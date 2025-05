SUA demarează programul de apărare antirachetă Golden Dome, care ar trebui să fie capabil să intercepteze orice fel de amenințare, inclusiv pe cele lansate din spațiu. În valoare de 175 de miliarde de dolari, proiectul ar trebui să fie operațional în trei ani.

07:50

Only 20 mins away …. The town next to me here in Kentucky got leveled by a tornado last night ️ If you wouldn’t mind taking a few seconds…. These people could use a prayer or two pic.twitter.com/6nIMwfNlNK — Distinguished Hillbilly ️ (@Feral_Socrates) May 17, 2025 În Kentucky, 18 persoane au fost ucise, majoritatea […]