nivel de învăţământ sau clasă. Cadrele didactice pot decide folosirea lor pentru clasele de început de ciclu sau la preluarea unei clase noi, la disciplina pe care o predau, pentru a cunoaşte nivelul atingerii competenţelor de către elevi;* Portofoliul dirigintelui va conţine numai planificarea activităţilor specifice funcţiei de diriginte, calendarul activităţilor educative extraşcolare ale clasei şi fişele psihopedagogice ale elevilor din clasa respectivă.Pe lângă acestea, anunţă ministrul, sunt în curs de modificare actele normative care vizează următoarele documente propuse pentru eliminare sau simplificare: eliminarea portofoliului dirigintelui; simplificarea condicii de prezenţă; eliminarea comisiilor metodice/ comisiei pentru curriculum; eliminarea sau, după caz, simplificarea raportărilor situaţiei sociale a elevilor şi raportărilor programelor de sprijin; simplificarea documentelor necesare pentru excursiile şcolare/ activităţile extraşcolare; simplificarea procesului de evaluare a calităţii (ARACIP). AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Georgiana Tănăsescu, editor: Andreea Rotaru, editor online: Anda Badea)
Fotbal: Hoţii au încercat să spargă locuinţa lui Marquinhos, jucătorul lui PSG Agerpres
Hoţii au încercat să spargă locuinţa lui Marquinhos, fotbalistul lui PSG, duminică, în timpul meciului dintre campioana Franţei şi AS Monaco, din Ligue 1, relatează L'Equipe.Un agent de securitate, folosit pentru supravegherea locuinţei lui Marquinhos, a anunţat poliţia la ora locală 21:00, după ce a zărit patru necunoscuţi purtând cagule în grădina proprietăţii fotbalistului. Dându-şi seama că au fost descoperiţi, cei patru intruşi au fugit imediat prin spatele casei. O patrulă a poliţiei a sosit la faţa locului pentru a încerca să-i aresteze pe suspecţi, dar aceştia nu au putut fi găsiţi.Nu au fost găsite urme de intrare prin efracţie. Parchetul de la Versailles a deschis o anchetă. Potrivit unei surse apropiate de acest dosar, nu este clar dacă hoţii ştiau că este vorba de casa lui Marquinhos.De la sfârşitul anului 2018, casele mai multor fotbalişti parizieni au fost călcate de hoţi. Primul a fost Eric Choupo-Moting, la sfârşitul lui noiembrie 2018, când jucătorul era şi el pe Parc des Princes pentru un meci de Liga Campionilor cu Liverpool. Hoţii au plecat cu bijuterii şi genţi de lux de aproape 600.000 de euro.După câteva săptămâni, doi hoţi i-au spart casa căpitanului lui PSG, Thiago Silva, şi au plecat cu o pradă evaluată la aproape 1,2 milioane de euro.În februarie 2019, a fost rândul casei lui Daniel Alves să fie jefuită. O lună mai târziu, hoţii au încercat să spargă locuinţa lui Layvin Kurzawa, însă au foşti puşi rapid pe fugă.Anul trecut, o brigadă a poliţiei judiciare pariziene a destructurat o bandă de spărgători, suspectaţi că au comis furturile la locuinţele lui Eric Choupo-Moting şi Thiago Silva.Marquinhos nu a făcut un meci bun contra lui AS Monaco (3-3), greşind grav la unul din golurile oaspeţilor.AGERPRES (AS/autor: Mircea Lazaroniu; editor: Adrian Drăguţ, editor online: Gabriela Badea) 
JO de Tineret Lausanne 2020: Larisa Daniela Coşofreţ, locul 14 la schi alpinism Agerpres
Larisa Daniela Coşofreţ a reuşit, luni, cel mai bun rezultat al României de până acum la ediţia de iarnă a Jocurilor Olimpice de Tineret de la Lausanne, locul 14 în proba de sprint feminin la schi alpinism, cu timpul de 3 min 45 sec 60/100.Anca Alexandra Olaru a ocupat locul 21, cu timpul de 4 min 20 sec 60/100.În proba similară masculină, Constantin Surdu s-a clasat pe locul 21, cu timpul de 3 min 11 sec 28/100, în timp ce George Petrut Cotinghiu a terminat pe locul 23, cu timpul 3 min 13 sec 25/100.La patinaj viteză, în proba feminină de 1.500 m, Ramona Elena Ionel a ocupat locul 21, cu timpul 2 min 20 sec 21/100, iar Ilka Fuzesy a încheiat pe locul 23, cu timpul de 2 min 20 sec 58/100.Andrei Tudor Stănescu s-a clasat pe locul 33 la slalom uriaş, cu timpul de 2 min 19 sec 56/100, la capătul celor două manşe.În competiţia de hochei pe gheaţă 3x3, echipa românului Csongor Antal, Mix Yellow, a fost învinsă de Mix Red cu 15-13 şi de Mix Brown cu 8-6.La feminin, Mix Grey, formaţia Emiliei Munteanu, a fost întrecută de Mic Black cu 5-3, dar a dispus cu 8-6 de Mix Orange. Sonia David, cu Mix Red, a câştigat cu 8-5 meciul cu Mix Yellow şi 5-4 cu Mix Blue.România este reprezentată de 35 de sportivi la cea de-a treia ediţie de iarnă a Jocurilor Olimpice de Tineret (competiţie rezervată sportivilor sub 18 ani) la biatlon, bob, hochei pe gheaţă, patinaj viteză, sanie, sărituri cu schiurile, schi alpin, schi alpinism, schi fond şi snowboard, zece dintre cele 16 discipline sportive aflate în programul competiţiei.AGERPRES (AS-editor: Mihai Ţenea, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat) Sursa foto: Lausanne 2020 / Facebook
Fotbal: FC Barcelona l-a demis pe antrenorul Ernesto Valverde (oficial) Agerpres
FC Barcelona l-a concediat pe antrenorul Ernesto Valverde şi l-a angajat în locul acestuia pe Quique Setien, căruia i-a oferit un contract valabil până în vara anului 2022, a anunţat luni seara clubul spaniol de fotbal."FC Barcelona şi Ernesto Valverde au ajuns la un acord pentru a pune capăt contractului care îi unea", a indicat Barca pe site-ul său oficial.Într-un comunicat separat, gruparea de pe Camp Nou a anunţat angajarea lui Quique Setien, fostul tehnician al lui Betis Sevilla, care a semnat o înţelegere valabilă "până la 30 iunie 2022".Aceasta este prima destituire a unui tehnician al Barcelonei începând din ianuarie 2003, când olandezul Louis van Gaal a fost înlăturat într-un moment în care echipa catalană se afla pe locul 12 în clasament, precizează EFE, care subliniază totodată că Valverde a fost demis în condiţiile în care Barca este lider în La Liga.Înfrângerea suferită în semifinalele Supercupei Spaniei, în faţa formaţiei Atletico Madrid (2-3), a grăbit însă luarea deciziei în privinţa lui Ernesto Valverde, al cărui post s-a mai aflat în pericol şi la finalul sezonului trecut, după eşecul din Liga Campionilor, în faţa englezilor de la Liverpool, în penultimul act al competiţiei continentale.Quique Setien, noul antrenor al lui FC Barcelona, va fi prezentat oficial marţi după-amiază, în cadrul unei conferinţe de presă.AGERPRES (AS/editor: Mihai Dragomir, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
Oscar 2020 - Netflix se ia din nou la trântă cu marile studiouri de film Agerpres
Clivajul dintre vechiul Hollywood şi noile medii de streaming este foarte vizibil şi în lista nominalizărilor la Oscar. Serviciul de streaming video Netflix Inc ameninţă să se impună în faţa studiourilor de la Hollywood tocmai în ceea ce era considerat fieful acestora - gala anuală de decernare a premiilor Oscar, ce va avea loc luna viitoare pe 9 februarie (dimineaţa zilei de 10 februarie în România) la Hollywood.Două filme produse de Netflix, thrillerul cu mafioţi "The Irishman" şi drama despre divorţ "Marriage Story", au obţinut luni nominalizări la categoria regină a Oscarurilor, cea rezervată celui mai bun film. Cele două producţii realizate de Netflix au obţinut în total nu mai puţin de 24 de nominalizări.Gigantul din Silicon Valley, despre care se spune că a reinventat televiziunea, va lupta pentru Oscaruri cu studiouri de film de tradiţie, înfiinţate acum mai bine de un secol, cum sunt Universal Pictures, Warner Bros. sau Columbia Pictures.Povestea originii unuia dintre cei mai temuţi antagonişti ai lui Batman, Joker, produsă de studiourile Warner Bros. conduce în topul nominalizărilor intrând în cursa pentru Oscar la 11 categorii. Producţia Netflix "The Irishman", precum şi filmul de război "1917", al studiourilor Universal şi noul film al lui Quentin Tarantino, realizat de studiourile Columbia, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" au primit câte 10 nominalizări fiecare.Companiile care au realizat aceste filme se vor lansa în campanii publicitare şi vor cheltui milioane de dolari pentru a-şi susţine producţiile în cursa pentru Oscar, notează Reuters.Un Oscar câştigat la categoria rezervată celor mai bune filme ar propulsa reputaţia Netflix şi ar atrage, fără îndoială, şi alţi regizori şi actori celebri în producţiile acestei companii. Netflix a început să lanseze producţii proprii în 2015 şi de atunci încearcă să-şi construiască o filmotecă din care să facă parte şi filme de prestigiu, premiate la diverse festivaluri şi chiar recompensate cu Oscar, pe lângă zecile de comedii, thrillere şi filme de acţiune pe care le-a produs.