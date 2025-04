Statul Florida dă în judecată compania care deține platforma Snapchat. O acuză că nu ia suficiente măsuri pentru protejarea copiilor și că le dezvoltă dependență, prin funcțiile pe care le oferă.

16:40

DEVELOPING: There are unconfirmed reports of an explosion in the underground garage of the “Moskva City” high-rise office complex in Moscow, Russia. A car exploded, causing a significant fire, according to the Mash telegram channel. It is unclear if anyone has been injured. pic.twitter.com/2kHT3VU1vk — FlashFeed (@FlashFeed365) April 23, 2025 Explozia a avut loc în […]