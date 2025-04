March in numbers

* March 3- The National Bank of Romania announces that, as of February 28, 2025, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania stood at 62,593 million euros, compared to 60,837 million euros on January 31, 2025. The level of the gold reserve remained at 103.6 tons.