Însă Netflix s-a pus rău cu proprietarii de cinematografe din SUA, insistând ca producţiile sale să fie lansate în acelaşi timp şi în cadrul serviciului de streaming şi în cinematografe sau acceptând doar întârzieri de cel mult câteva săptămâni după ce aceste producţii sunt lansate în cinematografe. Marile lanţuri de cinematografe au ridicat obiecţii şi chiar au luat decizia de a nu prezenta filme produse de Netflix.Anul trecut producţia Netflix "Roma" a fost nominalizată la categoria cel mai bun film însă nu a câştigat premiul Oscar. Anul acesta are o nouă şansă prin "The Irishman", film care spune povestea dispariţiei celebrului lider de sindicat Jimmy Hoffa. Acest film i-a adus lui Martin Scorsese o nouă nominalizare la Oscarul pentru regie şi respectiv nominalizări la categoria rol secundar pentru Al Pacino şi Joe Pesci.Cealaltă producţie Netflix care a primit nominalizări este "Marriage Story". Scarlett Johansson şi Adam Driver, protagoniştii acestei drame despre divorţ şi lupta pentru custodia copiilor, au fost nominalizaţi la categoriile pentru rol principal.Producţiile Netflix "Klaus" şi "I Lost My Body" au fost nominalizate la categoria rezervată filmelor de animaţie, iar filmul "American Factory" a fost nominalizat la categoria documentar lungmetraj. Nominalizarea documentarului "American Factory", despre un chinez miliardar care redeschide o fabrică de automobile la Ohio, este echivalentă cu trimiterea unei invitaţii duble la gala Oscar pentru Barack şi Michelle Obama. Fostul preşedinte şi soţia sa au semnat un contract de producţie cu Netflix, iar "American Factory", produs alături de casa de producţie Participant Media, este primul film pe care l-au lansat.Netflix a câştigat primul său premiu Oscar în 2018, când filmul "Icarus" a obţinut laurii categoriei documentar.AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Codruţ Bălu; editor: Mihaela Nicolaescu, editor online: Ada Vîlceanu)
Will Smith şi Martin Lawrence revoluţionează Miami Beach cu noul film din seria ''Bad Boys'' Agerpres
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence şi Nicky Jam au revoluţionat Miami Beach cu premiera noului film 'Bad Boys For Life', al treilea din această saga de acţiune, şi care va fi lansat vineri pe marile ecrane, relatează EFE."Trebuia să ne întoarcem la Miami unde a început totul", a declarat Will Smith, care reia rolul lui Mike Lowrey. Alături de el era prezent Martin Lawrence, care îşi repetă personajul Marcus Burnett.Cei doi actori au fost întâmpinaţi de sute de fani care s-au înghesuit duminică seară pe Lincoln Road pentru a-i putea vedea: strigătele de emoţie şi traficul blocat au acoperit ritmurile de reggaeton care au anunţat premiera filmului.Recent sosiţi din Europa şi emoţionaţi de a fi din nou în oraşul unde au filmat marea parte a exterioarelor, Smith şi Lawrence au servit pe covorul roşu o cafeluţă cubaneză şi au asigurat că mesajul filmului este că "toate lumea are nevoie de un prieten de suflet".Savoarea "latino" este amplu prezent în cel de-al treilea film din seria 'Bad Boys', începând cu muzica. Pe covorul roşu au defilat şi câţiva exponenţi ai muzicii urbane în limba spaniolă precum Manuel Turizo, Mottif y Maffio şi mai ales cântăreţul american de origine dominicană, Nicky Jam, care în film joacă rolul negativ al lui Zway-lo.Cântecele interpretate de Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam şi J Balvin fac parte din coloana sonoră a 'Bad Boys For Life'.Îmbrăcat într-un smoking elegant, contrastând cu ţinutele mai "casual" ale actorilor principali, Nicky Jam s-a declarat "foarte emoţionat"."Muzica noastră a fost foarte marginalizată, credeam că este doar pentru cartierele sărace", a mărturisit el. "Este a doua mea prezenţă într-un film, iar faptul că reprezint un gen de muzică la crearea căruia am participat, mă fac să mă simt foarte mândru", a spus el.Prezentarea în premieră a filmului la Miami, unde se derulează marea parte a acţiunii, a fost prima de pe continentul american. Marţi va avea loc o altă prezentare, în Los Angeles, în condiţiile în care filmul deja a fost prezentat pe continentul european la Berlin.'Bad Boys For Life' prezintă eforturile poliţiei din Miami de a-l captura pe traficantul de droguri Armando Armas.În afară de Nicky Jam, din distribuţie mai fac parte actriţele mexicane Paola Nunez şi Kate del Castillo.AGERPRES/(AS-autor: Mihaela Nicolaescu, editor: Mihaela Moise, editor online: Ada Vîlceanu)
Mexic: O groapă comună clandestină cu cel puţin 29 de cadavre, descoperită la periferia Guadalajarei Agerpres
Parchetul din statul mexican Jalisco (vest) a anunţat luni descoperirea unei gropi comune în care se aflau rămăşiţele a cel puţin 29 de persoane, într-o zonă în care au mai fost exhumate în ultimele luni 80 de cadavre îngropate ilegal, informează AFP.Groapa comună clandestină se află la Tlajomulco, la periferia Guadalajarei, capitala statului Jalisco şi al doilea cel mai mare oraş din Mexic.Parchetul precizează, într-un comunicat, că operaţiunile de exhumare continuă.În alte două gropi comune identificate la Tlajomulco, au mai fost găsite 31 de cadavre în noiembrie şi 50 în decembrie.Potrivit autorităţilor, violenţele în regiune s-au intensificat din martie 2017 după o scindare în puternicul cartel Noua Generaţie din Jalisco, care rivalizează şi cu grupări infracţionale din oraşul vecin Guanajuato pentru controlul traficului de carburant.Conform statisticii oficiale, peste 3.000 de gropi clandestine, cu peste 5.000 de cadavre, au fost descoperite în Mexic începând din 2016, când guvernul a lansat o ofensivă militară controversată împotriva traficului de droguri, despre care se crede că a contribuit la fragmentarea facţiunilor criminale şi la creşterea gradului lor de violenţă. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Irina Cristea, editor: Gabriela Ionescu, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Sahel: Macron a anunţat trimiterea unei forţe suplimentare de 220 de soldaţi pentru consolidarea operaţiunii Barkhane Agerpres
Preşedintele francez, Emmanuel Macron, a anunţat luni trimiterea a încă 220 de soldaţi în Sahel pentru a consolida forţa militară franceză Barkhane, care luptă împotriva jihadiştilor în regiune, relatează AFP."Am decis să angajez capacităţi de luptă suplimentare, 220 de soldaţi vor consolida trupele forţei Barkhane" (care are deja 4.500 de membri), a declarat preşedintele francez la încheierea unui summit al ţărilor din G5 Sahel în Pau (sud-vestul Franţei).Emmanuel Macron a criticat puternic discursurile ''nedemne'' care alimentează critici anti-franceze în Sahel şi care, potrivit lui, servesc unor ''puteri străine'' care au ''o agendă mercenară''.''Discursurile pe care le-am auzit în ultimele săptămâni sunt nedemne (...) pentru că servesc alte interese, fie ale unor grupuri teroriste (...), fie ale celorlalte puteri străine care doresc pur şi simplu să-i vadă pe europeni de la distanţă pentru că au propria lor agendă, o agendă de mercenari'', a menţionat preledintele francez, precizând că ''armata franceză'' se afla în Sahel ''pentru securitate şi stabilitate'' şi nu pentru ''alte interese''.AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Violeta Gheorghe, editor online: Alexandru Cojocaru)
Ministrul Ionuţ Stroe: Vom face o analiză la sânge a stadiului pregătirilor pentru EURO 2020 Agerpres
