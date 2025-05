Fechet: War's environmental damage does not stop at Romania's border

Minister of the Environment, Water and Forestry Mircea Fechet on Thursday told AGERPRES that the war unleashed by Russia is "a real ecocide" and that its effects do not stop at the border with Romania. Citește mai departe...

