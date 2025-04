Cine a câștigat și cine și ce a pierdut după prima dezbatere pentru Cotroceni, între Crin Antonescu, Nicușor Dan și Elena Lasconi

23:00

Having barely survived an aggressive takeover from a rogue red-brown conspiracy at its presidential elections end 2024, Romania readies itself on May 4 for a repeat of its presidential elections. The cancelation of the first round of November 2024 has itself divided the country and world at large into two camps: those who decry the […]