Ministrul Tineretului şi Sportului, Ionuţ Stroe, a anunţat, luni, într-o conferinţă de presă, că va face ''o analiză la sânge'' a stadiului pregătirilor pentru organizarea la Bucureşti a patru meciuri din cadrul Campionatului European de fotbal."În 31 ianuarie am convocat comitetul interministerial şi vom face o analiză la sânge, mă refer la stadiul şi modul în care fiecare minister din acest comitet îşi duce la îndeplinire obiectivul. Eu voi fi primul care va pune presiune pe cei care lucrează acum la aceste obiective, pentru a le finaliza până atunci. Sunt optimist şi ştiu ceea ce spun. În ultimele discuţii cu ministrul Transporturilor, acesta m-a asigurat că lucrările la calea ferată care va lega aeroportul de Gara de Nord sunt în plină desfăşurare şi că există discuţii şi pentru acel litigiu. Cât priveşte stadioanele, vom fi acolo alături de ei. Până în momentul de faţă suntem într-un stadiu optim în raport cu întârzierea cu care au fost pornite aceste lucruri", a spus ministrul."Încercăm să monitorizăm toate lucrările care se fac, în special cele din zona de infrastructură. Încercăm să propunem un ritm alert tuturor celor care acum lucrează la aceste obiective. Iar eu vă pot asigura, la nivelul Ministerului Tineretului şi Sportului, că vom avea banii pentru toate aceste obligaţii şi angajamente pe care România şi le-a luat pentru a organiza patru meciuri din cadrul Campionatului European de fotbal", a adăugat el.România a primit organizarea a patru meciuri din cadrul Campionatului European din 2020 pe Arena Naţională din Capitală. EURO 2020, ediţie aniversară care celebrează 60 de ani de la primul Campionat European, se va desfăşura în perioada 12 iunie - 12 iulie în 12 oraşe: Bucureşti (România), Baku (Azerbaidjan), Copenhaga (Danemarca), Londra (Anglia), Munchen (Germania), Budapesta (Ungaria), Roma (Italia), Amsterdam (Olanda), Dublin (Irlanda), Sankt Petersburg (Rusia), Glasgow (Scoţia), Bilbao (Spania).Bucureştiul va găzdui trei partide în cadrul Grupei C şi una în faza optimilor de finală. Astfel, pe Arena Naţională sunt programate meciuri în zilele de 14, 18, 22 şi 29 iunie 2020. Dacă se califică, echipa naţională a României va juca cel puţin două partide la Bucureşti.UEFA solicită celor 12 ţări organizatoare să pună la dispoziţie alte patru stadioane la standarde internaţionale pentru antrenamentele oficiale ale echipelor naţionale. Cele patru arene pe care România le-a ales pentru a le moderniza sunt Arcul de Triumf, Steaua, Rapid şi Dinamo, însă lucrările au început doar la primele trei.Din motive juridice, lucrările la stadionul Dinamo întârzie să înceapă, noua arenă din Şoseaua Ştefan cel Mare urmând să fie construită pe un alt amplasament, cel mai probabil în locul velodromului.AGERPRES (A-autor: Marius Ţone, editor: Mircea Lazaroniu, editor online: Gabriela Badea) 
Fotbal: Corneliu Papură, confirmat ca antrenor principal la Universitatea Craiova Agerpres
Echipa de fotbal Universitatea Craiova l-a confirmat pe Corneliu Papură în funcţia de antrenor principal, luni, într-un comunicat semnat de finanţatorul Mihai Rotaru.Papură îl înlocuieşte pe Victor Piţurcă, după ce fostul selecţioner şi-a reziliat contractul pe 4 ianuarie. Corneliu Papură a fost numit antrenor principal la Universitatea pe 15 aprilie după demiterea italianului Devis Mangia şi a condus echipa şi în prima parte a sezonului actual, adunând 16 puncte în primele opt etape. Piţurcă a fost anunţat ca manager al echipei pe 22 ianuarie şi a preluat Universitatea pe 1 septembrie, adunând 21 de puncte în 14 etape.''Astăzi, ne asumăm numirea domnului Corneliu Papură în funcţia de antrenor principal. La calităţile pe care am mizat în alegerea pentru perioada precedentă în care a fost antrenor principal, acum putem să mai adăugăm una: rezultatele obţinute. Pentru că domnul Papură a reuşit în aceea perioadă două calificări consecutive în tururi superioare ale UEFA Europa League, precum şi o medie de două puncte pe meci, medie care, dacă ar fi fost menţinută astăzi, ne-ar fi plasat pe prima poziţie a clasamentului. Şi asta în condiţiile în care timp de o lună şi jumătate a jucat din 3 în 3 zile, cu deplasări în Azerbaidjan, Grecia sau Ungaria. Mai mult decât atât, considerăm că, în acest moment, avem un lot mult mai puternic decât a fost în primul mandat, cu jucători ca Nistor, Ivan, Mihăilă şi Koljic (accidentaţi în acel moment), Cosic şi Măţel. Credem totodată că jucători precum Martic, Mirko sau Mateiu, jucători ce au evoluat mai puţin sau deloc în ultima perioadă, vor aduce un plus valoric echipei. Şi sperăm că în perioada imediat următoare să se mai alăture cel puţin un nume familiei noastre'', afirmă Rotaru în comunicat.''Chiar dacă în ultimii ani antrenorii noştri au fost Mangia, Piţurcă, Mulţescu sau Cârţu, antrenori cu personalitate puternică, suntem acuzaţi că singurul scop este de a ne 'juca de-a antrenorii'. Oare nu cel mai bine îi sunaţi pe ei pentru a afla care au fost coordonatele colaborării cu acţionarii? Răspunsul îl ştim. Pentru că întotdeauna la Universitatea Craiova nimeni, dar absolut nimeni, începând cu acţionarii, preşedinţii sau managerii, nu a avut voie să se amestece în partea sportivă a echipei. Acolo deciziile au aparţinut şi vor aparţine în exclusivitate antrenorului principal indiferent de numele acestuia'', mai spune Mihai Rotaru.Patronul echipei din Bănie a subliniat că ''Ştiinţa a crescut an de an atunci când şi-a păstrat şi respectat principiile cu care a pornit la drum'', lucrând în tot acest timp pentru a fi cei mai buni în planificare, organizare şi managementul grupului.''Cu tot respectul faţă de celelalte competitoare din Liga 1, astăzi, Universitatea Craiova este poate cel mai bine organizat club din fotbalul românesc. Şi ne mândrim cu asta. Şi suntem convinşi că dacă ne vom ghida după aceleaşi principii, vom deveni şi sportiv clubul numărul 1. Dar pentru asta avem nevoie, în primul şi în primul rând, de unitate şi de încredere unii în ceilalţi'', a mai spus Mihai Rotaru.Oficialul a concluzionat că Universitatea poate lua o opţiune în finalul sezonului regulat pentru titlul de campioană a Romniei: ''Pe 31 ianuarie începe mini-returul acestui final de campionat regulat. Sunt 4 meciuri de care pe care. 4 meciuri în care putem lua o opţiune serioasă pentru ceea ce ne dorim cu toţii. Să fim campionii României. Dar pentru asta avem nevoie unii de alţii''.Papură, component al echipei care a câştigat eventul din 1991 şi al echipei naţionale care a participat la Cupa Mondială din 1994, este absolvent al licenţei UEFA PRO şi lucrează în cadrul clubului din 2013, având, pe rând, rolul de antrenor al echipei mari în Liga a II-a, antrenor al echipei secunde, coordonator tehnic al Centrului de Copii şi Juniori şi director sportiv.AGERPRES (AS-editor: Mihai Ţenea, editor online: Gabriela Badea) 
Fotbal: Astra Giurgiu, învinsă de Viktoria Koln cu 4-1, în meci amical Agerpres
Echipa de fotbal Astra Giurgiu a fost învinsă de formaţia germană Viktoria Koln cu scorul de 4-1, luni, la Belek, în stagiul de pregătire din Turcia.Golul echipei antrenate de Bogdan Andone a fost reuşit de Denis Alibec (41), iar pentru formaţia aflată pe locul 16 (din 20) în liga a treia germană au înscris Dominik Lanius (13), Michael Seaton (43, 45) şi Timo Hoelscher (81).Bogdan Andone a folosit în total 24 de jucători în acest meci, potrivit site-ului oficial al clubului: Kitanov, Lazar - Graur, Tamaş, Dima, Radunovic, Bruno, Graovac, Dandea, Truşescu, Biceanu, G. Simion, Crepulja, Răduţ, G. Enache, Budescu, Baicu, V. Gheorghe, Stahl, Alibec, Begue, Dr. Gheorghe, Şerban, Avram.Atacantul Raoul Baicu (19 ani), de la Universitatea Craiova, a semnat un contract valabil până în vara lui 2023 cu Astra. Baicu are 10 partide jucate în Liga I pentru Universitatea, marcând un gol în poarta echipei RB Leipzig, în preliminariile Europa League.Japonezul Takayuki Seto, care a scris istorie în tricoul Astrei pentru fotbalul românesc, a ajuns şi el sub comanda lui Bogdan Andone în cantonamentul de la Lara. Seto a evoluat în ultimul sezon în prima ligă din Letonia.Astra va juca următorul meci amical pe 16 ianuarie, cu echipa maghiară de ligă secundă Szeged.AGERPRES (AS-editor: Mihai Ţenea, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat) Sursa foto: FC Viktoria Köln 1904 e.V. / Facebook
Alexe, despre poluare: Primăria Bucureşti este în procedură de contencios cu Comisia Europeană; înseamnă o amendă între 100.000 şi 400.000 de euro Agerpres
