Meta Estate Trust raises 0.73 million euros in financing

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company operating in the real estate sector, has signed a financing agreement with Patria Bank, worth 0.73 million euros, according to a report by the issuer, published on Friday on the website of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

