20:50

Explosions near a military unit in Vladimir region Local residents report that smoke from the explosions is visible above the Russian village of Barsovo, where the arsenal of the Main Rocket and Artillery Directorate, military unit 11785, is located. In the first video,… pic.twitter.com/zNLzt6WfHf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 22, 2025 Explozia a avut loc, […]