România se află în prezent în situaţia în care aşteaptă verdictul în privinţa poluării din Bucureşti, ceea ce înseamnă o amendă cuprinsă între 100.000 şi 400.000 de euro până va reuşi să ajungă să aibă zile fără depăşiri, a anunţat, luni seara, la Digi 24, ministrul Mediului, Costel Alexe."Din păcate, în ultimii ani, poluarea aerului în Bucureşti a fost din ce în ce mai mare şi mai alarmantă de la an la an. Deşi aveam la Bucureşti un plan de măsuri, el nu este implementat aşa cum ar trebui. Dacă ar fi implementat aşa cum ar trebui, nu mai aveam atât de multe zile cu valori ridicate sau depăşiri în fiecare an. Primăria Capitalei, având în vedere că este astăzi în procedură de contencios cu Comisia Europeană şi din păcate nu a reuşit ani la rând să convingă Comisia că situaţia se îmbunătăţeşte, suntem astăzi în situaţia în care doar aşteptăm verdictul. Nici măcar nu am mai dat voie României să se apere în faţa Comisiei Europene, aşteptăm din moment în moment verdictul, care va însemna pentru România o amendă de între 100.000 şi 400.000 de euro până vom reuşi să ajungem să avem zile fără depăşiri", a precizat Alexe.El a subliniat că în prezent România se află, în relaţia cu Comisia Europeană, în procedura de infringement pe cele trei oraşe, Bucureşti, Braşov şi Iaşi."Le-am anunţat instituţional (administraţiile celor trei oraşe - n. r.) că le-am invitat pe data de 20 ianuarie la minister să discutăm despre ceea ce ar trebui să facă, pentru că Ministerul Mediului este cel care poartă corespondenţa cu CE. Braşov, Iaşi şi Bucureşti, din păcate Bucureşti fiind în această procedură de contencios", a spus Alexe.În opinia ministrului, "este alarmant să avem atât de multe zile cu depăşiri în Capitală"."Dacă în 2013 discutam de 24 de zile cu depăşiri la staţia care monitorizează traficul la Cercul Militar, în 2018 am avut la aceaşi staţie 70 de zile cu depăşiri. Adică, bucureştenii, din cele 365 de zile ale unui an, într-una din cinci zile respiră aer poluat, mai mult decât ar trebui. Una din cinci zile ale unui an sunt zile cu depăşiri peste cât este în mod normal permis: 50 de micrograme şi 20 de micrograme de PM10 sau PM2,5. (...) iar acest prag de alertă, o spune Organizaţia Mondială a Sănătăţii, în Bucureşti a ajuns să fie foarte mare pe parcursul unui întreg an", a adăugat ministrul Mediului.Întrebat despre modul în care s-ar putea ieşi din această situaţie, el a subliniat că administraţiile publice locale ar trebui "să-şi facă treaba astfel încât să ajungem în situaţia în care şi CE să vadă că de la an numărul zilelor cu depăşiri ridicate scade şi nu creşte"."Direcţia este una singură. Toate aceste planuri de măsuri ar trebui implementate de către administraţiile publice locale, de către PMB în Bucureşti, Braşov şi Iaşi să-şi facă treaba, astfel încât să ajungem în situaţia în care şi Comisia să vadă că de la an la numărul zilelor cu depăşiri ridicate scade şi nu creşte", a mai spus şeful de la Mediu.Legat de plângerea penală pregătită de primarul Capitalei, Gabriela Firea, împotriva ministrului Mediului pentru că ar fi indus panică în rândul populaţiei prin afirmaţia că în Bucureşti ''se respiră otravă'', Alexe a spus că aceasta "nici nu-i însănătoşeşte, nici nu-i protejează pe bucureşteni de aerul poluat din Capitală". AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Mariana Nica, editor: Oana Tilică, editor online: Alexandru Cojocaru) Citiţi şi: * Alexe, despre tăierile din pădurea Băneasa: Mâine merge pe teren o echipă a Corpului de control al ministrului  * Ministrul Mediului: Programul Rabla va demara în martie; pentru Rabla Plus, numărul voucherelor ar putea creşte cu 20%
Ministrul Muncii: Mâine am o întâlnire cu băncile; nu oblig pe nimeni să rămână în contract cu Casa de Pensii Agerpres
Convenţiile cu băncile pentru plata pensiilor sunt din 2001-2002 şi mâine voi avea o întâlnire cu băncile pentru a le evalua şi a discuta cum putem face mai bine, a declarat, luni seara, la B1 TV, ministrul Muncii, Violeta Alexandru, precizând că nu obligă pe nimeni să rămână în contract cu Casa de Pensii."Eu am mâine o întâlnire cu băncile. Eu nu oblig pe nimeni să rămână în contract cu Casa de Pensii. Eu spun doar că trebuie să lucrăm eficient cu toţii şi că, în condiţiile în care convenţiile sunt din 2001, 2002, a venit momentul să le evaluăm şi să discutăm cum putem face mai bine, că între timp ne-am modernizat, şi mijloacele de plată sunt mai rapide. Eu fac ce pot pe partea mea ca stat. S-au făcut nişte eforturi extraordinare pentru a recupera aceste zile, în partea noastră de instituţii, de Trezorerie, de deschidere de cont", a spus Alexandru, făcând referire la problemele pe care le-a semnalat la finele săptămânii trecute în legătură cu plata pensiilor.Ministrul Muncii a subliniat că acele critici ale sale au fost pentru băncile care "au sfidat-o", i-au transmis că nu plătesc pensiile vineri, deşi aveau banii în cont de joi."Eu nu critic înainte să vorbesc cu cei cu care lucrăm. Am mâine (marţi n.r) o întâlnire cu băncile pentru a ne uita pe convenţiile semnate cu reprezentanţii Casei Naţionale de Pensii Publice. Critica mea a fost faţă de acele sucursale care m-au sfidat, care mi-au transmis că nu plătesc deşi ştiam că au banii în cont şi aşteptau, deşi în convenţie prevederea e că vor plăti în până la două zile, maxim două zile, şi care, alimentate, din informaţiile pe care le am, inclusiv din cercuri politice, îmi transmiteau mesaje că deşi le intraseră banii în cont joi, că vorbim de săptămâna trecută, nu voiau să plătească vineri decât în momentul în care am avut o poziţie publică şi îi lăsau pe pensionari să treacă şi weekend-ul fără pensie şi să primească banii abia luni", a explicat Violeta Alexandru.Întrebată dacă ea consideră că există influenţă din cercuri politice asupra conducerii unor bănci, ministrul Muncii a răspuns că urmăreşte reacţiile şi că a fost "certată" că determină sucursalele băncilor să facă plăţi mai devreme."Eu vă rog să urmăriţi reacţiile şi modul în care am fost certată de reprezentanţii PSD cum îndrăznesc să determin sucursalele băncilor să facă plăţi mai devreme. Să se hotărască PSD, nu vor mai devreme? Acest lucru mi-a dat un indiciu că exista o aplecare a reprezentanţilor PSD de a folosi orice pârghie de a vorbi public astfel încât să influenţeze conducerea sucursalele bancare să analizeze în mod diferit faţă de ce convenisem că trebuie să se întâmple, şi anume banii în cont sunt joi, nu văd niciun motiv să nu se plătească vineri. (...) Am făcut eforturi extraordinare să ajungă banii, există nişte proceduri stabilite în lege, am făcut eforturi extraordinare pentru că ştiu ce înseamnă să treacă sărbătorile, să vină multe zile libere şi să nu mai ai din ce să-ţi plăteşti medicamentele, cheltuieile necesare, ca persoane în vârstă. Dincolo de hârtii şi de ce scrie în contract, suntem toţi oameni", punctat Alexandru.Ministrul Muncii, Violeta Alexandru, a scris vineri, pe pagina sa de Facebook, că filiala CEC Suceava întârzie plata pensiilor şi face documente două zile."Faci tot posibilul să fie banii trimişi cât mai repede pensionarilor după sărbători, din momentul în care aceştia sunt în cont la Poştă/la Bănci şi, când lucrurile se mişcă ... CEC Suceava nu doreşte să ajutăm oamenii. CEC Suceva are de făcut documente 2 zile de când intră banii. Vrea toată ţara, dar nu vrea CEC Suceava. Ne-a informat fostul ministru M.C Budăi/PSD că nu doreşte, nu trebuie grăbit nimic. PSD nu este de acord să ajungă banii mai devreme la pensionari. E scrupulos, ţine la proceduri. Se bucură dacă poate să blocheze sau să întârzie ceva. Eu ţin la oameni", a scris Alexandru pe pagina de socializare.AGERPRES/(AS-autor: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Mariana Nica, editor online: Alexandru Cojocaru)
Premiera spectacolului ''Barbă Albastră'', regizat de Alexander Hausvater - duminică, la Teatrul 'Stela Popescu' Agerpres
Premiera spectacolului "Barbă Albastră", în regia şi dramatizarea lui Alexander Hausvater, realizat după romanul omonim al prozatorului elveţian Max Frisch, are loc, duminică, la Teatrul 'Stela Popescu'.Atât avanpremiera spectacolului de sâmbătă, cât şi premiera de duminică sunt programate de la ora 19,30.Scenografia a fost realizată de Adina Mastalier, coregrafia de Florin Fieroiu, sound design de Tibor Cari, light design de Lucian Moga, video design de Constantin Şimon. În distribuţie sunt: doctor Schaad - Marius Stănescu, procurorul - Adrian Ciobanu, Lilian/ Gisel/ Corinne/ Andrea/ doamna Jetzer/ Jutta - Ada Navrot, Rosalinde Z. - Crina Matei, Domnişoara Schlegel/Doamna Hoffer - Irina Cărămizaru, avocatul apărării/domnul Bickel/Stocker - Cătălin Frăsinescu, doamna Bickel/chelneriţa - Ana Maria Ivan, fiul Egon/judecătorul - Cristian Neacşu, Pfeifer/tatăl victimei - Sorin Aurel Sandu, figuraţie specială - Silvia Mauriţiu, Alin Potop, Alexandra Dogaru, Andrei Dogaru, Cristina Marin Neagu."Doctor Schaad, un doctor elveţian în epoca modernă, e acuzat că şi-a omorât soţiile lui, şapte soţii (...). Prin prisma gândirii lui interioare intrăm într-o lume absolut fantastică de vis, de muzică, de dans şi descoperim o personalitate care pe dinafară e taciturnă şi închisă şi pe dinăuntru e exuberantă, imaginativă, plină de iubire", a declarat regizorul Alexander Hausvater, cu prilejul unei conferinţe de presă.El a afirmat că o temă a acestei piese este imposibilitatea omului să se schimbe pe interior. "Pe undeva, asta e o temă a acestei piese, imposibilitatea omului să se schimbe pe interior şi când se schimbă, nu a găsit acel pod care poate exprima schimbarea, în alte cuvinte, iubirea, pentru că, până la urmă, orice spectacol de teatru facem, orice stil facem, dacă nu e iubire, nu mă interesează", a spus Hausvater.