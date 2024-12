Romania-Bulgaria-Cyprus tripartite meeting to evaluate fulfillment of criteria for Visa Waiver Program

A delegation of diplomats with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated on Tuesday in Brussels in a new tripartite meeting between the European Commission, the USA, and EU Member States that are not yet part of the U.S. Visa Waiver Program (Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus). Citește mai departe...

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Stiripesurse.ro