În altă ordine de idei, el a declarat că se înregistrează în România un fenomen care nu există în toată lumea, cel al "actorului care joacă în 100 de spectacole" ca să trăiască."Din toate peripeţiile mele prin teatrul românesc, cred că acum trăim momentul cel mai jos posibil imaginabil. Teatrul fără reformă (...) va rămâne de o mediocritate absolut teribilă, într-o ţară cu un talent absolut extraordinar. Pe mine ce mă întristează şi mă intrigă (...) e soarta actorului, deoarece actorului nu mai i se dă niciun fel de posibilitate de a se dezvolta. Actoria înseamnă să urmezi instrucţiuni regizorale poate, dar mai important e creativitatea, acel lucru artistic în care un actor ia o indicaţie şi o transformă în magie; în zilele noastre e imposibil în teatrul românesc, pentru că actorul nu are timp fizic real să gândească, să-şi asume rolul prin perspectiva lui intelectuală, imaginativă şi aşa mai departe", a afirmat regizorul.El a spus că a simţit totdeauna în peisajul românesc o lipsa totală de politică repertorală, considerând că toate teatrele fac acelaşi lucru."În România am fost frapat tot timpul de o tendinţă clasicistă neegală, bătrânescă, care nu are legătură cu ce se întâmplă în lume (...). Când intri în teatru nu trebuie să respiri aerul din anii '60. (...) Teatrul nu e un muzeu, e o sală de experiment în care vezi o evoluţie", a adăugat Hausvater. AGERPRES/(A, AS - autor: Iulia Carciog, editor: Florin Marin, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
SRJ MediaSind: ITM a înregistrat actul care permite jurnaliştilor TVR să apeleze la clauza de conştiinţă Agerpres
Inspectoratul Teritorial de Muncă Bucureşti a înregistrat actul adiţional la Contractul Colectiv de Muncă din Societatea Română de Televiziune care cuprinde clauza de conştiinţă a angajatului TVR, informează, luni, Sindicatul Român al Jurnaliştilor MediaSind."ITM Bucureşti a înregistrat Actul adiţional nr. 3 la Contractul Colectiv de Muncă din Societatea Română de Televiziune (SRTV), care a fost semnat în data de 24 decembrie 2019 de conducerea SRTV, de conducerea Federaţiei Cultură şi Mass-Media FAIR-MediaSind, în baza mandatelor acordate de membrii afiliaţi din instituţie - Sindicatul MediaSind TVR şi Sindicatul Televiziunea Craiova, precum şi de către reprezentanţi ai angajaţilor", se menţionează într-un comunicat al SRJ MediaSind.Potrivit sursei citate, documentul permite jurnaliştilor din TVR "să refuze un ordin direct al şefilor ierarhici superiori sau să participe la realizarea unei producţii TV al/a cărui/cărei conţinut este contrar legislaţiei actuale sau deontologiei profesionale, invocând clauza de conştiinţă, conform propriilor convingeri. Totodată, angajatul din TVR are dreptul să refuze divulgarea surselor de informaţii, să-şi exprime liber şi în public opiniile personale în legătură cu orice evenimente sau persoane, respectând însă întotdeauna deontologia profesională, să beneficieze de sprijinul moral şi material al angajatorului în privinţa păstrării confidenţialităţii surselor, în toate fazele unui proces/civil/penal în care poate fi implicat, până la pronunţarea unei hotărâri definitive şi irevocabile. Angajatul are dreptul să refuze să semneze ştirea care a fost modificată prin intervenţia şefului ierarhic sau a oricărei persoane din staff-ul editorial, pe motiv că este diferită de forma iniţială pe care a dat-o jurnalistul sau pe motiv că textul sau conţinutul materialului se opune opiniilor şi libertăţii de exprimare a jurnalistului."Partenerii sociali au convenit ca angajatorul să acorde 10 salarii de bază în caz de concedieri pentru motive care nu ţin de persoana angajatului, să coreleze în permanenţă salariul de bază minim brut pe unitate, astfel ca acesta să fie întotdeauna cu 5% mai mare decât salariul minim brut pe ţară garantat în plată (studii medii şi superioare), precum şi să acorde tichete de masă şi vouchere de vacanţă la maximul prevăzut de lege, se menţionează în comunicatul SRJ MediaSind.De asemenea, părţile au decis să acorde angajaţilor care pleacă în deplasări drepturile prevăzute în HG 714/2019, în special cele prevăzute în Anexa (adică 230 lei/zi - indemnizaţie cazare), precum şi să se acorde sumele pentru inflaţia rămasă pentru anul 2019 şi inflaţia pentru anul 2020.Conducerea SRJ MediaSind mai anunţă convocarea, pentru miercuri, 15 ianuarie 2020, ora 12,00, la sediul SRTV, a şedinţei Adunării Generale a MediaSind TVR. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilică, editor online: Gabriela Badea) 
Prahova: Răzvan Stoica şi vioara sa Stradivarius, pe scena filarmonicii ploieştene, de Ziua Culturii Naţionale Agerpres
Ziua Culturii Naţionale va fi sărbătorită la Filarmonica "Paul Constantinescu" din Ploieşti printr-un concert extraordinar joi, 16 ianuarie, avându-l ca invitat pe Răzvan Stoica, cel care în 2009 obţinea un premiu prestigios în Austria, fiindu-i oferită o vioară Stradivarius."Programul cuprinde Concertul pentru orchestră de coarde, de Paul Constantinescu, Preludiu la Unison din Suita nr. 1 pentru orchestră, op. 9 de George Enescu şi Concertul nr. 1, op. 6, pentru vioară şi orchestră, de Niccolo Paganini. Evenimentul are loc joi, 16 ianuarie 2020, de la ora 19,00, pe scena Sălii 'Ion Baciu' a Filaramonicii", se arată într-un comunicat al Filarmonicii "Paul Constantinescu" din Ploieşti, remis, luni, AGERPRES.Răzvan Stoica va veni la Ploieşti în dublă calitate: solist şi dirijor.Filarmonica din Ploieşti subliniază în comunicat că în anul 2009 Răzvan a câştigat premiul I în cadrul "Strad Prize" la Salzburg, în Austria, iar în calitate de câştigător al acestui prestigios concurs, lui Răzvan i-a fost oferită o vioară Antonius Stradivarius, manufacturată în anul 1729."Violonistul Răzvan Stoica a studiat la Liceul de Muzică George Enescu din Bucureşti cu prof. Olivia Papa, iar în particular cu maeştrii Ştefan Gheorgiu şi Modest Iftinchi. După absolvire Răzvan şi-a continuat studiile la Conservatorul Regal din Amsterdam (Olanda), la clasa profesor Ilya Grubert, dar a participat şi la cursuride măiestrie cu violoniştii Leonidas Kavakos, Krysztof Wegrzyn, Vadim Repin, Itzhak Perlman, Ivry Gitlis şi Pinchas Zuckerman. Răzvan a câştigat peste 24 de premii naţionale şi internaţionale la competiţii prestigioase, incluzând, printre altele, Concursul Perosi (Tortona), competiţiile olimpice pentru vioară din România şi Concursul pentru duete de la Bolzano (Italia)", se mai precizează în comunicatul Filarmonicii "Paul Constantinescu" din Ploieşti.Discografia lui Răzvan Stoica include până acum imprimări cu "Cele 24 de Capricii" de Niccolo Paganini, "Simfonia spaniolă" pentru vioară şi orchestră de Edouard Lalo (cu Orchestra Academiei Beethoven din Cracovia), albumul "Capriccioso", lansat pe piaţă la casa de discuri olandeză Aliud în 2012, precum şi un album realizat în formula "Duo Stoica".Biletele, în valoare de 30 de lei (întreg), 20 lei (pensionari) şi 10 lei (elevi/studenţi) se găsesc la Casa de bilete a Filarmonicii, la Agenţia Teatrală, la standul amenajat in AFI Ploieşti şi online, pe www.filarmonicaploiesti.ro.Agenţia Naţională de Presă AGERPRES este partener media al evenimentului. AGERPRES / (AS - autor: Cornelia Dumitru, editor: Mairus Frăţilă, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
UPDATE Ministerul Sănătăţii precizează că 24 de copii de la liceul din Arad s-au prezentat la UPU a spitalului judeţean Agerpres
Ministerul Sănătăţii precizează că numărul copiilor de la Liceul Teoretic "Adam Muller Guttenbrunn" care au ajuns la spital, luni, cu erupţii la nivelul feţei, greţuri şi vărsături se ridică la 24, simptome care ar fi fost provocate de o deratizare care s-a făcut în sălile de curs.Ministerul Sănătăţii a anunţat anterior că a dispus un control mixt de urgenţă la unitatea şcolară.Potrivit unui comunicat de presă al ministerului, starea de sănătate a copiilor este bună, aceştia rămânând sub supraveghere, fără a necesita internare."Nu este normal ca după evenimentele tragice de la Timişoara o astfel de situaţie să se repete la numai două luni. Am dispus atunci să fie verificate toate firmele care efectuează operaţiuni de deratizare, dezinfecţie şi dezinsecţie, dar se pare că la Arad nimeni nu şi-a făcut treaba. Iată cum, 20 copii au ajuns la UPU cu iritaţii faciale şi oculare, pentru că, în continuare, operaţiunile DDD se fac după ureche. Am dispus trimiterea de îndată a Corpului de Control din MS, dar şi a Inspecţiei Sanitare de Stat, pentru a stabili modul cum firmele care folosesc biocide au fost controlate. Vor fi măsuri drastice, iar cei vinovaţi care atentează la sănătatea publică vor plăti, chiar de vom fi nevoiţi să schimbăm radical legislaţia", a declarat Victor Costache, ministrul Sănătăţii, citat în comunicat.O echipă de inspectori din cadrul DSP Arad s-a deplasat la unitatea şcolară şi a cerut de la ISU Arad autospeciala de cercetare CBRD pentru a se verifica toxicitatea aerului din sălile de curs.O altă echipă a DSP Arad, formată din epidemiologi, s-a deplasat la spitalul judeţean pentru a verifica împreună cu personalul medical simptomatologia celor 20 copii.De asemenea, reprezentanţi ai DSP Arad şi Poliţia caută firma care a efectuat operaţiunile DDD.Prefectul judeţului Arad, Gheorghe Stoian a declarat că marţi vor fi suspendate în clădirea unităţii şcolare unde s-a efectuat deratizarea. ORA 18.32 Arad: Mai mulţi elevi de gimnaziu, la spital după ce în clase s-a făcut deratizare Mai mulţi elevi de la clasele de gimnaziu ale Liceului Teoretic "Adam Muller Guttenbrunn" din Arad au ajuns la spital, luni după-amiază şi seara, la câteva ore după ce au ajuns acasă de la cursuri, din cauza unor simptome ce ar fi fost provocate de o deratizare care s-a făcut în sălile de cursuri.Şeful Direcţiei de Sănătate Publică (DSP) Arad, Constantin Cătană, a declarat, pentru AGERPRES, că până la ora transmiterii acestei ştiri au ajuns la spital şapte copii, însă în urma discuţiilor cu părinţii elevilor din mai multe clase, sunt aşteptaţi şi alţii, pentru că au simptome specifice unei intoxicaţii."În cursul zilei de vineri a avut loc o deratizare în şcoală, iar după cursurile de luni, unii copii au prezentat diverse simptome, când erau deja acasă. Au erupţii cutanate, iritaţii la ochi sau dureri abdominale, dar nu sunt în stare gravă. Verificăm dacă s-au respectat toate procedurile la efectuarea deratizării", a declarat Cătană.Purtătorul de cuvânt al Spitalului Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă, Simina Roz, a declarat că elevii au 11, 12 şi 13 ani şi primesc îngijiri medicale la Unitatea de Primiri Urgenţe. Medicii urmează să decidă dacă unii dintre ei vor rămâne internaţi.Şeful Inspectoratului Şcolar Judeţean, Marius Gondor, a declarat că elevii sunt de la Liceul Teoretic "Adam Muller Guttenbrunn", clădirea de pe strada Posada, unde învaţă copii de gimnaziu."Se fac verificările necesare. Directorul şcolii este la spital, pentru a vedea care este situaţia copiilor. Se pare că de vină este deratizarea", a spus Gondor.Reprezentanţii DSP şi ISJ ţin legătura cu părinţii copiilor printr-un grup special creat pe o reţea de socializare, pentru a-i sfătui să se prezinte la spital la cele mai mici simptome. Până în prezent, mai mulţi părinţi au confirmat că copiii lor se simt rău şi vor fi duşi la UPU.De asemenea, reprezentanţii ISU Arad au transmis că nu s-a făcut niciun apel la 112 în legătură cu acest caz, iar elevii au fost duşi la spital de către părinţi. Totodată, ISU Arad a trimis un echipaj de cercetare chimică radiologică bacteorologică şi nucleară (CRBN) la şcoală.Prefectul judeţului, Gheorghe Stoian, a mers şi el la spital în legătură cu această situaţie, urmând să se deplaseze şi la şcoala unde a avut loc deratizarea. El a declarat că marţi vor fi suspendate cursurile în clădirea unităţii şcolare de pe strada Posada.ISU Arad a informat că, până la ora transmiterii acestei ştiri, la spital au ajuns pentru a fi examinaţi de către personalul medical un număr de 18 copii, elevi ai Liceului Teoretic "Adam Muller Guttenbrunn". AGERPRES / (AS - autor: Roberto Stan, editor: Marius Frăţilă, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Un bărbat de 40 de ani a beneficiat de primul transplant de cord din acest an, realizat la IUBCvT Târgu Mureş Agerpres
Specialiştii Clinicii de Chirurgie Cardiovasculară din cadrul Institutului de Urgenţă pentru Boli Cardiovasculare şi Transplant (IUBCvT) Târgu Mureş, coordonaţi de doctorul Horaţiu Suciu, au efectuat, luni, primul transplant cardiac din acest an din România, beneficiar fiind un bărbat de 40 de ani, în stare critică."În cursul acestei după-amieze am efectuat o intervenţie de transplant cardiac unui pacient în vârstă de 40 de ani, aflat în evidenţa clinicii noastre de peste un an, în stare clinică extrem de gravă şi care a avut şansa unui cord salvator, care a provenit de la un donator în vârstă de 15 ani declarat în moarte cerebrală la Spitalul Judeţean din Iaşi, un cord tânăr, un cord foarte bun, care a salvat o viaţă. Ca întotdeauna, gândurile noastre merg spre familia donatorului, care, practic, era un copil, şi îmi dau seama prin ce trec, poate o uşoară alinare este că inima copilului continuă să bată şi va bate mult timp sperăm noi, pentru că intervenţia a fost o reuşită şi ne bucurăm de acest succes. Sperăm să fie doar startul unei revigorări în activitatea de transplant, în special în cea de transplant cardiac, care, din păcate, nu se ridică la nivelul pe care ni l-am dori, cel puţin la numărul de intervenţii. Anul trecut s-au efectuat şase transplanturi cardiace, dar acesta este un semn că 2020 va fi un an mai bun, care va trebui să fie dublat de eforturi mai mari din partea organizatorilor de sănătate, care să finanţeze şi să sprijine această activitate mult mai bine ca până acum", a declarat dr. Horaţiu Suciu.Medicul a spus că acest cord tânăr s-a dovedit a fi rezistent şi nu a ridicat nicio problemă, rezistând foarte bine şi la perioada lungă de ischemie care s-a scurs de la prelevare la transplant."După cum a pornit şi după cum se comportă, ne dă speranţa că va fi o reuşită. Timpul a fost destul de lung, a fost un efort extraordinar al MAI şi al SMURD, care au asigurat un transport mixt, din ce am înţeles, celelalte organe - ficatul s-a transplantat la Iaşi, plămânii, rinichii, la Bucureşti. A ajunge acest cord la Târgu Mureş a fost un efort deosebit, asta pot să subliniez, elicopterul a putut să zboare doar până într-o locaţie din judeţul Harghita, de unde a venit cu ajutorul Ambulanţei SMURD şi cu sprijinul Poliţiei, să ajungă cât mai repede, fiindcă timpul este preţios. A ajuns după două ore şi jumătate şi ne-am încadrat într-un timp care ne dă speranţe şi şanse pentru rezultatul acesta. Este primul transplant din acest an", a afirmat dr. Suciu.Acesta a precizat că sunt multe probleme în domeniul transplantului care ţin mai mult de organizare şi de dorinţa de a face schimbări."Poate că e un pic cam dificil de modificat o serie de reglementări, mă refer la finanţarea care este un pic cam mică pentru un transplant cardiac şi pentru care ne zbatem de multă vreme să crească în cuantum şi aceşti bani pe ce pot fi cheltuiţi, pentru că acest tip de finanţare este reglementat din anul 2005-2006, de când s-au introdus numeroase medicamente pe care nu putem să le achiziţionăm din banii de transplant şi aici sunt lucruri care pot fi îmbunătăţite. În rest, problema transplantului este una care depinde de mai multe verigi", a mai spus dr. Horaţiu Suciu. AGERPRES/(A - autor: Dorina Matiş, editor: Antonia Niţă, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Braşov: O femeie s-a baricadat în casă la Ghimbav cu fiul minor; intervin Protecţia Copilului, poliţişti şi jandarmi Agerpres
Reprezentanţi ai Direcţiei Generale de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului Braşov, împreună cu poliţişti şi jandarmi, se află, luni după-amiaza, la locuinţa unei femei din localitatea Ghimbav, care s-a baricadat în casă împreună cu fiul ei minor.Potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al DGASPC Braşov, Lidia Mailat, este ce-a de-a treia încercare a reprezentanţilor instituţiei de a comunica cu femeia din Ghimbav, după ce tatăl acesteia a sesizat, la linia verde Telefonul copilului, că, după ce s-a întors din Italia, aceasta "s-a baricadat în casă" împreună cu nepotul său.Mailat a explicat pentru AGERPRES că, în urma sesizării bărbatului, reprezentanţi ai DGASPC s-au deplasat la locuinţa femeii, însă aceasta a refuzat să-i primească în casă, acceptând doar un dialog printr-o fereastră. Ulterior, ea s-ar fi angajat să se deplaseze la sediul DGASP din municipiul Braşov pentru a sta de vorbă cu asistenţii sociali, însă nu a făcut acest lucru.Luni, reprezentanţii DGASPC s-au deplasat la locuinţa femeii împreună cu tatăl copilului, cetăţean italian, însă situaţia de la primele două întâlniri s-a repetat, femeia refuzând atât să-i primească în casă, cât şi să iasă din locuinţă.Reprezentanţii DGASPC sunt sprijiniţi în această acţiune de jandarmi de la Gruparea Mobilă şi de poliţişti, discuţiile cu femeia fiind conduse de un negociator. AGERPRES / (AS - autor: Diana Dumitru, editor: Marius Frăţilă, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Braşov: Opt tineri depistaţi că deţineau droguri, la un concert de muzică electronică; doi au fost arestaţi Agerpres
Opt tineri au fost depistaţi că deţineau droguri, la un concert care a avut loc sâmbătă, la Braşov, în urma unei acţiuni derulate de Poliţiştii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalităţii Organizate Braşov şi procurorii DIICOOT, în cazul a doi dintre tineri fiind luată măsura arestării preventive.Potrivit BCCO Braşov, activităţile procurorilor şi poliţiştilor s-au desfăşurat cu ocazia unui concert de muzică electronică, unde au fost depistate opt persoane, cu vârste cuprinse între 18 şi 25 ani, care deţineau, în vederea comercializării şi a consumului propriu, comprimate de ecstasy, pliculeţe cu MDMA pulbere şi cannabis."Au fost astfel depistate două persoane care deţineau, în vederea consumului propriu, cannabis, alte două persoane aveau ecstasy, iar patru persoane deţineau în vederea consumului propriu şi pentru trafic de droguri de mare risc ecstasy şi pliculeţe cu MDMA pulbere", se arată în comunicatul citat.Trei persoane au fost reţinute pentru 24 de ore, iar în baza probatoriului administrat, instanţa de judecată a dispus arestarea preventivă a doi bărbaţi, cu vârsta de 21, respectiv 23 ani, din Bucureşti.Cercetările continuă în cadrul unui dosar penal, sub aspectul săvârşirii infracţiunilor de trafic de droguri de mare risc şi deţinere în vederea consumului propriu de droguri de risc şi mare risc.Activităţile s-au desfăşurat cu sprijinul poliţiştilor din cadrul Inspectoratului de Poliţie Judeţean Braşov, mai precizează sursa citată. AGERPRES/(AS, autor: Gina Ştefan, editor: Karina Olteanu, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Incendiu într-un bloc din municipiul Bistriţa; un bărbat decedat, 5 persoane, printre care un bebeluş - la spital Agerpres
O persoană a murit, iar alte cinci au ajuns la spital cu intoxicaţii cu fum sau atacuri de panică, în urma unui incendiu izbucnit, marţi dimineaţa, într-un apartament dintr-un bloc de locuinţe din Bistriţa, situat în imediata apropiere a parcului municipal.Potrivit purtătorului de cuvânt al Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Bistriţa-Năsăud, Marius Rus, pompierii militari au evacuat aproximativ 20 de persoane din bloc, restul ieşind singure.În momentul în care au putut intra în apartamentul în care a izbucnit incendiul, pompierii au găsit un bărbat în vârstă de aproximativ 90 de ani, în stop cardio-respirator, căruia i s-a aplicat protocolul de resuscitare, însă fără succes.O femeie şi copilul său în vârstă de un an şi opt luni au suferit uşoare intoxicaţii cu fum, iar alte trei persoane în vârstă au suferit atacuri de panică, toate fiind transportate la spital pentru îngrijiri.Pompierii au stabilit că incendiul a fost provocat, cel mai probabil, de o lumânare aprinsă lăsată nesupravegheată. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Tina Dumitrescu, editor: Oana Popescu, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
Sibiu: Patru răniţi într-un accident pe DN7, între un TIR, un autocar şi un autoturism; traficul este blocat Agerpres
Patru persoane au fost rănite, marţi, într-un accident rutier produs pe DN7, între Tălmaciu şi Boiţa, în care au fost implicate un TIR, un autocar şi un autoturism.Potrivit ISU Sibiu, la faţa locului se află două echipaje SMURD, autospeciala de salvare victime multiple şi un echipaj de descarcerare şi se intervine pentru descarcerarea şoferului autocarului, care este conştient.De asemenea, Serviciul Judeţean de Ambulanţă a precizat că a trimis în zonă o ambulanţă de tip B2, primele informaţii arătând că, în afară de şoferul autocarului, care este încarcerat, alte trei victime necesită îngrijiri medicale.IPJ Sibiu a informat că, din primele cercetări, pe DN 7, intrarea în Tălmaciu, şoferul unui ansamblu TIR condus spre Sibiu, pe fondul vitezei neadaptate în curbă la dreapta, a derapat, a pătruns pe contrasens, unde capul tractor a intrat în coliziune cu un autoturism condus regulamentar spre Vâlcea, iar semiremorca a lovit un autocar condus tot spre Sibiu, în care se aflau 40 de pasageri şi trei şoferi.Traficul în zonă este blocat. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Gina Ştefan, editor: Oana Popescu, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
Omul de afaceri Dragoş Săvulescu s-a predat la Napoli, în prezenţa avocatului (surse) Agerpres
Omul de afaceri Dragoş Săvulescu, dat în urmărire internaţională după ce a fost condamnat la închisoare în dosarul retrocedărilor ilegale de plaje din Constanţa, s-a predat, luni, la o secţie din Napoli, în prezenţa avocatului său, au declarat, pentru AGERPRES, surse din Poliţie.Potrivit surselor citate, poliţiştii din Italia vor trimite actele privindu-l pe Săvulescu Curţii de Apel Bucureşti, care va decide privind extrădarea acestuia către România.Dragoş Săvulescu, fost finanţator al clubului Dinamo, a fost condamnat la 5 ani şi 6 luni închisoare cu executare de Înalta Curte de Casaţie şi Justiţie în dosarul retrocedărilor ilegale de plaje din Constanţa.În acelaşi dosar, fostul primar al municipiului Constanţa Radu Mazăre a fost condamnat definitiv la 9 ani închisoare, fostul finanţator al clubului Dinamo Cristian Borcea - 5 ani cu executare, aceeaşi pedeapsă primind şi fostul preşedinte al Consiliului Judeţean Constanţa Nicuşor Constantinescu.Dosarul a fost trimis în judecată de procurorii DNA pe 28 octombrie 2008. În acest dosar, 37 de persoane au fost judecate în legătură cu restituirea şi atribuirea nelegală a unor întinse suprafeţe de teren intravilan din Constanţa, Mamaia, plajă şi faleză. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Claudia Stănescu, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
UDMR marchează 30 de ani de la înfiinţare Agerpres
Uniunea Democrată Maghiară din România va sărbători 30 de ani de la înfiinţare în cadrul unei manifestări care va avea loc sâmbătă, de la ora 17,00, la Teatrul Maghiar de Stat din Cluj-Napoca."Cu această ocazie vom mulţumi tuturor celor care au contribuit la fondarea Uniunii Democrate Maghiare din România", informează formaţiunea prin intermediul unui comunicat.În aceeaşi zi, tot la Cluj, se va întruni Consiliul Reprezentanţilor Unionali. Şedinţa va începe la ora 12,00 la sediul Centrului Regional de Excelenţă pentru Industrii Creative.Pe ordinea de zi a întrunirii se vor afla: raportul politic al preşedintelui UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, alegerea preşedintelui CRU şi a membrilor Comisiei Permanente, formarea grupurilor CRU, adoptarea regulamentului şi a criteriilor de desemnare a candidaţilor pentru alegerile locale.Şedinţa CRU va începe cu acordarea distincţiilor Bradul de Argint, se menţionează în comunicat. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Irinela Vişan, editor: Florin Marin, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Întâlnire Ciolacu - Zuckerman: Discuţii privind cooperarea pe proiecte şi Parteneriatul strategic româno-american Agerpres
Preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor, Marcel Ciolacu, a avut, luni, o întâlnire cu ambasadorul Statelor Unite ale Americii, Adrian Zuckerman, prilej cu care au discutat despre cooperarea în proiecte de interes reciproc şi înregistrarea unor progrese semnificative în cadrul Parteneriatului strategic româno-american.Potrivit unui comunicat transmis AGERPRES, preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor a apreciat asigurarea continuităţii unei reprezentări la nivel de ambasador, subliniind că este încă un semnal pozitiv privind importanţa pe care o are România la nivelul administraţiei americane."Apreciem tranziţia fără sincope la nivelul conducerii Ambasadei, ceea ce a permis o reprezentare neîntreruptă a SUA în România la nivel ambasadorial. Este un semnal puternic privind importanţa pe care Statele Unite ale Americii o acordă României, dar şi angajamentul personal al Excelenţei Voastre faţă de misiunea majoră care v-a fost încredinţată. Vă urăm mult succes în întreaga activitate şi vă dorim o şedere cât mai plăcută în România!", a spus Marcel Ciolacu, conform sursei citate.Cei doi oficiali au apreciat că dialogul dintre cele două state trebuie să continue în acelaşi ritm accelerat din ultima perioadă."Vă asigur de întreaga prietenie şi deschidere pentru o conlucrare constructivă, de la nivelul dialogului parlamentar, în susţinerea relaţiilor dintre ţările noastre şi a cooperării în proiecte de interes reciproc, dar şi pentru înregistrarea unor progrese semnificative în cadrul Parteneriatului strategic româno-american", a afirmat Marcel Ciolacu.În context, preşedintele Camerei Deputaţilor a declarat că Parlamentul este hotărât să contribuie, conform atribuţiilor sale constituţionale, la crearea unui mediu propice pentru afaceri şi investiţii prin sporirea predictibilităţii şi transparenţei legislaţiei fiscale şi asigurarea unui cadru legislativ stabil şi transparent, în beneficiul economiei naţionale şi investitorilor.Totodată, Adrian Zuckerman a spus că "Statele Unite ale Americii sunt şi vor fi cel mai bun prieten al României în regiune şi vor oferi sprijinul necesar pentru aprofundarea Parteneriatului strategic atât sub aspect militar, cât şi din punct de vedere economic şi al statului de drept", a mai arătat sursa citată. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Alina Novăceanu, editor: Florin Marin, editor online: Adrian Dădârlat)
Galaţi: Autobuz cu 34 de persoane la bord, implicat într-un accident pe DN 25; două persoane - la spital Agerpres
Două persoane au ajuns, marţi, la spital, în urma unui accident rutier petrecut în judeţul Galaţi, pe DN 25, în care au fost implicate un autobuz cu 34 de persoane şi o autoutilitară, informează Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Galaţi.Potrivit sursei citate, accidentul rutier a avut loc la intrarea în localitatea Tudor Vladimirescu, iar persoanele din autobuz erau salariaţi ai unei fabrici de confecţii din Focşani.La faţa locului s-au deplasat o autospecială de la Secţia de Pompieri Tecuci şi un echipaj SMURD de la Detaşamentul de Pompieri Galaţi, împreună cu un echipaj de la Ambulanţa Galaţi."Din incident au rezultat două victime, ambele conştiente, cu politraumatisme, preluate de cele două ambulanţe şi transportate la Unitatea de Primiri Urgenţe a Spitalului Judeţean Galaţi", precizează ISU Galaţi. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Dan Paic, editor: Oana Popescu, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
ISU, verificări la liceul din Arad: Probele aeriene nu au arătat nimic pe aparate Agerpres
Reprezentanţii Inspectoratului pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Arad au transmis, marţi, că au fost efectuate verificări la Liceul Teoretic "Adam Muller Guttenbrunn", după ce mulţi copii au ajuns la spital cu simptome ce ar fi fost provocate de o deratizare, pompierii susţinând că probele aeriene nu au indicat nimic pe aparate. Sursa foto: ISU ARADPotrivit ISU Arad, au fost prelevate şi probe de pe bănci şi diferite obiecte, care vor fi verificate în laborator. Sursa foto: ISU ARADMinisterul Sănătăţii precizează, marţi, că un număr de 40 de copii de la Liceul Teoretic "Adam Muller Guttenbrunn" au ajuns la spital cu erupţii la nivelul feţei, greţuri şi vărsături, simptome care ar fi fost provocate de o deratizare care s-a făcut în sălile de curs, 14 dintre aceştia rămânând internaţi.Ministerul Sănătăţii a anunţat, anterior, că a dispus un control mixt de urgenţă la unitatea şcolară."Nu este normal ca după evenimentele tragice de la Timişoara o astfel de situaţie să se repete la numai două luni. Am dispus atunci să fie verificate toate firmele care efectuează operaţiuni de deratizare, dezinfecţie şi dezinsecţie, dar se pare că la Arad nimeni nu şi-a făcut treaba. (...) Am dispus trimiterea de îndată a Corpului de Control din MS, dar şi a Inspecţiei Sanitare de Stat, pentru a stabili modul cum firmele care folosesc biocide au fost controlate. Vor fi măsuri drastice, iar cei vinovaţi care atentează la sănătatea publică vor plăti, chiar de vom fi nevoiţi să schimbăm radical legislaţia", a declarat, luni seara, ministrul Sănătăţii, Victor Costache, citat în comunicat.O echipă de inspectori din cadrul DSP Arad s-a deplasat la unitatea şcolară şi a cerut de la ISU Arad autospeciala de cercetare CBRD pentru a se verifica toxicitatea aerului din sălile de curs.O altă echipă a DSP Arad, formată din epidemiologi, s-a deplasat la Spitalul Judeţean pentru a verifica, împreună cu personalul medical, simptomatologia copiilor.De asemenea, reprezentanţi ai DSP Arad şi Poliţia caută firma care a efectuat operaţiunile DDD.Prefectul judeţului Arad, Gheorghe Stoian, a declarat că marţi vor fi suspendate în clădirea unităţii şcolare unde s-a efectuat deratizarea. AGERPRES/(AS - editor: Oana Popescu, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
SUA: Pompeo avertizează companiile din Silicon Valley asupra unor riscuri în afaceri cu China Agerpres
Secretarul de stat al SUA, Mike Pompeo, a avertizat luni companiile din Silicon Valley, creierul giganţilor tehnologiei, cu privire la riscurile cu care se confruntă în afaceri cu China, avertizare ce survine înainte de semnarea unui acord comercial între Washington şi Beijing, relatează AFP.''Nu sunt aici pentru a vă cere să părăsiţi China. De fapt, este exact invers: vrem ca societăţile americane să se îmbogăţească făcând afaceri acolo, să creeze locuri de muncă aici în America'', a spus secretarul de stat al SUA la San Francisco, în California, în faţa Silicon Valley Leadership Group, care reuneşte peste 350 de companii."În acelaşi timp, trebuie să ne asigurăm că companiile noastre nu încheie contracte care să consolideze armata rivalului nostru sau să favorizeze represiunea în anumite părţi ale acestei ţări", a adăugat el. ''Trebuie să ne asigurăm că tehnologia americană nu alimentează o stare de supraveghere cu adevărat orwelliană'', a adăugat responsabilul american, apreciind că ''principiile americane'' nu trebuie ''sacrificate pe altarul prosperităţii''.El le-a cerut companiilor americane să-şi pună ''doar câteva întrebări'': ''Cu cine trebuie să fac? Care este raportul real între riscurile implicate şi beneficiile aşteptate din aceste afaceri cu China?''Administraţia Donald Trump acuză Beijingul de practici comerciale neloiale, de furt al proprietăţii intelectuale şi de dorinţa de a folosi tehnologia pentru a-şi extinde controlul asupra unor regiuni ale lumii sau pentru a consolida represiunea în China, în special împotriva musulmanilor uiguri.Aceste acuzaţii se află în centrul conflictului comercial cu China şi al cărui prim act se încheie miercuri cu semnarea primei faze a unui acord bilateral."Preşedintele Trump a luat măsuri pentru a face faţă practicilor economice prădătoare ale Chinei, el cere respect şi reciprocitate", a dat asigurări Mike Pompeo, adăugând că guvernul american "îşi face partea" sa.AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Violeta Gheorghe, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
Liviu Dragnea, aşteptat la Instanţa supremă Agerpres
Liviu Dragnea va fi adus marţi dimineaţă de la Penitenciarul Rahova la sediul Înaltei Curţi de Casaţie şi Justiţie, unde se va judeca o cale extraordinară de atac introdusă de fostul lider al PSD, prin care acesta încearcă să obţină rejudecarea dosarului în care a fost condamnat la 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare.Pe 27 mai 2019, Liviu Dragnea a fost condamnat definitiv de Instanţa supremă la 3 ani şi 6 luni de închisoare cu executare pentru instigare la abuz în serviciu în dosarul angajărilor fictive de la DGASPC Teleorman.Fostul lider social-democrat a contestat condamnarea prin introducerea a doi căi extraordinare de atac - contestaţia în anulare şi recursul în casaţie.Pe 10 decembrie 2019, magistraţii i-au respins contestaţia în anulare, urmând ca recursul în casaţie să se judece marţi.Judecătorii au dispus citarea în instanţă a lui Liviu Dragnea, dar şi a altor inculpaţi din dosar, respectiv Floarea Alesu, Adriana Botorogeanu şi Anisa Stoica.Conform rechizitoriului întocmit de DNA, Floarea Alesu, director executiv al DGASPC Teleorman, în schimbul unor foloase necuvenite, a procedat la menţinerea ilegală în posturi a două angajate - Adriana Botorogeanu şi Anisa Niculina Stoica.Cele două nu s-au prezentat la serviciu şi nici nu au prestat vreuna dintre activităţile înscrise în contractul lor de muncă semnat cu DGASPC Teleorman, desfăşurându-şi de fapt activitatea la sediul Organizaţiei PSD Teleorman, a arătat DNA.Potrivit procurorilor, Dragnea a determinat-o pe Stoica să se angajeze şi să fie remunerată în cadrul DGASPC Teleorman. El a mai fost acuzat că a contribuit, prin influenţa pe care o avea în calitate de preşedinte al CJ Teleorman, ca Adriana Botorogeanu şi Anisa Niculina Stoica să fie menţinute în funcţie la DGASPC Teleorman. AGERPRES/(AS - autor: Eusebi Manolache, editor: Florin Marin, editor online: Ady Ivaşcu)
